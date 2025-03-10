Widewail

Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your marketing team to convert more prospects to buyers with invaluable video social proof. By using text/SMS we help you send requests to your customers where they are most engaged. Optionally, target customers you already know to be highly engaged, such as those who have recently left a five-star review. Our flow from SMS to video submission is quick and straightforward. Just a few clicks on the phone, no downloads or changing devices are required.