Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodologies including: Discovery / Exploratory / Generative Research - Diary Studies - Mobile / Digital Ethnography - User Personas Journey Research - Journey Mapping - Service Safaris - Path to Purchase - Buyer Decision Journeys Mixed Method Research - Pre-tasking for Interviews / Focus Groups - Bringing Segmentations / User Personas to life with Video Usability / Experience Research - Product testing / IHUTs - Shopper / Customer / Employee Experience Our clients range in size from Consultancies to Start-ups to Government Departments and Global Brands. Our Instagram style Respondent app allows research participants to share in-the-moment, feedback, needs, behaviours, emotions and experiences via context-rich video, images, screen recordings and text. Our Pinterest style dashboard and insights Repository enables Researchers and their clients / stakeholders to quickly collate, moderate and analyse multimedia contextual insights. Powerful Generative AI, search, keyword analysis, automated video transcription and video trimming tools make it easy to surface contextual insights. Built for collaboration, it has multiple various user profiles (Researcher, Recruiter, Observer) that allow the entire organisation to truly connect with their customers and build empathy. Indeemo is available as a DIY SaaS solution under annual subscription or on a project by project basis. Indeemo is ISO27001 and HIPAA certified. Our information security has been independently vetted for dealing with large Enterprise and Government Clients.