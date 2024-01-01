Top Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms
Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms are essential tools for developers seeking to leverage machine learning capabilities in their projects. These platforms facilitate the building, deployment, and monitoring of machine learning algorithms, empowering developers to create effective business solutions. They integrate intelligent algorithms with data, enabling users to connect data seamlessly and develop algorithms tailored to their needs. These platforms offer a spectrum of features catering to users with varying levels of expertise. Some provide prebuilt algorithms and intuitive workflows with features like drag-and-drop modeling and visual interfaces, making them accessible to users with limited technical backgrounds. Others require more advanced development and coding skills but offer greater flexibility and customization options. The functionalities of these algorithms span a wide range, including image recognition, natural language processing, voice recognition, recommendation systems, and other machine learning capabilities. This versatility enables developers to address diverse use cases and business needs. One of the key advantages of Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms is their ability to democratize machine learning, allowing users without extensive data science skills to harness the power of AI. These platforms operate akin to platforms as a service (PaaS) but with specialized machine learning capabilities, offering users the opportunity to develop and deploy AI solutions without needing to build everything from scratch. To be categorized as a Data Science and Machine Learning Platform, a product must meet specific criteria: * Data Connectivity: The platform should provide developers with mechanisms to connect data to machine learning algorithms, facilitating the learning and adaptation process. * Algorithm Creation: Users should be able to create their own machine learning algorithms within the platform. Additionally, the platform may offer prebuilt algorithms for novice users or for common use cases. * Deployment Scalability: The platform should offer capabilities for deploying AI solutions at scale, enabling users to implement their models in production environments efficiently. By meeting these criteria, Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms empower developers to harness the potential of machine learning and AI in their projects, regardless of their level of expertise.
Submit New App
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (formerly Box.net), is an American internet company based in Redwood City, California. The company focuses on cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses. Official clients and apps are available for Windows, macOS, and several mobile platforms. Box was founded in 2005...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks is a company founded by the original creators of Apache Spark. Databricks grew out of the AMPLab project at University of California, Berkeley that was involved in making Apache Spark, an open-source distributed computing framework built atop Scala. Databricks develops a web-based platfo...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Deepnote is building the best data science notebook for teams. In the notebook, users can connect their data, explore and analyze it with real-time collaboration and versioning, and easily share . All of this is done through a powerful, browser-based UI that runs in the cloud. Features include: * ...
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud provides an integrated set of reliable and secure cloud computing tools and products, helping you build cloud infrastructure, data centers in multiple regions to empower your business. global industry. Try it for free.
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
Obviously AI is the fastest and easiest automated machine learning software that enables anyone to build predictive AI models in minutes, without writing code. All you do is connect your historical data, click a couple of buttons and your predictive AI models will be ready to use in just a matter of...
Observable
observablehq.com
Observable is an end-to-end solution that helps developers create and deploy expressive, performant data apps, dashboards, and reports. Unlike legacy BI tools, Observable allows developers to build dashboards using code, so they can develop custom reports and discover deeper, more nuanced insights. ...
Lightning AI
lightning.ai
PyTorch - The platform for teams to build AI, without the headaches. From idea to models, Lightning fast. Code together. Prototype. Train on GPUs. Scale. Serve. From your browser - with zero setup. AI Studio is your laptop on the cloud. Zero setup. Always ready. Persistent storage and environments...
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
RunLve
web.runlve.com
Runlve sits at the center of the AI revolution. Runlve provides data science tools, MLOps, and data & model management to empower our customers and community with AI capabilities to propel their projects forward.
mindsdb
mindsdb.com
MindsDB is the platform for customizing AI from enterprise data. MindsDB trains, tests and then selects the most accurate state of the art AI models to apply to your data, giving you super accurate predictions and forecasting.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is a platform for collaborative analytics and data science. It combines code notebooks, data apps, and knowledge management, making it easy to use data and share the results. Hex brings together the best of notebooks, BI, and docs into a seamless, collaborative UI. Use SQL, Python and R together...
Landing AI
landing.ai
Computer Vision Made Super Easy. Create and deploy your computer vision system in minutes. No complex programming or AI experience needed.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio da...
Akkio
akkio.com
Akkio is the only AI data platform specifically built for agencies to improve performance across the entire client engagement lifecycle — from pitch to campaign optimization to reporting. Book a meeting and try free for 2 weeks.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more t...
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI, systemizing the use of data for exceptional business results. Organizations that use Dataiku elevate their people (whether technical and working in code or on the business side and low- or no-code) to extraordinary, arming them with the ability to make better...
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Saturn Cloud is an award-winning ML platform for any cloud with 100,000+ users, including NVIDIA, CFA Institute, Snowflake, Flatiron School, Nestle, and more. It is an all-in-one solution for data science & ML development, deployment, and data pipelines in the cloud. Users can spin up a notebook wit...
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® helps you use your data to solve problems, meet new objectives, and address critical business needs. It all starts here. With the industry leader in data integration and analytics solutions that support your AI strategy.
DagsHub
dagshub.com
DAGsHub is where people create data science projects. Use DAGsHub to discover, reproduce and contribute to your favorite data science projects. Leverage popular open source tools to version datasets & models, track experiments, label data, and visualize results
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch is a leading Vision AI platform that combines Generative AI and Computer Vision to help businesses automate repetitive, manual visual review tasks, making searching video data more efficient and allowing businesses to reallocate human resources to higher value activities. Chooch's ImageChat ...
V7
v7labs.com
V7 offers a complete toolkit for your training data engine: Automated labeling tools, models in the loop, annotation services, and a powerful API. The world's best deep learning teams use V7 Darwin to orchestrate their data through models and humans to generate ground truth.
Sensetime
sensetime.com
Committed to the development of innovative artificial intelligence technology, making positive contributions to economic, social and human development.
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer is a powerful software tool for developing and deploying machine learning models. It provides a user-friendly interface that allows users to build, train, and evaluate neural networks without requiring extensive programming knowledge. With a wide range of features and algorithms, Neu...
Kleene
kleene.ai
Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Inte...
Encord
encord.com
Encord is the end-to-end platform to unlock AI from your data. Safely develop, test and deploy predictive and generative AI systems at scale to unlock the value of machine learning. Create high quality training data, leverage active learning pipelines, assess model quality, fine tune models and more...
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Dataloop is a cutting-edge AI Development Platform that's transforming the way organizations build AI applications. Dataloop's platform is meticulously crafted to cater to developers at the heart of the AI development process, making it simpler and more intuitive to work with data and AI models. D...
Pecan
pecan.ai
Founded in 2018, Pecan is a predictive analytics platform that leverages its pioneering Predictive GenAI to remove barriers to AI adoption, making predictive modeling accessible to all data and business teams. Guided by generative AI, companies can obtain precise predictions across various business ...
Infoveave
infoveave.com
Infoveave® is a unified Data Automation and Decision Intelligence Platform that integrates data from multiple sources to deliver intelligent information and timely insights that, in turn, provide businesses with the clarity they need for making mission-critical decisions. The 4 pillars of Infoveave...
HIRO
hiro.so
Hiro builds developer tools that bring Web3 to Bitcoin. Hiro’s suite of tools unlocks the full potential of Bitcoin through smart contracts, digital assets, and decentralized applications.
hasty.ai
hasty.ai
Hasty is now a part of CloudFactory, a global leader in human-in-the-loop AI solutions that accelerate the AI lifecycle. No more sacrificing quality for efficiency. Learn more about Accelerated Annotation, a new Vision AI product that combines CloudFactory’s best-in-class workforce with industry-l...
ForePaaS
forepaas.com
ForePaaS (an OVHcloud company) is the first end-to-end, multi-cloud platform to build, deploy and scale production-grade data applications and algorithms. We unify Data Engineering, Data Science and Business Intelligence into an automated, integrated environment to achieve faster time-to-value with ...
Exploratory
exploratory.io
Exploratory’s Simple UI experience makes it possible for anyone to use Data Science to Explore data quickly, Discover deeper insights, and Communicate effectively.