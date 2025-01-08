App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Content Marketing Software - French Polynesia
"Content Marketing Software" refers to a category of software tools and platforms designed to assist businesses in planning, creating, publishing, distributing, and analyzing content for marketing purposes. Content marketing is a strategic marketing approach focused on creating and distributing valuable, relevant, and consistent content to attract and retain a clearly defined audience, ultimately driving profitable customer action.
Submit New App
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi is an all-in-one platform that helps creators and entrepreneurs build successful online businesses by providing simple solutions to turn their passions, skills, and experiences into diverse revenue streams. With Kajabi, anyone can build enriching online courses, offer exclusive memberships, grow a thriving community, create free or subscription podcasts, develop personalized coaching experiences, and so much more. With Kajabi, they also have access to robust analytics, seamless sales and marketing tools, easy payment options, and unmatched customer service, education, and community.
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an interactive way and continue to populate the internet with beautiful things that millions of people enjoy.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is a URL shortening service and a link management platform. The company Bitly, Inc., was established in 2008. It is privately held and based in New York City. Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online to connect with key audiences and ignite action. Bitly's all-in-one Connections Platform empowers more than 5.7 million monthly active users and over 500,000 customers globally - people, influencers, brands, and businesses of every size - to use branded links, custom QR codes, and link-in-bio solutions as trusted platform for engaging their audience and delivering critical notifications, information, and experiences. Bitly is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: find the strongest backlink opportunities in your niche - Keyword Research: get maximum relevant keyword ideas and see how hard it would be to rank - Website Audit: find what SEO issues your website has and learn how to fix them - Content Research: discover the most popular content on any topic and find the best ideas for your own content - Rank Tracking: track your search rankings along with your competitors' - Mentions Monitoring: get email alerts every time you or your brand in mentioned online. Ahrefs database has over 11 billion keywords and more than 400 billion indexed pages. That is why Ahrefs is able to provide maximum data accuracy to its users.
TextCortex
textcortex.com
TextCortex combines advanced NLG alghoritms with proven marketing practices to create the best AI software for copywriting. Our AI algorithms, trained with billions of lines of text, help marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs and copywriters do more with their content every day. According to DT2 Invest and the European Commission, TextCortex is one of 200 hottest European early-stage AI startups. With our application and purpose-driven approach, we are reducing not only computation time, but also our footprint on the environment.
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is the world’s largest content publishing and marketing platform that empowers people to convert, host, and share engaging content in a variety of dynamic formats across all digital distribution channels. With 60M+ publications, Issuu makes it easy for its 1M+ global users to transform a piece of content once, and share it everywhere. The Issuu Story Cloud turns a single document into a uniquely immersive reading experience by converting static documents into marketing assets – including flipbooks to embed in websites and blogs, mobile-optimized articles, motion-graphic stories for social media, GIFs for email, and more. Each day, more than 300,000 pages of content are uploaded to Issuu, allowing readers worldwide access to discover and engage with more of what they love, from magazines and newspapers to portfolios and catalogs. Enterprise marketers and individual creators alike choose Issuu for its user-friendly platform that puts their message front and center without requiring a single line of code. Issuu is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with global offices in Copenhagen, Berlin, and Braga. Learn more at issuu.com.
Ubersuggest
neilpatel.com
Advanced: The Simple Process That Works To Turn Ice Cold Prospects Into Happy Customers (w/ Automated Conversion Funnels & Sequences).
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competitive research, content creation and optimization, technical website audits, on-page optimization, backlink analysis and monitoring, position tracking, local SEO, and more. SE Ranking leverages AI and NLP technologies to provide users with unique insights and recommendations. Delivering high-quality, accurate data is one of SE Ranking’s top priorities, and the SE Ranking team continually expands their datasets and finetunes their data processing algorithms to provide data that users can rely on. Teams can benefit from SE Ranking’s automated reporting, White Label, and collaborative project management. Most subscription plans include extra user seats for team members and unlimited projects to accommodate all client needs. Designed specifically for small to mid-sized marketing agencies, SE Ranking’s Agency Pack provides unlimited reporting, a lead generation widget, WL, and extra client seats to help agencies better present their deliverables.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot is a social media marketing automation tool that helps you in scheduling and analyzing your social media marketing activities and thereby increasing your social media efficiency and reach. 1) You can connect over 9 social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google My Business, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, TikTok and VK with SocialPilot. 2) Share as many as 500 posts and connect over 100 profiles with just one SocialPilot account. 3) Manage your social media conversations with Social Inbox. 4) Add up to 10 team members in your SocialPilot account to delegate sharing and scheduling with the Team Collaboration feature. 5) Schedule 100s' of posts at a time uploading a CSV with the Bulk Scheduling feature. 6) Create customized posts for individual social accounts at a time and also mention other Facebook and Twitter profiles for more engagement. 7) Analyze your social media marketing activities with easy to understand Social Media Analytics and Reporting. 8) Have a look on when and what you have scheduled visually with the Social Media Calendar. 9) Never stay out of new content ideas, curate content suggestions and save them as drafts for later use. Add Curated Content and RSS Feeds for a never-ending queue. 10) Wait no more for your client's social media account credentials - just invite them and manage their social accounts effortlessly with the Client Management feature. 11) Create your own customized branded domains for more visibility and recognition with the URL Shorteners SocialPilot provides and get rid of long, unwanted, ugly-looking URLs. 12) Boost your Facebook posts right when you are scheduling it.
Wondershare Virbo
virbo.wondershare.com
Wondershare Virbo is an AI avatar video generator available on Windows, iOS, and Android devices. Easily convert text into professional spokesperson videos in over 120+ voices & languages in minutes.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Rebrandly is the market leading link management platform that allows users to brand and shorten custom URLs. Rebrandly helps companies of all sizes securely manage and measure their link engagement, increase brand awareness, improve conversion rates, and track advanced analytics. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the US, with offices in Rome and Dublin. Rebrandly serves millions of users and global brands worldwide, including Versace, Toyota, PayPal, and Zillow. For advanced users and custom projects, Rebrandly is the most advanced and scalable link-management platform on the market. Rebrandly provide a great set of APIs and the support of expert engineers in order to build small and big projects around links (SMS, transactional messages, affiliates and influencers, single-sign-on, oAuth, and more). Other relevant features: * UTM builder * Link retargeting * Mobile deep linking * URL conditional routing * Open graph control * Rebrandly AI * Link Analytics * Customizable reports * Multiple seats, permission and workspaces management * Multiple domain names management With Rebrandly, you can create and share branded links directly through the browser extension while you’re surfing the web. They then store it in your dashboard, where you can measure results using our best-in-class suite of tools. You can register a new domain name directly with Rebrandly, choosing among more than 2,000 extensions- from .link to .shop, and everything in between. They take care of all the setup, allowing you to start sharing branded links in just a few minutes. A branded link is memorable, pronounceable, and completely customizable. With a branded link, companies increase their brand’s awareness because the brand name is embedded in the link- even when it’s being shared by others. They improve link trust, and in fact, branded links can help to increase the click-through rate by up to 39% when compared to generic short URLs.
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
Revamp your social media & content strategy with ContentStudio – the ultimate powerhouse for businesses, agencies, and marketers. Streamline your content creation process and amplify your online presence. ContentStudio isn't just another tool; it's a complete solution for elevating your content marketing across all social and blogging platforms. Visit our website: https://contentstudio.io Why choose ContentStudio? Here's why: Speed up Content Creation: Craft quality content up to 10X faster with AI, ensuring your social media channels are always buzzing with engaging posts. All-in-One Platform: Say goodbye to juggling multiple tools. ContentStudio brings everything under one roof, from content discovery to publishing. Discover Trending Content: Stay ahead of the curve. Harness our advanced algorithms to uncover trending topics that resonate with your audience. Seamless Team Collaboration: Plan and execute your content strategy with ease. Collaborate with your team or clients seamlessly within the platform. Effortless Scheduling: Automate your content calendar. Schedule posts in advance and maintain a consistent online presence without the hassle. Insightful Analytics: Make informed decisions with white-label reports. Dive deep into meaningful analytics to understand what works and refine your strategy. Unified Inbox: Manage all your interactions in one place. Respond to comments and messages across channels without missing a beat. ContentStudio is more than just a tool; it's your partner in digital excellence. Transform your social media strategy and experience growth like never before. Embrace the power of ContentStudio and let your content do the talking.
Beehiiv
beehiiv.com
Access the best tools available in email, helping your newsletter scale and monetize like never before.
VideoDubber.ai
videodubber.ai
Free AI-powered video translation, dubbing, voice cloning and text-to-speech services. Scale with us to 150+ languages to 10x your audience size effortlessly!
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar helps marketers see all of their marketing in one place. It’s your secret weapon to finally see, schedule, and share your marketing, all in a single calendar. CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar gives you the tools to: Visualize every marketing project in one calendar. See how everything connects at a glance with a unified, real-time calendar of record. Write first-draft copy, generate new ideas, & upgrade your marketing workflows with an AI-Powered Marketing Intelligence Assistant. Keep stakeholders
Storyly
storyly.io
Storyly is the user engagement platform to embed Stories - full-screen, interactive, and most captivating content format of the day - in mobile apps and websites. Storyly Stories empower marketing strategies of mobile brands by enabling them to engage with their audience beyond the limits of the mobile screen and create engaging experiences without any development efforts after integration. Storyly is trusted by over 300 brands in more than 40 countries, including but not limited to Domino’s Pizza, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, McDonald’s, New Look, Decathlon, Swisscom, Footasylum, Heetch, SoulCycle, and Birbank. Storyly Stories, by nature, provide mobile apps and websites with an opportunity to communicate any message in a way that is catchy, familiar, and interactive rather than intrusive. With its intuitive studio and dashboard, Storyly also makes creating engaging content that fits the style and design of any mobile app and website effortless. That’s what makes Storyly Stories more than a circle - offering a boundless world of creativity, interaction, and connection.
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seobility all-in-one SEO software. On-page SEO audit: all linked pages of a website are crawled and errors or problems with the on-page optimization are collected and clearly displayed. Each analysis has detailed information and tips on how to solve problems and optimize. For a continuous website review and tracking of the optimization progress, regular crawls can be scheduled. Seobility provides a detailed report after each crawl and notifies the user in case of severe problems. Backlink Analysis: detailed reports about a websites backlinks, anchor texts, referring domains etc.. Furthermore, regularly updated reports on new backlinks and lost backlinks provide actionable insight into this part of off-page SEO. Competitor analysis and linkbuilding recommendations complete this module. Rank Tracking: daily updated desktop and mobile Google ranking data for your keywords. Use advanced features like keyword tagging, e.g. to analyze categories, or localized results. Keep an eye on your competitors by monitoring their performance. Seobility SEO software is designed with clear a focus on quality and usability. Seobility is suitable for SEO professionals as well as SEO beginners.
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’s core Sales Content Management engine enables revenue teams to create a curated one-stop-shop to find, manage and distribute high-impact content at scale. For marketers, Showpad aligns teams around the latest on-brand content with the right governance to improve content adoption, and delivers bottom-of-funnel insights so teams can invest more in the right content. Enablement practitioners use the platform to drive cross-functional alignment and build out scalable, targeted training campaigns. Sellers have access to all the right resources to position themselves as trusted advisors to today’s buying teams. Buying teams benefit from sellers that are better prepared to understand their unique challenges and connect them to the right solution in their portfolio. Partnering with organizations of all sizes and maturity levels in more than 50 countries, Showpad supports strategic alignment and efficiency across revenue teams. From SMEs to enterprise brands such as Dow, GE, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners, Showpad is a proven revenue accelerator. Dual-headquartered in Chicago, IL and Ghent, Belgium, Showpad is powered by a diverse global workforce.
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat stands out as a comprehensive SEO toolset, empowering you with efficient control over your online visibility. A pivotal asset for committed enterprises seeking elevated rankings and fortified online commercial footprint. With a robust arsenal exceeding 50 potent tools, Serpstat addresses the following: 🔍 Competitor Insights: Recognize and assess key players in your market. 📊 Content Strategy: Evaluate and Generate - obtain top-tier, ranking-oriented content. 🚀 Comprehensive SEO Oversight: All-inclusive tools for securing a prime position on Google. 🌐 Market Analysis and Intelligence: Delve into your domain and adopt industry best practices from frontrunners. 💡 Advertising and Paid Search Intel: Gain insights from rivals to refine your paid campaigns. ✍️ AI-Powered Content Crafting and Analysis: Effortlessly generate or rework articles, produce meta tags, refine grammar and spelling, and extract keywords from text. A holistic SEO platform that encompasses everything requisite for robust marketing expansion. Hot Update: Unlock Powerful SEO Insights with the Serpstat ChatGPT Plugin! 🔍 Discover targeted SEO keywords and compare them across regions. 📊 Analyze crucial SEO metrics and domain backlink data. ✍️ Utilize SEO data and ChatGPT synergy to create effective content and optimization strategies. Upgrade your SEO game with ChatGPT today!
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK powers shortened URLs and QR codes with unlimited data and flexibility. With BL.INK, you’ll create thousands of custom links that capture unlimited data points so you can measure every user touchpoint and perfect every interaction. Everyone on your team can create perfect data to accurately measure every element of marketing attribution. Every customer than visits your link gets the information they need, every time, with no broken links. Need to change the link when a contest ends, or show the page in the user’s own language? It’s easy with BL.INK. No other URL shortener or QR code creator integrates with your existing tools, helps you avoid broken links, enables zero down-time when updating links, and has a platform built based on how enterprise companies work. Only BL.INK. Trusted by demanding global brands since 2008.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
IO Technologies
public.iotechnologies.com
Improve your content, grow readership and revenue with real-time content analytics. Most innovative dashboards for faster and better decisions.
WebCEO
webceo.com
WebCEO is a next-gen Internet Marketing platform that provides you with 23 powerful tools for keyword research, rank tracking, domain analysis, SEO audits, internal link analysis and backlink tracking, social media management, paid search management, competitor research and more. Web CEO's white-label features give digital agencies the freedom to customize reports and make them look professional.
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, forms & personality tests for lead qualification & segmentation, price calculators & digital sales assistants for sales conversion and product & customer satisfaction surveys for measuring customer experience.
Anyword
anyword.com
Anyword is an AI-driven Copy Intelligence and Gen AI Platform used by over 1 million marketers at companies like Amazon, Greenhouse, and IBM, that empowers marketers to create scalable, on-brand content that converts and drives sales. Trained on billions of marketing data points, Anyword offers marketers powerful predictive performance scoring and analytics across channels to monitor and improve copy performance in real time. With Anyword, marketers save money on costly A/B testing and time by generating effective copy & messaging that fits your target audiences best and boosts performance.
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Find the content that performs best. Collaborate with the influencers who matter. Use our content insights to generate ideas, create high-performing content, monitor your performance and identify influencers. BuzzSumo powers the strategies of 500k+ marketers, with content marketing data on 8b articles, 42m websites, 300t engagements, 500k journalists & 492m questions.
Podia
podia.com
Your website, email marketing, and products. All under one roof. Thousands of people like you use Podia to bring their entire business into a single platform. Podia is free. And as you grow, it has all the tools you’ll need to keep growing.
WriterX
writerx.co
WriterX is an AI-powered writing tool designed to assist with a wide range of writing tasks. It aims to streamline the content creation process for users of all levels, from beginners to seasoned writers. The tool offers an array of features, including automated drafting of content, error-free writing, language translation options and audience-specific personalisation for persuasive results. WriterX prides itself on aiding with writer's block by providing instant, engaging content generation. It can handle tasks from drafting blog posts and social media content to copywriting for advertising campaigns. Another key feature of WriterX is its ability to repurpose existing content or generate new material at scale, responding to the need for large amounts of content in today's digital age. To get started, users select a template and provide a brief description of the topic or product, and the AI will generate a variety of content. The tool is used by a diverse client base, including students, copywriters, bloggers, product managers, marketing teams and media agencies. It offers extensive solutions for SEO, enhancing web visibility with the creation of catchy headlines, product descriptions, and customised reviews. Lastly, despite offering a comprehensive suite of functionality, WriterX maintains an easy-to-use interface that simplifies the content creation process.
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief is the complete content marketing solution for your team, built specifically for B2B marketing teams and content agencies, allowing you to focus on growing your business through content marketing. Centralize and distribute your articles and social media content to grow your audience and generate more leads. With StoryChief you get 10x more leads by covering your multi-channel approach more efficiently. You save 6 hours of time on collaboration, approvals, and distribution of your content. And you'll achieve 80% more engagement and motivation from your team for creating quality content.
Shakespeare
shakespeare.ai
Shakespeare.Ai is the best AI-powered tool for all your marketing campaigns. Get AI-powered insights to find the perfect targeting and audiences to deliver the ultimate results for your campaigns. With Shakespeare.AI, generate high-converting text, image/video ads, and campaign strategies like the world’s #1 marketers. Giving you an unfair advantage over your competition. * Reduce your CAC by 33% * Improve your conversion rate by 40% * Create high-performing ads that convert * Get AI optimization and insights. Join over 1,000+ people who have chosen Shakespeare.Ai to help them achieve their marketing goals.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is the only link shortener that drives conversion. Display your message anywhere by easily embedding calls-to-action into every page you share. Convert your followers into users and customers for free.
Marketing Miner
marketingminer.com
Marketing Miner is an SEO tool for all data-driven marketers. Gain valuable insights with over 40 features to skyrocket your website rankings. User-friendly interface and bulk data analysis features to save your time and effort. Collect valuable data insights and analyze up to 100,000 keywords or URLs in a single click to improve your SEO strategy. With Marketing Miner, you can quickly detect technical issues on your site, find out which landing pages and keywords bring the most traffic, conduct a comprehensive technical SEO audit and competitor analysis, monitor mentions of your brand and important keywords in your niche, find new link building opportunities to strengthen your backlink profile and develop a successful content marketing strategy. Popular features: - Keyword Research - SEO Audit - Rank Tracking - Competitor Analysis - Brand Monitoring - Link Building - Bulk Data Analysis - API Why you will love Marketing Miner? Incredible value for money: You don’t have to choose expensive tools to rank well. Marketing Miner provides high-quality data at affordable prices. Seamless integration with other tools: If you prefer working with large amounts of data in your own tools, you will love Marketing Miner’s versatile and powerful REST API to access your data without logging in! Bulk data analysis: Marketing Miner tools save a lot of time and effort. You can quickly analyze data for up to 100,000 keywords, domains or URLs.
Addlly AI
addlly.ai
Addlly AI is the most advanced AI writer, social media post generator and marketing tool. Transform your website, blogs and social media presence with AI.
Botify
botify.com
Botify helps you uncover those missed opportunities and turn them into profitable business outcomes, all in a platform that’s built for the size, scale, and complexity of your enterprise website. Get insights from each stage of the organic search process, save time and mitigate risk with prioritized actions and alerts, and maximize resources by automating critical SEO tasks.
WriteTextAI
writetext.ai
Designed specifically for WordPress/WooCommerce, WriteText.ai is a plugin aimed at automating the creation of product text and meta descriptions. It offers the versatility to generate text for single products or multiple products in bulk. With its seamless integration with WordPress/WooCommerce, it provides a user-friendly experience, particularly for newcomers. WriteText.ai specializes in creating top-notch, SEO-optimized meta titles, meta descriptions, product descriptions, and Open Graph texts. It provides 'WriteText.ai Single' and 'WriteText.ai Bulk' modes to enhance the efficiency of content generation. Moreover, each account can accommodate an unlimited number of users and web shop installations, catering to businesses of all sizes. WriteText.ai Single offers writers a comprehensive scope for content generation. Along with setting the tone, style, and target market, writers can conduct an in-depth keyword analysis, select semantic keywords, and choose which attributes should be included in the text directly from WooCommerce, prior to generating the content itself. Upon completing product familiarization and keyword analysis, WriteText.ai Single generates text in approximately 50 seconds. The writer can then review the output before publishing it to WooCommerce. Consequently, this feature ensures consistency in tone, style, and the inclusion of keywords to enhance SEO. Furthermore, it provides the flexibility to customize each product’s content according to the specific needs of the target audience. On the other hand, WriteText.ai Bulk is specifically designed for generating text for multiple products simultaneously. While this feature lacks specific aspects like keyword analysis, semantic keyword selection, and individual attribute selection for each product, it allows the writer to maintain a consistent tone, style, and attributes across all selected products. WriteText.ai Bulk exhibits high efficiency, generating text for each product within approximately 30 seconds once the final product selection and target style attributes have been set. It is particularly helpful when there's a need to generate a large volume of product text in a short timeframe, bypassing the need for detailed keyword analysis. Hence, WriteText.ai Bulk serves as a reliable, time-efficient solution for quick and bulk content generation tasks. Overall, WriteText.ai is a feature-rich plugin that allows connection to an unlimited number of e-commerce sites and supports an unlimited number of users. It enables direct text transfer or publication to WooCommerce and allows selection of product attributes, tones, and styles to be incorporated into the text. Users can also select a target audience and text length, as well as setting user roles to specify who can generate, review, and publish content. Key features include a review history log, bulk transfer/publish text, custom product detail addition, and defining your own custom tone and style. Users can utilize a reference product to generate text, get AI-suggested target markets, define custom target markets and rewrite text. The plugin also supports keyword analysis, semantic keywords, tracking keyword and semantic keyword densities, as well as multi-store support. Disclaimer: WriteText.ai is an independent tool developed to work with WordPress/WooCommerce. It is not affiliated or endorsed by WordPress/WooCommerce.
Taboola
taboola.com
Taboola is the world's most popular content discovery and native advertising platform. Find quality consumers at scale and nurture them throughout the buyer’s journey using precise targeting and retargeting. Grow sales using a performance-first platform including automated bidding, traffic management, and more.
NexMind
nexmind.ai
NexMind is an AI-based content generator and SEO automation platform. It creates optimized long and short-form content in under a minute using NLP and semantic recommendations. Boost website traffic and outperform your competitors with personalized content for your target audience. NexMind is the perfect solution for not only business owners but also marketing agencies and copywriters who want to generate and optimize high-quality content quickly. Our goal is to create smarter search robots known as SEO automation software to simplify SEO processes. We provide Enterprise SEO platform to help brands boost website ranking and increase visibility.
Chartbeat
chartbeat.com
Chartbeat is a technology company that provides data and analytics to global publishers. The company was started in 2009 and is headquartered in New York City, US. The software as a service (SaaS) company integrates code into the websites of publishers, media companies and news organizations to track users in order to monetize audience engagement and loyalty metrics so they can make decisions about the content to publish and promote on their Web sites. In August 2010, the company was spun off from Betaworks as a separate entity. Chartbeat has been both praised and criticized as an alternative to Google Analytics for real-time data.
MemberSpace
memberspace.com
Sell memberships and digital products on your website. Create memberships for any product you want like content libraries, communities, videos, online courses, and more while having 100% control over the look & feel. Any platform works: Squarespace, WordPress, Webflow, Notion and more.
Readable
readable.com
Readable.io is a collection of readability and writing tools to help improve the quality of website and document content.
AutoWrite
autowrite.app
AI that writes full-length SEO content that reads human. AutoWrite is the best AI assistant for SEO writing.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is an online tool and desktop software for creating professional digital flipbooks. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to create easy-to-use online documents, deliver content across the web, and improve their communication processes. The service works on desktops and mobile devices and can be integrated with third-party systems such as Zapier, Google Analytics, and WordPress. FlippingBook helps small businesses and large renowned brands, such as Unilever, Marriott, Intel, Cartier, FOX, Nestle.
StoryScale
storyscale.com
Make your marketing and sales product-led. Create pixel-perfect product demos with no code. Optimize your demo experience on all devices. StoryScale demos are cinematic, with animated transitions and zooms. With best-in-class over-the-top website delivery for marketing and personalized demos for sales, StoryScale delivers a full demo automation solution for modern revenue teams. • Website product tours with responsive delivery and lead-generation • Personalized sales demos with secure sharing and outbound delivery • Guided and non-linear product tour paths • No code demo studio for screen editing and customization • Library of guides and on-screen interactions • Clone live apps or use media screen captures • Demo-lytics to track engagement and demo performance • Content experiences for video, ebooks, blogs, and other media We believe people deserve a better digital buying experience. It’s a simple philosophy: Sell how you want to buy.
KAWO
kawo.com
KAWO is one of the leading Marketing SaaS players in China, dedicated to building the most user-friendly software platform to empower China’s social media teams to achieve greatness. It provides a central hub for marketing teams to effectively collaborate, plan, manage and analyze content across WeChat, Weibo, Douyin and Kuaishou; the four major social media channels in China. Its unparalleled expertise in the local social media landscape, customer insights and regulations has helped more than 500 global brands succeed on Chinese social media platforms.
Blogely
blogely.com
Blogely is about comprehensive research, seamless writing experience, all-inclusive organization of complete content, simple on-page SEO for non-techies, convenient access to plagiarism scanner, and, of course, easy publishing on CMS (WordPress, Ghost, Medium, etc.) platforms. It helps bloggers grow their website traffic organically by organizing their blog's content and SEO more efficiently and effectively.
Contentstack
contentstack.com
Contentstack is the creator of the headless CMS and is the Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) category leader. Iconic brands around the world, such as Alaska Airlines, ASICS, Burberry, Mattel, Mitsubishi and Walmart, invest in Contentstack to rise above the noise in today's crowded and competitive digital markets and to gain their unique Experience Edge. Contentstack and its employees are dedicated to the customers and communities they serve. The company is recognized for its unmatched customer care and tradition of giving back globally through the Contentstack Cares program, including proud support of Pledge 1% and Girls Who Code.
Spott
spott.ai
You have to do 3 things very well to be successful online. 1. Make great content 2. Make sure you publish it on the channels your audience is on 3. Ensure that once you have inspired your audience, you allow them to act on that inspiration by allowing them to convert through interactivity. SPOTT focusses on that 3rd step. Our value proposition: SPOTT is a solution allowing users to get more value out of their published content by making it actionable and measurable in a multichannel environment With our Spott software you can insert shoppable links to (360°) images, pdfs and videos, get newsletter subscriptions, link pdf documents or show off with your latest promotion. You can easily add an interactive layer to all your images and videos. Make your videos, catalogs and images interactive. Add call-to-actions, tag products, get newsletter subscriptions and increase conversions. With Spott you'll get more out of your published pdfs, images and videos by adding interactive elements making your content actionable & measurable.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing, product, revenue, and sales data to uncover hidden insights, such as the LTV of a campaign, or the churn rate of each marketing channel. Hundreds of revenue teams at companies like 8x8, ActiveCampaign, and Cognism are using HockeyStack to drive more pipeline and close deals faster.
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide gives you everything you need to make your website better, with automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing in one platform. Silktide is used by thousands of customers to analyze tens of millions of websites every year. We cover almost every aspect of your web presence, including content, accessibility, marketing, mobile, speed, and legal compliance. Visit our website to see a live platform demonstration.
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the GO platform ensures revenue teams curate the right content, ready sales teams to win with confidence, and engage with buyers in the right way at the right time for faster sales cycles and greater revenue. Allego is the trusted choice for one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 15 largest U.S. banks, 4 of the 8 largest insurance providers, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest wealth management firms, 5 of the 5 largest asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Learn more about revenue enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com. Whether it’s providing feedback to one another through asynchronous video, or enhancing their skills through AI-powered coaching and peer-to-peer collaboration, nearly 1 million professionals are using Allego to revolutionize the way they onboard, train, collaborate, and sell. Learn more about Allego and the movement we’re building at allego.com.
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it provides the software and technology to make content publishing much more time-efficient and impacting for marketing and knowledge sharing within the enterprise. We also help millions of professionals, marketers and business intelligence officers with their daily curation and content monitoring. - Scoop.it Enterprise is used by thousands of businesses to manage content curation for content marketing (including SEO, traffic & leads generation) and business intelligence. Scoop.it Content Enterprise also helps to share content within organizations in an impacting way. - Scoop.it curation service helps millions of individuals & professionals to develop their online thought leadership. This solution allows to show expertise and generate traffic through integrated social sharing. Since the launch of the service in 2011, 8 million users have published tens of millions of pieces of content to attract hundreds of millions of readers every year.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial is a social media management solution for businesses with multiple locations and profiles. Manage all your publishing, advertising, engagement, reviews, and reporting from one centralized platform MavSocial provides the unique ability for multi-location businesses to quickly and easily create geo-targetted Facebook ads. MavSocial supports Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Google Business Profiles, and Tumblr.
ShareThis
sharethis.com
ShareThis website tools, plugins, and apps are used by over three million websites to drive consumer engagement and traffic, capturing the widest and deepest sentiments of people across the internet. These sentiments and signals are observed in real-time and processed daily to better understand people, making social data actionable for any business that requires a holistic view of people or customers. ShareThis Share Buttons is a free, easy, to install, tool that enables one-click sharing across 40+ social channels. They empower publishers to expand the vitality of their content, grow their audience, and drive engagement. Try share buttons: sharethis.com/platform/share-buttons/ Interested in more ways to amplify your website? Check out our suite of website tools including Follow buttons, Reaction buttons, Consent Management Platform, and Social Feed.
Storylane
storylane.io
Storylane lets B2B marketing and Sales Engineering teams capture their product and create engaging demos and Product Tours. Following are some of the marketing and sales use cases Storylane can help you with, Marketing: Product Tours - You can build guided-tour of your product and embed on your marketing website. This will help drive PLG and increase qualified leads in your funnel. (PS: You can embed lead form as well) Email Campaigns - Send product-tour in your email campaigns to show new features or specific flow of your product. Sales: Demo leave-behinds - Create a guided + clickable demo of your product that's customized for your prospect, and send it out to them as demo leave-behinds. This will help your champion buyer to internalize your product and accelerate deals. Live Demos - Show Storylane demos in discovery calls or at various POC stages. Your sales reps can be trained to follow consistent demo flow. Pre-sales: Scale your demo capabilities by enabling your pre-sales team to spin up new demos in minutes. With Storylane, you will be able to help your sales team provide personalized demo experiences to every buyer without the traditional complexities around creating multiple demo environments.
Paper.li
paper.li
With the Paper.li Personal Marketing Platform you can do the work of a marketing team by yourself and from your mobile, in minutes. You'll get daily personalized content, a fresh website, social scheduling, and a simple newsletter creator.
Smint.io
smint.io
Your Brand Portal, Media Center, Press Portal, Content Buying Portal for Aprimo, Box, Bynder, CELUM, Cloudinary, Google Drive, Picturepark, SharePoint / OneDrive, Tenovos, Thron, DAM / Digital Asset Management, and multiple sources. Businesses thrive, when their content is alive. Activate your content now!