Top Conversational Intelligence Software - Poland

Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed computing building blocks and tools. One of these services is Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which allows users to have at their disposal a virtual cluster of computers, available all the time, through the Internet. AWS's version of virtual computers emulates most of the attributes of a real computer, including hardware central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) for processing; local/RAM memory; hard-disk/SSD storage; a choice of operating systems; networking; and pre-loaded application software such as web servers, databases, and customer relationship management (CRM). The AWS technology is implemented at server farms throughout the world, and maintained by the Amazon subsidiary. Fees are based on a combination of usage (known as a "Pay-as-you-go" model), hardware, operating system, software, or networking features chosen by the subscriber required availability, redundancy, security, and service options. Subscribers can pay for a single virtual AWS computer, a dedicated physical computer, or clusters of either. As part of the subscription agreement, Amazon provides security for subscribers' systems. AWS operates from many global geographical regions including 6 in North America.Amazon markets AWS to subscribers as a way of obtaining large scale computing capacity more quickly and cheaply than building an actual physical server farm. All services are billed based on usage, but each service measures usage in varying ways. As of 2017, AWS owns a dominant 34% of all cloud (IaaS, PaaS) while the next three competitors Microsoft, Google, and IBM have 11%, 8%, 6% respectively according to Synergy Group.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp – drive your online sales through conversations! Automate sales with Smartsupp. We offer everything you need to grow your online sales: AI, LeadGen chatbots, live chat, and much more you can use to engage your visitors at the right time. And convert them into loyal customers in no time. Smartsupp is one of the leading and most trusted chat and chatbot solutions in the world, currently boosting over 100,000 webshops and websites.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately. Built on billions of CX interactions, Zendesk AI can be leveraged across the entire service experience from self-service, to agents, to admins, to help you grow and operate efficiently at scale. Zendesk empowers agents with tools, insights, and context they need to deliver a personalized service experience on any channel, whether it's social messaging, phone or email. Zendesk brings together everything a service team needs – from personalized conversations and omnichannel case management, to AI powered workflows and agent tools, automation, and a Marketplace of 1200+ apps – all safeguarded under one roof. And our solution is easy to implement and adjust on the fly, freeing teams from requiring IT, developers and expensive partners to make ongoing changes. At Zendesk we’re on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies to create meaningful connections with customers. From startups to large enterprises, we believe that intelligent, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves over 130K global brands across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
Selz
selz.com
Selz is a simple eCommerce platform that enables you to create online stores, sell from existing websites, or sell through social networks. Selz gives you all the tools you need to build your online presence, sell your products, market to your customers and track sales. Selz is ideal for individuals and small businesses who want to sell physical products, digital products and services. To find out more visit www.selz.com.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
CustomGPT
customgpt.ai
Experience the Benefits of Personalized AI with CustomGPT: Get Unique Insights and Solutions with AI Trained On Your Content
Zappr.AI
zappr.ai
Create an AI-powered chatbot that's trained using your data. By simply uploading a PDF or providing a website link, you can obtain a chatbot similar to ChatGPT that has the ability to answer any questions related to your document.
SiteGPT
sitegpt.ai
SitesGPT is a web-based site builder software that uses Artificial Intelligence to build websites. It takes less than 1-minute to get your own professional website absolutely FREE.
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat (a product of Freshworks Inc.) is a conversational engagement solution that helps businesses engage with customers across multiple channels such as web chat, email, phone, and social channels like WhatsApp, Instagram, and iMessage. Freshchat also offers native AI-powered chatbots that can be easily built with a no-code builder, which helps businesses provide personalized self-service at scale. With Freshchat's journey builder and ready-made playbooks, businesses can stay ahead of their customer's needs and support them proactively whenever necessary. Freshchat also provides a comprehensive view of the customer's conversation history and other relevant information, making agents more productive and enabling them to provide personalized experiences.
Chatbot Builder AI
chatbotbuilder.ai
ChatBotBuilder.ai is a comprehensive platform that enables users to create and deploy custom AI chatbots and generative AI models (GPTs) for a variety of business applications. Key features and capabilities of the platform include: * Ease of Use: The website emphasizes that ChatBotBuilder.ai is the "fastest, easiest way to build custom chatbots and GPTs" without requiring extensive technical expertise. * Flexible Integration: The platform supports integration with thousands of apps and allows users to connect their tools and teams to gain a competitive edge. * Cutting-Edge AI: ChatBotBuilder.ai leverages the latest large language models (LLMs) and AI technologies to power sophisticated chatbots and GPTs. * Customization: Users can customize the appearance, functionality, and behavior of their chatbots using the platform's user-friendly interface. * Cross-Channel Support: Chatbots can be integrated across multiple channels, including websites, social media, email, and voice. * Marketing Tools: The platform provides built-in marketing features to help users engage customers more effectively through their chatbots. * Analytics: Robust analytics capabilities allow users to track and optimize the performance of their chatbots. The website positions ChatBotBuilder.ai as the "World's Best AI Chatbot Builder in 2024", catering to businesses and organizations looking to automate customer service, simplify communication, and enhance user experiences through the power of AI. The platform offers both a Pro Plan for individual users and a White Label Enterprise plan for agencies and larger organizations looking to create their own branded chatbot solutions. Overall, ChatBotBuilder.ai seems to be a comprehensive, no-code platform designed to empower businesses of all sizes to leverage the benefits of advanced AI chatbots and generative AI models.
ChatWizard
chatwizardai.com
ChatWizardAI offers a platform to build custom AI-based chatbots for businesses. Here are the key highlights: * Custom AI Chatbots: The platform allows businesses to create their own AI-powered chatbots that are tailored to their specific needs and branding. These chatbots can be used for customer service, sales, FAQs, and other business applications. * ChatGPT-based Technology: The chatbots built on the ChatWizardAI platform are powered by ChatGPT-like language models, enabling them to engage in natural, human-like conversations. * No-Code Chatbot Builder: The service provides a user-friendly, no-code interface that allows businesses to easily configure and customize their chatbots without the need for extensive technical expertise. * Data Integration: Businesses can integrate their existing data, such as website content, documents, and FAQs, to train the AI chatbots and make them knowledgeable about their domain. * Customization Options: Users can customize the appearance and behavior of the chatbots to match their brand identity and align with their specific requirements. * Seamless Integration: The chatbots can be easily embedded on any website or platform using a few lines of HTML code, allowing for quick deployment across various touchpoints. * 24/7 Availability: The AI chatbots are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, enabling businesses to provide constant customer assistance and support. * Multilingual Support: The chatbots can converse with customers in over 30 languages, catering to a diverse customer base. * Pricing and Plans: ChatWizardAI offers different subscription plans, including a Starter plan, a Growth plan, and a Business plan, to cater to the needs of businesses of varying sizes and requirements.
Appy Pie
appypie.com
One comprehensive platform with all the AI and no-code solutions to start, run and grow your business. Appy Pie has a bouquet of products and services that can help any business excel in a well-rounded manner leveraging the latest codeless technology for mobile apps, websites, chatbots, automation, design, knowledge base, help desk and much more.
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot lets you create chatbots in minutes with diverse templates and automate key tasks right away. Easily drag-and-drop new elements to adapt any template to your needs. ChatBot is ready to work out of the box, while AI algorithms help you improve responses over time. Design smooth conversational experiences to build better relationships with your customers. Send dynamic responses that encourage customers to chat and interact. Mix and match text, images, buttons, and quick replies to show off your brand, products, and services. Use ChatBot on different platforms and channels using one-click integration (Facebook Messenger, Slack, LiveChat, WordPress, and more). Connect your chatbot to just about anything you can think of using open API, webhooks, and Zapier.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Formaloo
formaloo.com
Formaloo is a workspace you can use to create anything from surveys to web apps and portals - all in one place. Formaloo comes with a set of powerful building blocks to collect, organize, and understand your data. Teams of all sizes use Formaloo to build engagement surveys, membership portals, bulletin boards, chatbots, and many more tools to engage their audience.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is an all-in-one customer communication platform for support, marketing, and sales. It combines a set of tools to help you grow your business: 👉 Multichannel live chat 👉 Chatbots 👉 Shared inbox 👉 Knowledge base 👉 Email marketing 👉 Popups 👉 CRM
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Retaining customers is as important as acquiring new ones. Loyal customers generate more revenue and bring you referrals at zero cost. Providing good customer service is an integral part of customer retention. With Helpwise, managing customer service is easy. 1. Setup your customer service center literally in minutes. 2. Communicate with customers across all channels and collaborate with your team. 3. Establish accountability with no more shared passwords. 4. Setup self-service and automation. 5. Get actionable insights on improving team productivity and customer satisfaction. Helpwise integrates with Email (think support@, sales@, careers@ etc.), Live Chat, Whatsapp, SMS, Social Media and more. Get started with Helpwise, a customer service solution that drives revenue for your business.
Payhip
payhip.com
Payhip is the easiest way to sell digital downloads & courses. We make it a piece of cake to sell and promote your ebooks, courses, software, design assets, music or any type of digital products directly to your customers. Payhip has you covered.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Their platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content Creation, Audio Generation, and Image Crafting. They empower everyone to write anything, publish anywhere, and optimize their content with unparalleled ease. Their robust AI chatbot builder, Botsonic, seamlessly integrates with platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, and FB Messenger, ensuring uninterrupted omnichannel conversations. It also offers a Human Hand-off feature, facilitating smooth transitions from bot to human interactions. With their Zapier integration, they automate tasks and streamline workflows, enhancing customer engagement. Botsonic is GDPR-compliant, promising secure customer interactions. Together, their suite of tools aims to redefine content generation and customer experience, making Writesonic your one-stop solution for all your digital needs.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking, live chat translate, live chat, automated chat triggers, lead scoring, audio call, screen share, profanity management, chat preview, codeless bot, answer bot, chat routing, internal chat, agent mobile app, SDK for iOS and Android, and integrations with popular IM channels like Whatsapp, Instagram, FB Messenger, and Telegram. All of this in a single platform.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Nightbot
nightbot.tv
Nightbot is a chat bot for Twitch, YouTube, and Trovo that allows you to automate your live stream's chat with moderation and new features, allowing you to spend more time entertaining your viewers.
Botmother
botmother.com
Botmother is a single platform for creating and launching chatbots of any complexity without programming. With the visual builder, bots are built from ready-made blocks by simple drag and drop. Implement any of your ideas without a single line of code. We do not limit the scenario size or the users number. For a quick start, there are ready-made templates with popular bot scenarios. You can connect them with a messenger and use them as they are, or change them to suit your needs. You won't have to create separate bots for different messengers. One bot built in the Botmother builder will be able to work on Telegram, Viber, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, VKontakte, and Odnoklassniki.
Heyday AI
app.heyday.ai
Heyday is a next-generation live chat solution that combines the power of artificial and human intelligence to deliver the ultimate customer experience by enabling highly personalized customer conversations. Our Conversational AI acts both as a first-line, self-serve customer concierge that helps customers help themselves, and as a nifty virtual assistant that helps boost customer service agents’ efficiency. Heyday’s intuitive agent hub is available on any device, so you can delight customers whether you’re at your desk or on the go. With Heyday you can: * Automate answers to first-line customer service queries, qualify customers and automatically triage more complex questions to escalate them to the right agent * Collaborate with a unified team inbox to deliver a superior customer experience * Create shopping carts on the fly directly inside the chat, thanks to powerful e-commerce integrations * Gather valuable customer insights to enrich your CRM * Create templates or leverage AI-recommended quick replies to boost your efficiency and save time * Retarget customers on a highly personalized level with order tracking notifications, product upsells, customer satisfaction surveys, etc. * Customize your agent notifications so you never miss a beat * And more! Heyday is ushering in a new era of live chat. Download today to give your customer service team AI superpowers.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a generative AI platform for building ChatGPT chatbots, enabling users to create chatbots with an intuitive building experience, powered by the latest in LLMs and GPT by OpenAI. The platform offers an extensive range of features, including the GPT-Native Engine and Conversation Studio, which provides a next-generation chatbot editor. Besides, the platform comprises the Hub, which is the largest collection of integrations that users can use to integrate their chatbots with other tools and services. It also offers various resources, including documentation, video tutorials, SDK, and a community forum on Discord. Botpress Cloud is the platform's new feature that users can try out to build and deploy their chatbots faster, while its Visual Flow Editor offers an intuitive, visual flow editor that allows users to bring their users' conversations to life. The platform also provides various pre-built integrations and skills powered by the largest chatbot open-source community, enabling users to speed their building process.Users can leverage the platform's insights from Analytics, Misunderstood, and Sentiment Analysis to continuously improve their chatbot. Additionally, Botpress offers one-click deploy across all their channels to meet users where they are. Botpress is trusted by thousands of organizations and has built various templates, including Shopping Companion, Health Bot Template, Banking Support, IT Assistant, Telco Billing Advisor, Fitness Friend, HR Helper, and Language Tutor chatbots. Overall, Botpress offers various tools and features that make building and deploying chatbots faster and effortless.
FURTHER
talkfurther.com
FURTHER's team of AI powered sales assistants work together to automate conversations with senior living prospects, helping them find what they’re looking for faster, so you can capture and convert more qualified leads, all while gaining key insights into your sales process. More about Further: - Generates 1.5x-2x the lead volume that website forms do - Qualifies leads to help you focus on the best opportunities - Automates conversations so no leads are lost
CommandBar
commandbar.com
CommandBar offers a suite of tools designed to empower users and drive product adoption: * Copilot: An AI-powered assistant that proactively suggests relevant product tours, onboarding checklists, and even performs tasks to help users get unstuck. * Spotlight: An intelligent search function that allows users to quickly find anything within the product, from features to help articles. * In-App Help: Provides rich, contextual help documentation that is seamlessly integrated into the user's workflow. * Product Tours: Customizable, interactive tours that guide users through key product flows and features. * Surveys: Collects valuable in-app feedback from users to inform product decisions. * Checklists: Self-guided onboarding flows that help users complete critical setup tasks. * Announcements: An easy way to share important updates and new features with users. * Mobile: Ensures a cohesive, AI-powered user experience across desktop and mobile platforms. The platform also offers seamless integrations with a wide range of popular tools, allowing teams to bring their existing tech stack into the CommandBar ecosystem. By leveraging AI and automation, CommandBar aims to create "non-annoying" user assistance that enhances the overall product experience and boosts user engagement and retention. The platform is designed to be GDPR and HIPAA compliant, making it suitable for use in regulated industries. Overall, CommandBar provides a comprehensive suite of tools to help businesses deliver exceptional in-app experiences and empower their users to get the most out of their products.
CBOT
cbot.ai
CBOT is a leading Conversational AI company, providing enterprise-grade AI solutions in Conversational AI and Generative AI. We specialize in enhancing customer experiences in financial services, e-commerce, telecoms, and customer services sectors through AI-based chatbots, helping businesses achieve their goals of increasing customer loyalty and revenue.
Simple Phones
simplephones.ai
Simple Phones provides businesses with an AI phone agent that answers calls on their behalf, so they never miss a call from a customer. The agent can also perform outbound calls for following up with customers, staying in touch with leads, and making cold calls on autopilot.
Gerabot
gerabot.com
Gerabot - chat for the site, the designer of chat bots for messengers. * Chat for the site. * Constructor of chat bots. * Development of chat bots.
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC, Amazon, and Capital One trust Glider to validate candidate quality and fit across any role in any industry. On average, customers see a 3x placement rate, a 50% reduction in time-to-fill, and a 98% improvement in candidate satisfaction. For more information, visit Glider AI.
AiSensy
m.aisensy.com
AiSensy is a Whatsapp Chatbot, CRM & Marketing Platform. You can Boost your Sales & Automate your Support, Send Broadcast messages to thousands of users and manage Whatsapp Contacts on AiSensy. * Choose from Pre-made NLP Chatbot Templates(Connect Google Dialogflow to Whatsapp) * Get a Verified Presence on Whatsapp (Green Tick) * Boost Sales & Automate Support
Swiftsell
swiftsell.biz
Swiftsell is a generative AI-enabled no-code tool through which consumer brands can automate their lead conversations seamlessly over various channels and enhance sales, marketing and customer satisfaction.
Unleash
unleash.so
Unleash uses AI to leverage all information in your SaaS tools by streamlining knowledge easily within company departments, whenever an employee needs it, wherever they prefer to work. Unleash achieves this through seamless integrations with your company's data sources such as Slack, Notion, Jira, Zendesk, and more, enabling every employee to find the information they are looking for by simply asking Unleash
Atom
atomchat.io
Atom offers an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot solution to help businesses generate more qualified leads, create more intelligent chatbots, measure results, and integrate with CRMs. Key features include: * 24/7 intelligent virtual assistant to answer customer queries * Ability to reach up to 98% of customers through WhatsApp broadcast campaigns * Automated workflows to filter interested leads and focus sales team on closing deals * WhatsApp multi-agent integration to provide full visibility of customer conversations The solution integrates with HubSpot, allowing businesses to sync WhatsApp contacts into their CRM and create automated workflows using the AI chatbots. Atom provides a personalized advisor and team of AI in WhatsApp experts to guide businesses through the integration process, positioning themselves as a "turnkey" solution in the market. Case studies highlight how clients have seen significant improvements, such as increasing sales from 200 to over 3,000 per month, tripling digital sales conversion rates, and booking over 5,000 confirmed appointments in 2.5 months. The company has been featured in publications like CIO Peru, Forbes, and Estrategia & Negocios, highlighting their growth and recognition in the market. Businesses are invited to speak with an Atom advisor to learn more and try the platform for themselves.
Jetlink
jetlink.io
Communication between people and businesses is changing forever, and messaging will play a central role today and for years to come. Convergence of social and mobile is shaping customer behavior and expectations. They ask things right now, right here. Jetlink brings the "Power of Now" with omnichannel messaging and sophisticated enterprise chatbots to your enterprise. We believe this is the revolution in commerce and customer support. Jetlink allows you to deliver delightful conversational sales & support experiences where your customers already are. Jetink is positioned as the A.I. powered central communication platform for the customer touch points such as Web chat, IVR, social messaging apps, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, Skype, Slack, Teams and, in-app messaging.
Netomi
netomi.com
Backed by the world’s top AI leaders and trusted by the largest global brands, Netomi is the leader in customer experience AI for enterprises. Netomi provides multimodal and omnichannel Sanctioned Generative AI, ensuring brand-safe conversations at scale with built-in AI governance controls for accuracy, security, and data privacy. Our innovative AI deployment guarantees cost savings, operational efficiencies, and boosts in customer satisfaction, loyalty, revenue, and profitability. Netomi’s no-code solution deploys in weeks, scales automatically, and offers comprehensive tools for non-technical users to easily manage CX AI at scale. This results in a lower total cost of ownership, faster time to market, and reduced reliance on developer resources. Founded in 2016, Netomi leverages the latest AI developments to enhance customer experience, empowering brands with high-quality automated support and tools to augment human agent teams. In a rapidly evolving AI landscape, Netomi makes it easy for brands to meet rising customer expectations and deliver exceptional service.
Botmaker
botmaker.com
Botmaker is the most advanced conversational platform that allows you to give smart and fast answers to your customers in all digital channels. Build digital experiences with hybrid bots and live agents. Grow your business with automated solutions for chat commerce, customer service, and help desk operations. Through artificial intelligence and machine learning, the platform allows you to understand and anticipate your customers' needs and requests. We are WhatsApp Solution Providers and Messenger Partners.
Metanoz
metanoz.com
Metanoz AI is a virtual chatbot solution designed to offer problem-solving services to individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses. Our team of experts and specialists is dedicated to providing accurate and reliable solutions to your problems 24/7. We understand the challenges that individuals and businesses face in today's fast-paced world. Our goal is to help you overcome these challenges and achieve your objectives. We specialize in a wide range of fields, including health and disease-related solutions, business solutions, Search Engine Optimization, Automobile Mechanics, Makeup Artistry, Film Criticism, Astrology, History, Scientific Data Visualization, Yoga, Social Media Influence, Tech Reviews, Interior Decoration, Accounting, Medicine, Web Design Consulting, Real Estate, Mental Health, Personal Training, Career Counseling, Philosophy, Motivation, Travel, Spoken English Instruction, and Copywriting. We have assembled a team of highly trained and experienced professionals who are passionate about their fields of expertise. Our experts are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills to provide you with the best possible solutions to your problems. We take pride in our ability to deliver timely and accurate solutions that are tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. At Metanoz AI, we are committed to providing excellent customer service. We understand that every client has different needs and requirements, and we strive to ensure that all our clients receive personalized attention. We are always available to answer your questions, provide guidance, and help you navigate through any challenges you may face. Our mission is to help individuals and businesses achieve their goals by providing them with the best possible solutions to their problems. We believe that by leveraging the latest technology and the expertise of our professionals, we can help our clients overcome any obstacle and achieve success. We are constantly expanding our services and expertise to better serve our clients. Our team is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest trends and developments in our respective fields. We invest heavily in research and development to ensure that we remain at the forefront of our industry.
Messangi
messangi.com
Since 2001, Messangi has been connecting companies to their customers on billions of devices around the world. Our versatile and reliable platforms have been built in-house by some of the top engineers in the business. To power our operations, we have world-class teams in 7 countries willing to go the extra mile to meet our customers’ needs. Today, top mobile operators, global banks, and retailers rely on Messangi to solve their customer communication and engagement challenges. Our solutions for SMS, Email, Apps, Mobile Wallet and Voice Assistants continue to revolutionize company-customer interactions, making communication easier, efficient, and more accessible than ever before. Messangi's cloud communications platform as a service can be customized and molded to create the best fitting solution. With the combination of multiple channels, reach and engage your customers in a more efficient way.
Answered.so
answered.so
Answered.so: AI-powered customer service with human expertise. Resolve up to 70% of customer issues with the GPT chatbot, Knowledge base, HelpHub, and intelligent Searchbar.
Algomo
algomo.com
Algomo is a generative AI-powered platform designed to automate customer support through custom ChatGPT-like bots for websites. It allows businesses to resolve customer support interactions efficiently, with the bot handling requests, escalating issues when necessary, and operating without the need for training or maintenance. Algomo's platform functions by instantly answering repetitive customer questions, thereby reducing costs and increasing customer satisfaction (CSAT) and employee engagement scores. It automates the labeling, categorization, and triaging of support interactions, cutting down handle times and manual tasks. Additionally, it empowers agents with AI suggestions and live screen sharing to enhance response times and productivity. Algomo is particularly useful for businesses looking to: * Automate Customer Service: By resolving most support interactions through automation. * Enhance Efficiency: Reducing the time and resources spent on customer support. * Improve Customer and Employee Satisfaction: Through faster resolutions and fewer manual tasks. * International Expansion: With its multilingual capabilities, it's ideal for businesses scaling globally.
Alendei
alendei.com
Alendei is AI based customer engagement platform. It enables users to send short text messages to mobile phone users. It provides automated customer support and engagement through a conversational interface to improve user experience and satisfaction. It enables users to provide two way communication by integrating WhatsApp business APIs to send and receive messages.
AIhelp
aihelp.net
AIhelp is a global customer support platform company headquartered in Hong Kong. Founded in 2014, the company now has over 80 employees and serves 12,000 customers in 32 countries and territories. It’s designed for companies that keen for customer relationships and satisfaction to make it more strong, personal, and productive. We aim to prompt companies to provide great support and then mature service and proactive engagement through providing them all tools and tech-infrastructures that designed to be easy-to-use with over 20 languages. AIhelp is an AI Customer Support Platform for the purpose of messaging and operations for both of Mobile and Web including many of customer support functions such as In-App messaging, AI chat bot, Auto-check Form, Push Notifications, Alerts, Spotlight, App indexing and more. It enables you provide personalized support using Machine Learning for powerful cloud-based analytics to drive higher rankings and retention and solve customer issues instantly and its highly efficient to make sense of massive amounts of data that lead customers stay happy and satisfied.
AIChatbot
aichatbot.so
AIChatbot is an ai powered conversational chatbot builder for customer support.AIChatbot enables you to create a custom GPT chatbot trained from your own data. This is achieved by uploading your website URL, PDF files, or sitemap. The AIChatbot can respond to customer inquiries in multiple languages and provides the convenience of embedding the chatbot widget directly onto your website
3Dolphins
3dolphins.ai
3Dolphins.ai was developed by PT InMotion Inovasi Teknologi (InMotion) to help businesses accelerate their digital customer experience. Built as enterprise, cloud, or on-premise solutions, our approach enables seamless collaboration between technology and people. InMotion (PT. InMotion Inovasi Teknologi) is an Indonesia-based technology company with primarily focus is helping businesses to thrive customer experience using new technologies and customer-facing channels. We served many industries such as Finance, Automotive, Online Travel, Education, Public Sector, and etc.
WeConnect.chat
weconnect.chat
The all-in-one conversational AI platform Supercharge your business with WeConnect.chat’s conversational AI interfaces. Streamline lead generation, elevate customer support, revolutionize onboarding, and unlock limitless possibilities with a custom AI chatbot. Seamlessly integrate rule-based components and harness the potential of a multi-channel agent dashboard.
Creative Virtual
creativevirtual.com
Creative Virtual is a conversational AI leader recognised in the industry for our nearly two decades of experience and unmatched expertise. Our innovative V-Person™ virtual agent, chatbot, and live chat solutions bring together humans and AI to deliver seamless, personalised, and scalable digital support for customers and employees. Leading global organisations rely on our award-winning technology and expert consultation to improve their support experience, reduce costs, increase sales, and build brand loyalty. Our global team and extensive partner network support installs around the world in over 37 languages, providing both localised collaboration and international insights. Creative Virtual is headquartered in the United Kingdom with operations in the United States, Australia, India, Singapore and Hong Kong.
tolk.ai
tolk.ai
tolk.ai is the customer relationship automation platform designed for business executives. No-code automation platform for customer support and lead generation. AI powered, our smart virtual agents solve or triage your customers' queries dynamically.
ChatShape
chatshape.com
ChatShape is a next-generation AI powered tool which lets you build AI powered chatbots for your website. Just go to chatshape.com/create, add your website link which will be crawled, and the text will be used to train a chatbot that you can embed on your website to answer customer queries instantly, convert more visitors to customers, and save you hundreds of hours of time.
BotSpice
botspice.com
BOTSPICE is an innovative platform solution for users to create DIY WorkBots for upskilling, stakeholder engagement, business process transformation and organisational knowledge management. It can also be integrated with back-end systems via API to achieve desired levels of customisation to facilitate Robotic Process Automation (RPA).
Botifi
botifi.me
Chatbot constructor, automating sales, marketing and support on Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and others
BotDistrikt
botdistrikt.com
BotDistrikt is a user experience-focused platform that allows businesses to build chatbots without requiring any coding skills. It offers a complete chatbot solution for both startups and established enterprises. The tool is specifically designed for marketers, customers, and developers. For marketers, it enables the design of a virtual personality, creation of targeted campaigns, and provides data-driven insights. For customers, BotDistrikt ensures 24/7 bot availability, allowing fluid and engaged conversations. It also supports human handovers to manage tickets and allows multi-channel communication. For developers, the platform is highly customizable; it includes logical conditions, regex patterns, AI training, API integrations, and Javascript functions to support complex, two-way conversations. BotDistrikt's chatbots are capable of functioning on various channels, including Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, websites, Google Assistant, and Skype. It also integrates with useful tools like Dialogflow, Wit.ai, Gmail, and Slack. The platform is supported by Entrepreneur First and the Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore. With an emphasis on customer-focused, AI-powered chatbots, BotDistrikt aims to offer an easy, fun, and smart tool for building and implementing chatbot strategy.
Bot9
bot9.ai
Create your own AI-powered assistant that's not just smart, but also uniquely yours!
Scotty AI
scottytechnologies.com
Meet Scotty, your all-in-one conversational AI solution, from sourcing to onboarding and beyond! With Scotty AI, you'll experience: * Instant and personalized responses to all your applications and queries, 24/7, through voice and text * Seamless integration across systems of records (ATS HCM, ERP, CMS, CRM), point-solution ISVs, websites, and collaboration channels (Teams, Slack,...) * Effortless management of the entire hiring journey, from sourcing to workforce management * The ability to handle +500.000 conversations at the same time * Automation capabilities, freeing up resources, and accelerating your path to success Scotty AI automates and supports any business process as a conversation at spectacular speed and scale, both in- and outbound, in text and voice channels, and in more than 100 languages. Scotty's unique power lies in its ability to deliver a hyper-personalized experience to all involved parties. Candidates and hiring teams are in for an unforgettable experience at every step of the way.