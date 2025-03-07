Find the right software and services.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharged messaging platform that prioritizes your most important messages, so you can focus on the most important things. Use your existing email and enjoy a clutter-free email experience. Spike for Teams: Communication clarity for teams! Spike offers a comprehensive productivity suite for teams. It combines team chat, email, video meetings, AI tools, and collaborative documents into a unified feed. Communicate and collaborate effortlessly with internal teams and external stakeholders, including colleagues, partners, customers, and vendors, whether they use Spike or not. Spike is the first business email service designed for meaningful team interactions. Maintain brand consistency by using your own email domain or purchasing a custom domain from Spike. Enjoy secure, reliable, and archivable email and messaging that ensure smooth communication.
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conversations in Instagram Direct Messages, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and SMS to grow your brand. Whether you are looking to generate more leads, automating your campaigns, or improving customer satisfaction by increasing your SLA times, Manychat has all the tools to solve your business's marketing needs. This is what Chat Marketing is and what Manychat is.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Bonzo
getbonzo.com
Bonzo is a full-suite marketing automation and CRM option for advisors and small businesses. We put the "Relationship" back into CRM with omni-channel and social media outreach. Text, Video, Call, Email, Social - do it all in Bonzo.
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp – drive your online sales through conversations! Automate sales with Smartsupp. We offer everything you need to grow your online sales: AI, LeadGen chatbots, live chat, and much more you can use to engage your visitors at the right time. And convert them into loyal customers in no time. Smartsupp is one of the leading and most trusted chat and chatbot solutions in the world, currently boosting over 100,000 webshops and websites.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Retaining customers is as important as acquiring new ones. Loyal customers generate more revenue and bring you referrals at zero cost. Providing good customer service is an integral part of customer retention. With Helpwise, managing customer service is easy. 1. Setup your customer service center literally in minutes. 2. Communicate with customers across all channels and collaborate with your team. 3. Establish accountability with no more shared passwords. 4. Setup self-service and automation. 5. Get actionable insights on improving team productivity and customer satisfaction. Helpwise integrates with Email (think support@, sales@, careers@ etc.), Live Chat, Whatsapp, SMS, Social Media and more. Get started with Helpwise, a customer service solution that drives revenue for your business.
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat (a product of Freshworks Inc.) is a conversational engagement solution that helps businesses engage with customers across multiple channels such as web chat, email, phone, and social channels like WhatsApp, Instagram, and iMessage. Freshchat also offers native AI-powered chatbots that can be easily built with a no-code builder, which helps businesses provide personalized self-service at scale. With Freshchat's journey builder and ready-made playbooks, businesses can stay ahead of their customer's needs and support them proactively whenever necessary. Freshchat also provides a comprehensive view of the customer's conversation history and other relevant information, making agents more productive and enabling them to provide personalized experiences.
Kindly
kindly.ai
Generative AI-powered chatbots built to automate support and drive sales. We are one of Europe’s leading premium chatbot providers specializing in the development of artificial intelligence and automation solutions for customer service and communication. We offer a platform that combines advanced machine learning techniques and natural language processing (NLP) to enhance the customer experience and improve the efficiency of customer service processes. What makes Kindly different? Less maintenance and more content production! Kindly's AI will suggest new training data that you can accept with the click of a button. Easy to customize No coding needed for the chatbot to fit your branding! More than buttons Kindly’s chatbots can answer specific questions, instead of forcing users through a selection of buttons that might not even be relevant. Multilingual Train the chatbot in one language and it will understand inquiries in more than one hundred! Among our customers are Adecco, VOI, Norwegian Air, Lindex, Hertz, Comviq, Schibsted, Jotun, and Kahoot. Easily integrate with top CRM providers such as Dixa, Salesforce, Freshdesk, Zendesk, and Hubspot among others.
Prokeep
prokeep.com
Founded in 2016, Prokeep is distribution's leading customer experience management software for wholesale distributors. Prokeep grows relationships and business by turning communication into commerce; increasing sales through centralized communication, improving customer experience through better insights and engagement opportunities, and adding productivity through systems automation. Prokeep is used by over 8,000 distributors across North America, enabling over 11+ million conversations and $6+ billion in revenue. Grow your distribution business. Build stronger customer relationships. Increase workforce productivity. All with Prokeep's Customer Experience Management Software built specifically for distributors to thrive in modern markets. Prokeep: - is used by distributors in 50 states, 10 provinces, and 2 territories. - 11+ million conversations go through Prokeep - 82% of conversations in Prokeep lead to sales or relate to revenue - saves 9 hours per employee each month - saves $3,000 in contractor discrepancies per user per month With Prokeep you will centralize communications to make ordering more efficient, connect your 3rd party systems to create operations automation, and use customer insights to deliver more engagement and make more money.
Regal.io
regal.io
Regal is the new standard in ai-powered CX. Regal understands real-time customer intent signals, and automatically tailors multi-touch inbound and outbound interactions with a blend of Regal AI Agents and your human agents. Customer-first brands including Angi (formerly Angie's List), AAA, Google, Harvard (through Podium Education), K Health, Kin Insurance, Ro, Toyota, and Varsity Tutors have improved their engagement with hundreds of millions of customers through Regal, leading to $5B in revenue. Regal.io is based in NYC and is backed by $83M from leading investors including Emergence Capital, Founder Collective and Homebrew.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a generative AI platform for building ChatGPT chatbots, enabling users to create chatbots with an intuitive building experience, powered by the latest in LLMs and GPT by OpenAI. The platform offers an extensive range of features, including the GPT-Native Engine and Conversation Studio, which provides a next-generation chatbot editor. Besides, the platform comprises the Hub, which is the largest collection of integrations that users can use to integrate their chatbots with other tools and services. It also offers various resources, including documentation, video tutorials, SDK, and a community forum on Discord. Botpress Cloud is the platform's new feature that users can try out to build and deploy their chatbots faster, while its Visual Flow Editor offers an intuitive, visual flow editor that allows users to bring their users' conversations to life. The platform also provides various pre-built integrations and skills powered by the largest chatbot open-source community, enabling users to speed their building process.Users can leverage the platform's insights from Analytics, Misunderstood, and Sentiment Analysis to continuously improve their chatbot. Additionally, Botpress offers one-click deploy across all their channels to meet users where they are. Botpress is trusted by thousands of organizations and has built various templates, including Shopping Companion, Health Bot Template, Banking Support, IT Assistant, Telco Billing Advisor, Fitness Friend, HR Helper, and Language Tutor chatbots. Overall, Botpress offers various tools and features that make building and deploying chatbots faster and effortless.
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at every touchpoint. Drift is creating a world where AI works for humans to turn conversations into relationships. Drift helps thousands of customers across the globe translate conversational data and buyer behavior into deeper relationships, more pipeline, and more revenue. A pioneer in Conversational Marketing, the company was founded in 2015 to help remove friction from the B2B buying process. As buyer expectations continue to increase and AI becomes central to empowering meaningful customer journeys at scale, Drift is disrupting the category it created.
Messagely
messagely.com
Customer support software & messaging platform by Messagely. Have more meaningful conversations with happier customers & grow your business faster.
Dashly
dashly.io
Dashly is a conversational marketing platform. It helps over 700 SaaS and EdTech companies grow conversions and revenue by turning each interaction with clients into a person-to-person conversation. Put it on another level with call scheduling and video calls. With proactive messaging, a chatbot, and pop-up windows you can generate more leads and qualify them. The leads are collected in eCRM and segmented - that's how you start email marketing. Manage both manual and triggered communication - these are available with live chat messages, pop-up windows and emails. Features: - Capture leads using chatbot made in easy-to-use Chatbot Builder; - Store and manage them in eCRM; - Track your visitors' actions; - Make the best offers using pop-up; - Integrate with your favorite services; - Have all visitors' messages in one admin panel; - Respond your visitors in Live chat for perfect support; - Increase conversions with triggered emails; - Analyze your performance building funnels.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly allows businesses to easily create and send automated, interactive, and personalized marketing campaigns through WhatsApp at scale. This promotes a 2-way conversation (unlike SMS & e-mail), where prospects and customers can choose their buying journey, increasing engagement alongside conversions. Connectly also centralizes customer communications in a unified inbox - across WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram – enabling companies to segment their audience and make data-driven decisions based on its smart reporting.
Verint
verint.com
Verint helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. With this approach, brands can navigate and thrive as they adapt to the future of work, eliminate the inefficiencies created by organizational and data silos, and consistently deliver differentiated experiences at scale across every interaction. Verint's solutions help brands close the gap created when they lack the resources required to deliver experiences that fulfill customer expectations. Closing this Engagement Capacity Gap™ helps them build lasting relationships with customers and drive real business results. The Verint Customer Engagement Platform draws on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and analytics, open integration, and the science of customer engagement to meet ever-increasing, ever-shifting consumer interactions and demands. They help their customers to drive even greater value from their technology investments by working closely with a broad ecosystem of solutions and partners. With Verint, brands can finally unlock the potential of customer engagement across every area of the business to deliver consistently differentiated experiences to their customers and employees, and do so at scale to realize tangible business results. Global Presence • Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., with 40+ offices worldwide • Powered by 4,500 dedicated professionals and a global partner network Closing the Engagement Capacity Gap Brands today are challenged to deliver quality customer experiences across dozens of engagement channels, hundreds of customer journeys, and millions of interactions – all with the same team and resources. This results in an Engagement Capacity Gap. Verint solutions are uniquely geared toward closing this gap.
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first world - Contlo enables modern businesses to leverage AI to orchestrate their end-to-end marketing. The platform helps brands increase customer lifetime value, boost customer engagements, and deliver a hyper-personalized experience to retain their most valuable customers. Contlo is trusted by 1000s of fast-growing businesses to boost their sales by engaging loyal customers and making faster data-driven decisions throughout their customer lifecycle. Enabling them to measure and optimize individual customer experiences with the help of: * Autonomous personalized campaigns for every customer touchpoint: Effortlessly engage your customers with AI-powered autonomous campaigns across all major marketing channels like Email, SMS, WhatsApp, Web Push, Mobile Push, Facebook & Instagram. * Real-time generative customer journeys powered by LLMs: Goodbye templatized automation flows! Let AI build the most optimal customer engagement workflows & customer journeys based on their recent interactions to maximize your ROI. * Generate Customer Segments for One-to-One Personalization using AI: Orchestrate highly personalized and targeted customer interactions based on behavioral data, demographics & recent actions on the website. * LLM generated insights, analytics & autonomous reporting: Get granular visibility of your customer behavior, campaign performance, and overall business intelligence along with AI-generated insights, recommendations, and autonomous reporting. * Autonomous customer engagement, LLM powered chatbots & a unified conversation inbox: Deliver a seamless brand experience to your customers via chat across Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp and make phone calls directly from a single dashboard. Contlo seamlessly integrates with 200+ platforms to help brands build a powerful autonomous marketing tech stack around their business.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporations. With custom made integrations for ecommerce platforms you can simply add products to your newsletters by simply copying and pasting URL of a product, and Sender will automatically extract product images, descriptions, prices and more. Bloggers and info marketers can use Sender's extensive automation features, and share newsletters with their social media followers and track results. Moreover, Sender offers many additional features in order to help to reach best marketing results with destop Push-Notifications, transactional and automated email sequences, API integrations, and an easy to use drag&drop subscription form builder. All of these features are available in all Sender plans, including a generous FREE-FOREVER plan, which allows sending up to 15 000 emails to 2 500 subscribers every month.
GoSquared
gosquared.com
The world's first sustainable email marketing platform. Switch from MailChimp to send better email camaigns, grow your audience, and restore the planet.
Instabot
instabot.io
Instabot is a conversational marketing platform that allows you to create and launch chatbots that understands your users, and then curates information, answers questions, captures contacts, and books meetings instantly. This is proven to increase conversions and reduce costs. Build, integrate, and launch Instabot on your website, or as a landing page in 20 minutes or less. Quickly leverage data collected by Instabot by porting it over to your CRM, marketing automation, e-mail platforms, or internal portals. Once deployed, you can live chat with customers as well as see rich bot analytics, suggestions for optimization, and edit your bot on the fly. Easily build, launch, and optimize web bots with no technical resources—and make bots sophisticated with AI and natural language processing (NLP). Features of Instabot: • Intuitive Interface for Non-Technical Users • White-labeling + Complete Customization • Full Control of How + When Bot is Seen • Robust + Transparent Analytics • Live-Chat Hand-off • Calendar Integration for Easy, Instabot Scheduling • Natural Language Processing (NLP) • Integration with Salesforce, Eloqua, and Zapier • Email Alerts + Customized Goal Analytics How Instabot Is Different: • Most powerful platform on the market (including AI, Natural Language Processing, and custom coding) • Easy-to-manage • Deep analytics for great insights about your business and customers • Build and launch a chatbot in minutes • Amazing, responsive customer support The best way to compare Instabot is to try it yourself. Set your KPI, and we’ll build you a bot for free. If we can’t improve your conversion metrics or create efficiency, there is no cost to you. Email us for more information at [email protected]
Text Request
textrequest.com
Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We’ve crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. Text Request is designed to scale with you, from one person handling a few conversations to thousands of employees sending millions of messages, to custom solutions built on our API. Learn more about how we help busy business leaders like you with conversational texting and customer engagement at textrequest.com.
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel AI is a chatbot builder that enables businesses to take their customer communication to the next level by using revolutionary AI technology. The platform offers a simple and powerful way of creating chatbots that can communicate with customers in a human-like, friendly manner, providing detailed responses to their queries. The tool utilizes built-in ChatGPT by Open AI to enable businesses to tell customers about their products and services, answer their questions, recommend products, and more. Chatfuel AI works on popular messengers such as Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, as well as on websites. Chatfuel AI offers two pricing plans, namely Grow and Enterprise, with the former starting at $79 per month and offering a free 14-day trial period. The Enterprise plan offers a tailor-made machine learning solution for corporate clients, with custom AI personality, conversation style, webhooks, integrations, and more. The platform is easy to set up in just a few minutes, and users can book a call to get help from the team. Chatfuel AI is trusted by companies like Grow and offers integrations with messengers, social media, and unlimited knowledge base updates, among other features.
Landbot
landbot.io
Landbot.io is a no-code chatbot platform that empowers businesses to build frictionless conversational experiences from end-to-end. Turning conversations into profitable outcomes, Landbot helps Marketing, Operations, and Customer Service teams triple their efficiency and cut operating costs by 30% or more. Whether it's for WhatsApp, Web, or Messenger, anyone can create automated chatbot flows to better engage customers and increase conversion rates. Landbot is also leveraging recent advancements in GPT and AI to help make the chatbot building experience even more accessible, combining the no-code capabilities of Landbot with other Large Language Models.
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
Omnichat provides professional chat commerce solutions for a wide range of retailers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region. As the Official WhatsApp Business Solutions Provider and official partner of Meta and LINE, we offer advanced business solutions across social messaging channels (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, LINE and website live chat) with enhanced efficiency, user behaviour analysis and thus remarketing strategy development. With the mission of unleashing the potential of chat commerce through Omni-channel messaging, Marketing automation, Online-merge-offline retailing, Social customer data platform, “Omni AI” that integrated with ChatGPT as well as WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment, Omnichat equips companies to provide a seamless customer journey so as to capture opportunities arising from omni-channel retailing environment. The online-merge-offline sales feature can easily direct visitors from online channels to salespersons at physical stores for follow-up, facilitating conversions and revenue tracking across online and offline. Leveraging ChatGPT, our AI-powered chatbot “Omni AI” serves as a digital assistant of retailers to handle customers' enquiry, recommend products, and facilitate marketing campaign planning. WhatsApp Catalogue and Payment allows retailers to complete the customer journey on WhatsApp, from browsing products, communicating with designated sales, to making purchases, shortening the decision-making and fastening the purchasing process of customers as well as bringing instant income to the merchants. Achieving 300% YoY Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth in the past three consecutive years, Omnichat empowers 5,000+ retail and e-commerce companies, including Watsons, Fortress, Sasa Cosmetic, Lukfook Jewellery, LVMH Group, Mannings, Swire Resources, OSIM, Logitech, Timberland, Tom Lee Music, Vita Green and government departments.
Blip
blip.ai
Global visionary leaders trust our AI Conversational platform to take their brands, customer relationships and diverse communication strategies to the next level. We have unlocked value through the creation of over 125,000 virtual assistants and have exchanged over 20 billion messages to date across the globe across +2000 customers. Our intuitive and easy-to-use cloud platform and professional services are tailored to your company and challenges. We enable brands to reach and engage customers when and where they want. We are preferred partners of the leading multichannel communications platforms - fully integrated, secure, and compliant. Count on us to support your growth through the creation of potentially infinite and relevant relationships and conversations.
PowerTextor
powertextor.com
Text Messaging Service for Businesses. PowerTextor is an SMS Connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. We help businesses develop better relationships with their customers through the power of text message marketing and Microsoft Power Automate.
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica is building the world’s largest augmented workforce using Conversational AI. We make every connection personal. Conversica is the leading provider of Conversational AI helping companies attract, acquire and grow revenue across the customer lifecycle. Our omnichannel AI Assistants engage in human-like, two-way dialogue in real-time or on buyers’ time to boost productivity, increase performance, and ultimately drive revenue opportunities. With built-in best practices battle-tested over a decade of experience and 1 billion interactions, Conversica AI Assistants help Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success teams work smarter to meet customer expectations. Empower your revenue teams with true, sophisticated AI-powered by Natural Language Processing (NLP), deep learning capabilities, and business process automation. With 98% accuracy, our AI Assistants are more accurate than a human. Revenue leaders cannot afford to be satisfied with the status quo. AI Assistants make the impossible possible by touching every lead at scale, accelerating opportunities, and increasing team performance without increasing headcount. Reach the next level of growth by catering to customer expectations for prompt, persistent, and personalized communications at scale.
Watermelon
watermelon.ai
Watermelon is the most user-friendly conversational platform to automate conversations, no coding required. Reduce your workload by connecting service channels, integrate your software and start automating your customer service by using an AI chatbot. The chatbot makes sure you are available for your customers 24/7, during every step of their customer journey.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Yellow.ai empowers enterprises to create memorable customer conversations through our generative AI-powered customer service automation platform. Our vision is to drive toward the future of fully autonomous customer support that unlocks unparalleled efficiency and significantly reduces operational costs. Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai serves over 1000 enterprises, including Sony, Domino’s, Hyundai, Ferrellgas, Waste Connections, Randstad, Tiket.com, Lulu Group International, Arabic Radio Network, Papa Johns, Hyundai, Volkswagen, ITC Ltd, OYO, Skoda Auto, across 85+ countries. Our platform is built on multi-LLM architecture and continuously trained on 16B+ conversations annually, enabling businesses to deliver elevated experiences and build lasting customer relationships. Founded in 2016 with offices across six countries, Yellow.ai has raised over $102 million from blue-chip investors.
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne is the only visual chat (livechat, chatbot & Messaging) with integrated catalog to show and recommend products in real-time to your customers. Offer 24/7 personalized assistance through human agents or chatbot through your social channels as well as on your e-shop. Integration with chatGPT for a more humanized experienced with our chatbot.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressure to be more efficient with every dollar. Terminus is a platform built for your success. It helps your team meet accounts throughout their entire lifecycle, you need a platform rooted in first-party data that surrounds buyers with engaging digital experiences from account acquisition to expansion and renewal. Our engine is built to drive ROI, minimize fraud, prioritize brand safety, and turn intent into relevant, actionable insight for GTM teams.
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is your all-in-one B2B sales platform for WhatsApp. Featuring: - Shared team inbox with 2-way messaging - No-code WhatsApp chatbot builder - WhatsApp broadcasts and bulk messaging - Open APIs and Webhooks - Automations - Integrations (HubSpot CRM, Pipedrive, Salesforce (soon), 5000+ apps with Zapier, and more) - Mobile apps for iOS and Android Rasayel is fast, reliable, and intuitive. Using Rasayel's shared team inbox, you can manage your customer conversations over WhatsApp, ensure high quality sales conversations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Your team can respond to customers on the go using the Rasayel mobile app. You'll never miss an opportunity or lose track of a customer again. Rasayel integrates with the rest of your toolkit to ensure that your team has full context at all times, reducing human error and saving you time: - HubSpot: Automatically match Rasayel contacts with existing contacts in HubSpot. Log all your activities, and build native HubSpot reports from WhatsApp data. - Pipedrive: Log all activities, automatically match contacts, and build reports. - Salesforce: Coming soon. Talk to us to join the beta. - Zapier: Connect Rasayel to over 5000+ applications and systems. For advanced use cases, Rasayel's API unlocks the power of the Rasayel platform, allowing you to embed it into your existing systems, processes, and more.
Futr
futr.ai
Futr is a chat-as-a-service platform that is supercharging customer service capabilities with auto, live, video & social chat - in any language and on any channel. With clients including a number of police forces, leading retailers and charities, Futr is helping smart organisations connect with their audiences through always on, always instant, always insightful chat services. Don't take our word for it. Try out the Futr platform for free with our one-month trial! - Instant Auto Chat deployment - Tracked usage & benchmarked ROI - Dedicated support with scheduled check-in's - End of trial business case review - No obligation - no credit card required
OmniOmni
omniomni.io
OmniOmni is a service for customer support and sales via messengers such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Viber and Online Chat.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby is a leading cloud-based communication platform that enables Business Instant Messaging for improved team collaboration, exceptional customer service, and mobile payment requests. It helps business service departments reach the right person at the right time. Using the data and resources that businesses already have at their fingertips, Kimoby makes it easy to boost engagement and sales with instant marketing campaigns, automated reminders, multimedia files, and more.
Payemoji
payemoji.com
Payemoji is an omni channel messaging service that enables any customer and employee journey all through everyday messaging apps like WhatsApp Business. No IT skills required. No mobile app to download.
Chekkit
chekkit.io
Chekkit is a platform designed to supercharge local businesses. It significantly boosts customer engagement and lead conversion, outperforming the competition. The software offers an all-in-one solution for Review Management, Business Text Messaging, Textchat, Centralized Inbox, Textable Landline, Customer Surveys, Competitive Benchmarking, and more! This integrated approach simplifies customer interactions, enhances business operations, and drives growth.
Leadoo
leadoo.com
Leadoo is a conversion platform that turns passive website traffic into active leads and tangible business outcomes. With 83% of buying decisions happening online, opportunities for website conversions have never been higher. But most site visitors are passive and not ready to buy. On average, 98% of site visitors leave without converting. These low conversion rates can plague performance. So they’re on a mission to align and empower marketing and sales teams to convert better and create new commercial efficiencies together. They do this through: * Engaging onsite bots to drive conversion journeys * Powerful personalization to improve user experience * Company identification to identify prospects * User journey mapping to map sales cycles * Analytics to understand users * AI to answer user questions automatically based on site content * Sales alerts to support commercial teams * CRM integration to bring it all together * Leadoo also comes with a dedicated team of conversion experts who set up and constantly optimize conversion journeys through the site. For 800 Leadoo clients over their first 12 months with them, they found the average increase in base conversion rates was 74%. In simple terms, Leadoo provides all the tools and insights needed to: * Identify website visitors * Activate them onsite * Nurture them during their buying journeys * Ultimately convert more of them into customers
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell is a pioneer in mobile messaging and Chat Commerce innovations. The Clickatell Chat Commerce Platform enables brands to connect, interact and transact with consumers by providing innovative, intuitive conversational commerce journeys through the convenience of messaging, securely and at scale. Global brands use Clickatell’s trusted Chat Commerce Platform to reduce costs while maximizing value and elevating customer experiences across all stages of the consumer lifecycle. Clickatell is headquartered in the Bay Area and has offices in Canada, South Africa and Nigeria. Learn more at www.clickatell.com.
Routee
routee.net
Routee is a leading cloud communications provider that designs, develops, and distributes advanced Web & API automation solutions. Through its robust platform and scalable API, it helps corporations, retail businesses, and service providers, around the world, to communicate effectively with their target audience. Powered by AMD Telecom’s vigorous infrastructure, Routee brings a powerful engagement toolset to its trusted global partners and some of the most renowned Fortune 500 corporations. What are some of the things you can do with Routee? -SMS Spread your message efficiently all over the globe using the SMS services Routee provides. Marketing SMS, Transactional SMS, Two-Way SMS, SMS Two-Factor Authentication,SMS Survey, Bulk MMS, Verified SMS Sender. -VOICE Let people hear your business’s voice through the numerous VoIP choices. Elevate your brand through Voice Broadcasting, Two Way Voice, Click To Call, Text To Speech, Cloud IVR and Voice Two Factor Authentication. -EMAIL Discover which Email service suits you, customize it and make it happen. Promotional Email, Transactional Email, Email Verifier. Which one do you need? -MESSAGING APPS Reach your clients with more interactive messages and increase your revenues. Engage with them via Viber, RCS, Facebook, Telegram & WhatsApp. -NUMBERS Get your own Premium Rate or Toll-free numbers, validate your contacts list and prevent call-related fraud. This advanced communications platform includes Virtual Numbers, Number Validation, Number Lookup, Missed Call, Call Masking, Toll-free Numbers. -TWO FACTOR AUTHENTICATION Add a second layer of security to your business by utilizing a combination of two different components. Prevent fraudsters from getting access to your sensitive information, application, or software. Use among Two-Factor Authentication with Fallback, SMS, Voice, Viber, or Missed Call.
6sense
6sense.com
Reinvent the way your company creates, manages, & converts pipeline to revenue. Our ABM software reveals revenue insights that leads to high-quality pipeline, eliminating guesswork & empowering your revenue team with the data and visibility it needs.
SalesboxAI
salesbox.ai
SalesboxAI is an AI-Powered Sales and Marketing platform that helps businesses around the globe to scale faster with Account-Based Marketing solutions. In a single platform: Identify and Discover your target accounts, Orchestrate one-one conversations with target groups, Engage them across multiple channels, Run AI-Powered ABM Ads, Measure, and optimize ABM success across all your campaigns. With Artificial Intelligence at core SalesboxAI Avatar helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by automatically contacting, engaging, qualifying, and following-up with target accounts via, omnichannel, two-way conversations. To learn more visit: https://salesbox.ai
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms your customer experience. It connects insights across teams, tools and interactions so you have the data to address customers problems with ease. Meet your customers anywhere, anytime, on any channel, with a suite of digital channels. * Automate Successful Outcomes Simplify how you connect with customers across channels. With smart automation across the entire customer journey, you can use data and insights gained to take the right action at the right time to create the best outcomes. * Innovate at Scale Give your employees and call center agents the information they need in a tool built to drive engagement, improve customer interactions and boost your team’s performance. * Reimagine Experiences that Matter Use Genesys Cloud CX as an all-in-one cloud call center application and easily extend the suite with hundreds of packaged integrations. Take full advantage of the composable customer experience platform with third-party integrations and applications so you can reach customers any moment, on any channel. With an all-in-one suite of digital capabilities in Genesys Cloud CX, call center employees and customers can engage in seamless conversations across digital channels like chat, email, text and social media. Enhance the customer experience with bots and predictive artificial intelligence (AI) and route to a human call center agent when customers have more complex needs. Genesys is redefining the customer experience with innovative call center software. Our award-winning Genesys Cloud CX deploys in days, is intuitive to use and innovates with upgrades each week. With real-time dashboards, simple management tools and analytics, Genesys Cloud CX provides the insights you need to run your business. And you’ll take your contact center and CX strategy into tomorrow — no matter where your agents are located or which channels they handle.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
LivePerson is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world’s leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models for better business outcomes. With LivePerson’s solutions, you can understand what customers want, connect to the right channels, assist your agents, and embrace AI-powered automation — all in service of your business and customers. We call this virtuous cycle the Conversational Flywheel, and it’s at the core of everything we do.
TITANPush
titanpush.com
INCREASE YOUR SITE ENGAGEMENT AND CONVERSION UP TO 20%! TITANPush is a platform with tools that help brands sell more through their websites and communicate better with their customers. In the app you will find: * HISTORY: Make available on your site the history of products previously visited by each client. Choose to display it from a floating bubble or integrate it into your site, customize the appearance of each element and configure the pages on which each one will be displayed. We also have a variant in the form of a retargeting pop-up! * MOST VIEWED: Show your customers the list of most-visited products on your website and generate an impulse in the purchase. Choose to show it in the form of a bubble or integrate it into your website, customize the appearance of the card, and set up the pages of your site where it will be available. * WEB PUSH NOTIFICATIONS: Send short messages that can reach phones and desktops at any time. You can send manual and automatic campaigns, segment your audience and choose between different types of delivery: Normal, Smart, and Scheduled. * POP-UPS: This shows an extremely striking pop-up window when it detects that the customer tries to leave the site. The window won't show up until then! The pop-up can include adjustable texts, fonts, colors, and images. * BANNERS: Communicate relevant messages on your site with custom text, fonts, and colors. You can also include a button with a configurable destination URL. You can choose as well days, times, and pages to give personalized visibility to each banner. * LINK PAGE: Communicate all your links with a master link. Create unlimited links by setting custom colors, text, typography, image, icons, and background. Visualize the number of clicks per button of your clients and hide buttons temporarily to recover them when you need them. * CHAT: Set up WhatsApp and Messenger contact buttons directly on your site. You will be able to configure the location of these buttons on the screen of your site, add text to the button and choose days and times to display them.
Continually
continual.ly
Free chatbots and live chat for your website. Drag and drop chatbot builder, no coding skills required. We make sure you never miss another lead from your website. Today, when people visit your site - say to request a product demo - they expect you to reply straight away. Even when its out of hours, or if they're in another time zone. Most websites ask customers to fill in long forms, and provide lots of information. It's an impersonal and unfriendly experience. And as a customer, you don't know when you'll hear back. Research by insidesales.com shows that waiting even 5 minutes to respond to a customer dramatically reduces your chances of closing the business. We give you a single line of code you can add to your site to automatically reply to potential customers and generate more qualified leads without the expense of additional sales people. Continually lets you replace forms with simple messaging, making it easy for customers to get the information they need as quickly as possible. Some examples of what we can do to help you convert website visitors to customers: * welcome new visitors and ask if there's anything they need help with * use discovery questions to qualify leads * quickly book appoinments for hot leads * build your newsletter list by asking for signups at the right time * signpost useful content like blog articles, videos or ebooks
Engati
engati.com
The Engati chatbot and live chat platform is the winner of the 2021 CODiE Award. It empowers you to build intelligent bots in minutes without programming. Build once and publish across 15 channels - WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Kik, Telegram, Line, Viber, Skype, Slack, WeChat, Twitter, Skype for business, your website, and your mobile app. Supports intelligent paths, train, copy, analytics, and private labeling. Using Engati you can leverage the power of machine learning, NLP/NLU to design your very own chatbot and engage your customers in 50+ languages.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox is a comprehensive communication solution designed to enhance customer engagement and streamline sales processes through the use of WhatsApp Business APIs. This platform enables businesses to convert customer interactions into actionable insights, utilizing advanced WhatsApp Chatbots to facilitate seamless communication. By leveraging these tools, organizations can efficiently manage customer inquiries, generate leads, and ultimately drive sales growth. Targeted primarily at businesses seeking to optimize their customer communication strategies, Gallabox caters to a diverse range of industries. Its user-friendly interface and multi-agent shared inbox allow teams to collaborate effectively, ensuring that no customer query goes unanswered. The platform is particularly beneficial for businesses that rely heavily on customer interaction, such as e-commerce, service providers, and customer support teams. With Gallabox, companies can implement WhatsApp drip campaigns and broadcast messages tailored to specific audience segments, enhancing their marketing efforts and improving customer retention. One of the standout features of Gallabox is its integration capabilities. The platform offers straightforward plug-and-play options that allow businesses to connect with existing systems and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools. This includes popular platforms such as Zoho, Shopify, WooCommerce, Wix, WebEngage, Razorpay, and Shiprocket. By integrating WhatsApp into their current workflows, businesses can streamline operations and ensure a cohesive customer experience across all touchpoints. Additionally, Gallabox's WhatsApp Chatbots play a crucial role in automating customer interactions. These intelligent bots can handle a variety of tasks, from answering frequently asked questions to guiding customers through the purchasing process. This not only reduces the workload on human agents but also ensures that customers receive timely responses, enhancing overall satisfaction. The ability to convert conversations into smart actions further empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions and tailor their offerings to meet customer needs. Overall, Gallabox provides a robust solution for businesses looking to harness the power of WhatsApp for customer engagement. With its focus on ease of use, integration flexibility, and automation capabilities, Gallabox stands out as a valuable tool for organizations aiming to improve their communication strategies and drive sales growth.
Haptik
haptik.ai
Haptik helps brands acquire, convert, engage and delight users with AI-driven, personalized, conversational experiences across 20 channels and 100+ languages. With the vision of creating the most compelling conversational commerce platform of the 21st century, Haptik’s Conversational Commerce platform enables brands to design delightful experiences that improve conversion rates across every stage of their customer’s journey. Haptik’s leading clients and partners include KFC, Whirlpool, Starhub, HP, Reliance Jio, CEAT, Disney Hotstar, OLA, and Zurich Insurance among others.
Userlike
userlike.com
Userlike is the leading software solution for customer messaging and support automation in Germany. It’s a unified messaging solution that lets companies receive messages from different channels in one central inbox. All requests received via website chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and more land directly in Userlike's Message Center. Userlike offers a modern website messenger for generating leads and following up with customers. Customer service teams are supported with professional service features such as voice messages, live translations and intelligent routing. For complex requests, service agents can conveniently switch from a chat to a browser-based video call, which includes screen sharing. With Userlike’s AI Automation Hub, you can create AI-powered chatbots, smart FAQ pages and interactive contact forms in just a few steps to automate around 70% of your digital customer service. For even better results, choose our GTP-4-integration that adds the skills of the world's most powerful large language model to your customer support. This enables the chatbot to creatively combine answers from your knowledge base and give customers individualized answers. The AI support bot even remembers the chat context so that follow-up questions are categorized and answered correctly. Userlike's chatbot API also lets you integrate your existing chatbots into the software. Since Userlike was founded over 10 years ago, data protection has always been a top priority. All data is stored securely on German servers making Userlike a GDPR-compliant customer messaging solution. With its secure data infrastructure and special features, Userlike guarantees data protection and security for your customers, your employees and your company as a whole. Userlike is suitable for all company sizes because the software is flexible and adapts to your needs and goals. Small and medium-sized companies, as well as large corporations such as Toyota and Hermes, already rely on Userlike.
Whisbi
whisbi.com
Whisbi provides a mobile-first conversational sales & marketing platform for B2C enterprises. Our solution creates an opportunity for Sales & Marketing professionals to increase sales conversion, improve live engagement and provide a differentiating online customer experience. Whisbi combines all contact channels like video-call, chat, chatbot, click-to-call or a traditional phone call into one centralized data-driven UI for your customers. Enhanced by a BI engine, Whisbi provides the right channel for the right customer at the right time. The Whisbi solution easily integrates with existing infrastructures, ranging from call centers to physical stores and virtual showrooms. A simple inclusion of the solution on websites provides the ability to drive a truly omnichannel customer experience that significantly increases online conversion rates. We offer a world-class conversational platform for sales & marketing and are able to share industry-specific insights & expertise. We have unparalleled experience working closely with global enterprises in telecommunications, automotive, travel, and insurance & banking. Our solutions have managed over: * 700M impressions, * 47M clicks, * 18M call requests, * 10M conversations To date, we have delivered over 1.5M sales to our clients globally. And we’re just getting started! Whisbi puts human interactions at the center of the online customer experience and increases the ROI of digital marketing campaigns. It allows brands to better capitalize on their website traffic, increase their NPS score, differentiate through CX and sell more online. We integrate with the best marketing & sales solutions including Salesforce, Google Adwords, Google Analytics & Adobe Marketing Cloud, helping to deliver more powerful insights into the full customer journey. In essence, Whisbi enables modern marketing and sales teams to deliver multichannel experiences that support & complement existing digital commerce systems.
Global Message Services
gms.net
Global Message Services (GMS) is the trusted communications service provider for Enterprises and Mobile Operators worldwide. GMS’ CPaaS solution enables brands to unify multichannel customer communications via a single API and self-service platform. Complementing this is an AI-driven chatbots and CCaaS platform that enables brands to build engaging, two-way, 24/7 communication at any touch point, significantly enhancing the customer experience. As a valued partner of Mobile Operators, GMS enhances their messaging business and protects revenues by optimising A2P, P2P, and P2A traffic exchange, while preventing SMS and voice fraud. Established in 2006, GMS is the leader and industry ambassador for secure, legitimate, and transparent messaging. It is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, with regional offices across the globe.
Jebbit
jebbit.com
Jebbit's Enterprise Experience Platform enables brands to build beautiful interactive experiences that capture zero party data at scale across every channel. From product recommendation and personality quizzes to trivia, shoppable lookbooks, better surveys, polls, forms, and more - Jebbit experiences drive higher engagement because they exceed consumer expectations and offer genuine value in exchange for relevant information about their preferences, interests, lifestyles, and intentions. This consumer-declared, zero-party data, is the ultimate competitive edge for brands and drives tangible ROI across every stage of the customer lifecycle. Jebbit’s clients, including: L'Oréal, PepsiCo, Haleon, the NFL, Shiseido Group, Live Nation, ASICS, the NBA, JCPenney, Free People, Monster Worldwide, and more use the Jebbit software platform to create better consumer experiences that drive industry-leading engagement, collect a high volume of zero-party data, acquire enriched leads, drive more online conversions and increase loyalty and LTV.
