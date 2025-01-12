App store for web apps
Top Demand Generation Software - Poland
Demand Generation Software is a powerful toolset designed to generate interest and awareness in a company's products or services among potential customers. It operates by identifying, engaging, and nurturing leads throughout the buyer's journey, ultimately driving them towards making a purchase decision. Here's a comprehensive description of Demand Generation Software: Demand Generation Software automates and streamlines the process of attracting and converting leads by employing various inbound and outbound marketing techniques. It leverages data analytics, marketing automation, and multi-channel communication strategies to create targeted campaigns that resonate with the needs and preferences of prospective customers. Overall, Demand Generation Software empowers businesses to attract, engage, and convert leads effectively, driving revenue growth and long-term customer relationships. It serves as a vital component of modern marketing strategies, helping organizations stay competitive in today's digital landscape.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales team is the magic bullet, think again. Despite their best efforts, many salespeople miss the mark on understanding and engaging prospects effectively. The ROI of sales reps is getting harder and harder to justify. Sounds familiar? It's time for a change. Enter Luna.ai, your rocket ship in the sales darkness. Luna.ai isn't just another AI sales tool; it's the all-in-one prospect platform you’re looking for. Signal-based selling, personalization at scale, email deliverability– Luna.ai has it covered. With Luna.ai, you're not just selling; you're selling smarter and more effectively. Imagine a system that knows your prospect inside and out, built on a mountain of data and insights to ensure every outreach is spot-on. Fluent in an impressive 152 languages. And the best part? Scalable, with unlimited email accounts, all at one-tenth the cost of traditional methods. At its heart, Luna.ai is about empowering you to excel in what you love doing most: connecting with customers and sealing those deals. It's about removing the guesswork and ensuring that every message you send feels personal and relevant. Set up your first playbook today. With Luna.ai's presets, you'll be up and running in minutes. See you on the moon!
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
Revolutionize your sales strategy with AI-powered sales enablement software. CoPilot AI is a cutting-edge platform that transforms the way you and your team prospect, engage and convert customers. CoPilot AI supports marketing and sales teams by: • Identifying and prioritizing high-intent prospects that align with your business goals • Generating purposeful messages that engage prospects and guide them toward conversion • Delivering personalized insights that help you tailor your communication style to deliver the right message in the right way CoPilot AI is designed to refine your sales strategy, elevate your conversion rates, and act as an intelligent ally to close more deals.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Kaspr
kaspr.io
Kaspr automatically retrieves contact details on LinkedIn. Simply sign up for free and start using our Chrome Extension to get instant access to the contact details of prospects. Manage your prospects in the dashboard by enriching the data, creating LinkedIn outreach campaigns, and integrating with all your favorite sales applications. Over 40,000 users across various industries have adopted the Kaspr Google Chrome extension to get qualified, accurate and GDPR & CCPA aligned B2B data. Take the time out of prospecting, focus on selling instead. Now with access to unlimited B2B emails for free. Sign up with no credit card required.
Please Share
pleaseshare.co
Please Share, an employee advocacy solution specifically built for Slack, is the fastest and easiest way for employees to share and engage with approved news and announcements! Companies of all sizes and industries can leverage the convenience, ubiquity, and familiarity of Slack to encourage employees to share and/or engage with approved blogs, news, job postings, and other content on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Affordable and effective, Please Share provides a way for companies to supercharge their employee advocacy marketing, social media and social selling initiatives while simplifying the process of encouraging team members to share company content across social and professional networks.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish is the world's most powerful contact search engine. Swordfish aggregates data from the world's top people identity verification providers such as Hoovers, Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and hundreds of other independent sources & live feeds to bring you up-to-date, valid, direct contact information for the people you are looking for. Swordfish is used by the world's top recruiters, sales and investigative professionals at the world's leading defence, tech and government agencies. From Fortune 500 Executive recruiters to solo entrepreneurs, Swordfish is on your side to make your contact sourcing efficient, accurate & easy to use. Our 5 products are designed to make life easier.. Chrome Extension - Find any contact data on the web File Enrichment - Save time by bulk enriching customer lists Reverse Search Engine - Find anyone based on the input data Integrations - Swordfish connects seamlessly with your tools and CRMs via our integrations and API. Prospector - Find, connect and close your prospects with access to our powerful B2B contact database.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first app and service in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.
Dripify
dripify.io
Supercharge Lead Generation on LinkedIn with Dripify. The multifunctional LinkedIn automation tool designed to help your sales team improve LinkedIn prospecting and close more deals — all on complete autopilot
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
LeadMagic
leadmagic.io
LeadMagic is the most accurate Website Identification Product for Businesses. Our product provides Businesses with the most accurate identification data even if their visitors work from home. We will tell you the company and provide suggested contacts to prospect. On-top of that we now provide an API for YOU to put the data in your OWN Customer Data Platform or Data Sync. (Segment or Google Analytics) It's incredible to unlock the power and build personalized sites, and provide your new prospects the best content with relevant personalization. We're the only Visitor Identification Software that will let you own our data. This is unheard of in the world of Lead Identification Software platforms!
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
We're the trusted source for IP address information, handling 40 billion IP geolocation API requests per month for over 1,000 businesses and 100,000+ developers
Roster
getroster.com
Everyone has influence, and the best brands use Roster to harness it. With Roster, companies convert passionate customers into brand ambassadors that drive awareness on social media, boost marketing initiatives like reviews, and drive revenue. Roster's comprehensive toolset helps companies: (1) Recruit, Engage, and Reward a Community (2) Amplify Brand Awareness (3) Leverage User Generated Content (4) Drive Word of Mouth Revenue
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
At People Data Labs we are building the largest and most accurate source of truth of people data. We provide a dataset of resume, contact, social, and demographic information for over 1.5 Billion unique individuals, delivered to you at the scale you need it. Sign Up for a Free API Key and start enriching profiles for free, no credit card required.
Typeform
typeform.com
Typeform is the gold standard of no-code, thoughtfully designed, people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions. Create personal experiences for your customers, build brand identity and loyalty, and accelerate your growth. With over 120 existing integrations, Typeform ensures that the data you need seamlessly plugs into your workflows and allows you to communicate at scale. With enterprise- level security and bu
Texau
texau.com
TexAu is a growth automation toolbox that will allow you to generate new leads, contact them quickly and effortlessly, and improve your knowledge of your users.
Clodura.AI
clodura.ai
Clodura is an AI-Powered Sales Prospecting Platform for Online B2B Lead Generation, Actionable Sales Intelligence, and Automated Sales Sequences.
Collective[i]
collectivei.com
Productive, enlightened sales teams work smarter and win more. Collective[i] is a holistic approach to aligning your data, people and processes. We call this Customer Relationship Optimization. Imagine everything from your data, how your sales team operates and the activities performed, getting more efficient by simply working using the existing sales tools in your stack. For sales operations and marketing, Collective[i] provides clean, comprehensive and automated data collection. Using Robotic Process Automation (RPA), activities are auto-captured from the work tools sales teams use (email, calendar, etc.), cleansed to update contacts, company names, etc. and logged into CRM automatically using our patented technology and massive network. No data or valuable time is lost increasing the quality of data logged exponentially and organizational productivity by 20-30%. Collective[i] maintains the ongoing fitness of CRM data automatically correcting outdated contacts and target prospect information. For sales management, Collective[i] offers transparency and AI/ML driven intelligence into each and every opportunity. No more lengthy pipeline reviews, or end of quarter surprises. Managers can commit to revenue with confidence, inspect important opportunities anytime and better manage and retain exceptional talent with complete visibility into the volume and quality of their activities. Collective[i] empowers managers with AI/ML generated intelligence about buyers based on Collective[i]’s vast network. For sales professionals, Collective[i] offers guidance through each buyer's journey, AI/ML driven prompts on where and on whom to focus time as well as highlighting members of social and work networks who can help accelerate sales and increase win rates. Collective[i]’s technology is transformational and an essential part of the technology stack for the modern sales organization.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking, live chat translate, live chat, automated chat triggers, lead scoring, audio call, screen share, profanity management, chat preview, codeless bot, answer bot, chat routing, internal chat, agent mobile app, SDK for iOS and Android, and integrations with popular IM channels like Whatsapp, Instagram, FB Messenger, and Telegram. All of this in a single platform.
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manage and optimize all of their business locations' listings and content while improving their online reviews, rankings, and engagement. Synup turns any and all online profiles and platforms into marketing channels to drive ROI.
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.
Ocean.io
ocean.io
A smarter prospecting data platform that brings you 5x more high quality leads for faster, more efficient revenue growth. Ocean.io's provides B2B sales and marketing teams with emails and phone numbers for the RIGHT people in the RIGHT companies.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam is a growth marketing platform that helps businesses focus on actions. An action can be whatever you want, an email subscriber, a Facebook like, a Twitter follower or someone mentioning your company via a #hashtag.
Company Guru
company.guru
Company Guru portal allows an insight into wide base of business data from a vast number of companies. Take a close look at the market and save resources using our extensive information. Help your team increase sales and cut on time used to form valid target lists by utilizing our portal for free.
BuiltWith
builtwith.com
BuiltWith is a website profiler, lead generation, competitive analysis and business intelligence tool providing technology adoption, ecommerce data and usage analytics for the internet.
Entytle
entytle.com
Entytle helps industrial OEMs increase loyalty, reduce churn and capture lifetime value from their installed base. Our SaaS uses AI/ML to make it easy for our users to identify, prioritize and curate offers to existing customers.
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io is an email lookup and business data enrichment tool for B2B sales outreach and email marketing. We are collecting and crafting public data to provide an advanced prospecting email research platform that helps professionals launch performant email marketing & outreach campaigns and gain valuable data about their potential recipients.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Foundry ABM combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channels. These campaign tools and analytics run on a proprietary AI-powered purchase intent engine that scores account interest during the buying journey. Foundry ABM can orchestrate ABM campaigns to grow awareness, engagement, and pipeline within their target accounts. To learn more, https://foundryco.com/our-solutions/software/. Note: Many reviews are for the Triblio platform, which is now Foundry ABM.
Visitor Queue
visitorqueue.com
Visitor Queue is a B2B lead generation and website personalization software that aims to provide your sales team with insight on your website visitors, while providing them with a one-of-a-kind website experience. With our lead generation services, identify the name, contact details and user data of the businesses that visit your website. Gone are the days of cold calling and guessing, we feed your sales team hot leads that have already shown an interest in your products and/or services. With 98% of website visitors disappearing from your website without a trace, isn’t it time you found out who they were? Treat your website visitors uniquely with our new website personalization feature. Provide visitors a custom view of your website based on firmographic details, like geographic location, company size, or even their name. Show them relevant case studies, use cases, and testimonials based on their qualities. We built Visitor Queue because we saw first-hand the clear areas for improvement among the current software on the market. Don’t take our word for it though, try it for free today!
Leadinfo
leadinfo.com
Discover how Leadinfo can help you generate more and better sales than your competition by transforming anonymous website visitors into leads
Wappalyzer
wappalyzer.com
Wappalyzer is a web technology profiler and leads data provider. With thousands of technologies tracked across websites of millions of companies, Wappalyzer helps you to identify new prospects and increase your addressable market.
AeroLeads
aeroleads.com
AeroLeads is a powerful web based Prospect Generation Software which not only find relevant prospects but also find contact details of it. All the data can be saved in your account, exported as well as transferred to other sites like SalesForce, Zapier, HubSpot, Mailchimp etc. It is a powerful Prospecting and Sales Intelligence software which works with sites like LinkedIn, Crunchbase, AngelList as well as you can upload your own lists.
Infynd
infynd.com
InFynd is a one-stop data intelligence solution. Our simple and user-friendly prospecting tool helps you in identifying and reaching out to the right prospects in your niche market. We hold the highest number of GDPR-compliant B2B contacts in the UK, with 95% deliverability. Prospect, connect and close more deals with InFynd's precise B2B database, which includes over 15 million UK-compliant SDRs. Our data support the marketing and sales teams in efficiently and effectively scaling up outbound marketing initiatives. Founded in 2020, InFynd is an upcoming and promising data tool that is being trusted by 100+ customers from startups to enterprises.
Findymail
findymail.com
Findymail helps you find & verify B2B emails to use in your sales outreach We only provide you verified emails that do not bounce to ensure your email deliverability is safe. You can also automate the manual export work you are currently doing on popular prospecting platform such as Linkedin Sales Navigator or Apollo so that you can focus more on closing deals and less on data gathering.
Charm.io
info.charm.io
Charm.io helps SaaS, Agencies and eCommerce service businesses discover and identify qualified DTC brands to prospect for their marketing and sales efforts. Charm’s platform provides extensive data on these companies and includes more than 160 filters that enable users to define unique search criteria suited to their target audience. These filters are especially useful for agencies that use them to build target lists based on their specific needs. The search results provide information about the company and direct contact information for decision-makers and employees within each business. This seamless process makes it easy to find companies that fit certain criteria and contact the key stakeholders without needing to supplement the research with other external sources or tools.
SonarList
sonarlist.io
Search the world for data and business emails, verifying them limitlessly at a cost-friendly rate.
Koncert
koncert.com
Koncert is an AI-powered platform designed to enhance sales success by providing a suite of tools for the sales process. The platform includes Koncert Dialers, a suite of four unique sales dialers tailored to team needs: AI Parallel Dialer, AIFlow Dialer, Agent-Assisted Dialer, and Click to Call Dialer. These dialers help intelligently manage the filtering, connection, and tracking of sales calls. The platform also introduces Koncert Cadence, which is a multi-channel sales sequencer operating across different channels, including Phone, Email, Video, and Social media for a diverse outreach. Additionally, Koncert features the Remote Salesfloor, a smart feature crafted to replicate the traditional sales floor workspace experience in a digital format. To optimize outbound dialing, the platform is equipped with Caller ID Management, a novel Heat Map function for managing outbound dialer numbers. It also offers seamless integration with pre-invested tools, enhancing its usability. Additionally, the machine learning facet of Koncert aids sales prospecting, offering the ability to score and prioritize leads. It also features a unique coaching tool for managers, the Koncert Remote Coach. Koncert is focused on helping users accelerate sales success with its AI-enhanced dialing system and other sales-oriented features.
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data is a no-code data extraction and automation platform. With Captain Data you can extract web data, enrich it with multiple sources or data providers and integrate it inside the tools you use like spreadsheets or CRMs. Use cases include finding leads and companies, enriching leads, automating ABM and more. You can create workflows to chain multiple automations together and connect Captain Data to your favorite SaaS tools!
Outfunnel
outfunnel.com
Outfunnel unites your sales and marketing data and prioritizes your leads. All marketing engagement (email opens, web visits, form fills, etc.) gets recorded in your CRM. Sales can identify the hottest leads and sell smarter. Keep sales & marketing contacts in sync 24/7. Find your best opportunities with Lead Scoring and Web Visitor Tracking. Works with Pipedrive, Copper, HubSpot, Salesforce and popular marketing tools like Mailchimp, ActiveCampaign, Facebook Lead Ads, Wix, Calendly, etc.
Sparklane
sparklane-group.com
Sparklane unlocks lead Generation thanks to AI. Sparklane helps you all along your prospection journey while: - Identifying, mapping and recommending the best accounts to engage based on Business Signals scored by AI - Providing the full professional contact information about your prospects (Cell phone and email) - Engaging the right account at the right time with intelligent and hyper-contextualized email sequences Why Sparklane ? - The only prospection solution fully integrated of the market - Access the best company and contact information datalake in Europe - Over 3 million business signals received and analysed each year - Fast and intuitive onboarding - Benefit from cross-country coverage: France, United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Holland, Italy - 100% GDPR compliant
VanillaSoft
vanillasoft.com
VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads within seconds, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company based in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com. One superpower of the VanillaSoft solution is that it is reputably effective in fundraising campaigns. VanillaSoft's fully customizable, user-managed phonathon software gives phonathon managers maximum control over their phonathon campaigns. Intelligent workflow automation guarantees the consistent application of institutional best practices whilst also optimizing the efficiency and effectiveness of your phonathon outreach. Dynamic caller scripts, data segmentation, and stewardship automation ensure the most effective outreach strategy, whilst also improving the quality of the experience for alumni, donors, and fundraisers alike. Learn more: https://www.vanillasoft.com/solutions/business-function/fundraising.
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and lead scoring platform for small to large B2B sales teams. LeadBoxer provides sales teams of any size with valuable insights on what their potential customers are interested in before they even reach out. The software automatically creates visitor profiles for website visitors, captures data on their online behaviour and interactions, and then assigns them a leadscore according to parameters set by the assigned account manager. With LeadBoxer, sales teams are able to track website visitors, page and video views, and document downloads, as well as measure traffic sources. The designated sales person can set the importance of various lead properties (industry, no. of page views, etc.) to in order to influence the leadscore assigned by LeadBoxer. When a lead is ready to be qualified, LeadBoxer reports and notifies the salesperson (or people) responsible. The relevant salesperson can engage with their lead directly via the LeadBoxer app, where leads can be reviewed, assigned, or removed at any time. LeadBoxer integrates with CRMs and other sales tools via an advanced API.
Successeve
successeve.com
Successeve is a cloud-based Customer Intelligence Platform. Our series of products provide actionable scores and analytics at each stage of the customer journey to facilitate the efforts of the sales, marketing and customer success teams. Our goal is to help companies increase their growth by converting, retaining and expanding more customers. The Successeve products are propelled by three core engines: the centralization of data, the scores, and the automated actions.
MadKudu
madkudu.com
MadKudu's Revenue Automation Intelligence brings focus to revenue teams by predicting and prioritizing the right revenue generating actions. By automating key workflows, prioritizing actionable signals, and working where your teams already are you are able to unlock your revenue teams to be completely focused on driving and closing pipeline.
Toplyne
toplyne.io
Toplyne is a predictive artificial intelligence platform designed for sales and marketing teams. The platform utilizes customer data to build predictive models that help businesses identify prospects for new customers, expansion sales, cross-sells, and spot customers at risk. Key features include AI lead scoring, real-time MQL scoring, identity graph filters, and live enrichment. It also provides functionalities such as auto-stitching of customer data and churn prevention mechanisms. The Toplyne Sync and CRM Copilot integrations allow seamless data synchronization with CRM systems, ensuring the inclusion of key economic decision-makers in the CRM database. Toplyne's predictive models are designed to be set up in a short span of time, offering a faster impact on business as compared to in-house predictive models. The platform allows users to personalize interactions, automating sales, and marketing workflows. Apart from predicting potential customers and sales, Toplyne also provides insights into usage patterns and signals that drive customer intent, which can be effectively utilized in sales and marketing campaigns. The platform has found usage across various industries and teams including B2B SaaS, Banking & Financial services, Consumer internet, Insurance, Sales, Revenue operations, Marketing, Account Management, and Customer Success.
Pocus
pocus.com
Pocus turns data into revenue. Combine all product usage and intent signals your team needs to prioritize the best opportunities and take quick action. Pocus helps you build pipeline based on real buying signals, not your team’s best guess (whether it’s landing new logos or expanding existing ones). With Pocus, go-to-market teams at Asana, Canva, Miro, and Loom save 10+ hours a week digging through data to find and close deals with confidence.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Goava
goava.com
Goava's is a platform that increases your sales by discovering your most valuable leads. We help B2B-salespeople get tailored insights about there prospects. Goavas platform tells you which company you should contact, who you should talk to and what you should talk about. The simple interface allows you to get unbeatable timing and unfairly track your leads and customers.
INNGUMA
innguma.com
INNGUMA is modular software that allows creating intelligence in your business by monitoring the competitive environment.
LeadPyramid
leadpyramid.com
LEADPYRAMID IS A FORERUNNER IN DATABASE SERVICES FOR MANY YEARS NOW. IT HAS BEEN A ONE-STOP SOLUTION FOR COMPANIES LOOKING FOR TARGET PROSPECTS FOR THEIR EMAIL & PHONE NUMBERS Leadpyramid is a one shop stop solution for all the database requirements. It’s a sales intelligence tool that helps an organisation to prospect their business further with verified leads. It’s an ideal solution for companies in identifying the right B2B clients for email marketing and telemarketing campaigns. Leadpyramid has the capacity to provide data for Information Technology (IT), Healthcare, Human resources, Marketing or any decision-maker list from any industry. The solution has helped numerous organizations in procuring and creating the right customised solution for their account focused marketing approach. LeadPyramid has been building a database that is verified in real-time and enables you to get the best of the database delivery accuracy.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher customer lifetime value – all with the fastest time-to-value. Get a Demo: https://act-on.com/demo/ Act-On empowers marketers to: • Grow and expand their businesses at scale through B2B demand generation, B2C sales and transactions, and customer marketing features. Orchestrate and optimize the entire customer journey — from awareness to advocacy — by building continuous, customized engagement that transforms visitors into prospects, prospects into qualified leads, and qualified leads into lifetime customers. • Deliver exceptional brand experiences throughout the customer lifecycle by automating buying journeys, personalizing communications and campaigns, and improving brand affinity and loyalty. Leverage Act-On’s automated capabilities to attract new prospects, engage your contacts, and guide leads toward more frequent and more lucrative purchasing decisions. • Drive measurable product adoption and customer retention through executing comprehensive onboarding and training programs, product adoption and customer retention strategies, and new products and services promotions. From new contacts to loyal partners, you can use Act-On to engage your audience, turn them into brand ambassadors, and keep them coming back for more. With interactive and dynamic reporting and analytics to assess, showcase, and improve performance, the Act-On Platform is designed to deliver growth marketing value for businesses and marketers of any size, shape, location, and scale. Platform features include: • Automated and adaptable buying journeys • Deep integrations with leading CRM systems and web conferencing • Website visitor engagement tracking and intent reporting • Dynamic lead scoring, segmenting, and nurturing • Social media listening, prospecting, publishing, and advocacy • Easy-to-design web forms, landing pages, and email templates • Event-triggered and transactional emailing • Active contact-based pricing for actual usage billing We get marketing. We understand your challenges. And we’re here to help you excel with every customer and every campaign.