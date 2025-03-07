Top Computer-Assisted Translation Software - United States

Lokalise

lokalise.com

Lokalise is the fastest-growing AI-powered translation management system with clean and clear UI/UX and adequate pricing, trusted by thousands of companies worldwide. As true multi-platform software, Lokalise allows agile teams to translate all their digital assets in one place: web and mobile apps, games, other software, marketing, and other documents, and so on. Lokalise works best when the KPIs include shorter time to market and reduction of costs, as well as the elimination of fatigue and frustration through the automation of repetitive tasks. With Lokalise you can: ✓ Elevate your content with AI's brilliance. Get context-aware, impeccable translations in seconds. Translate, shorten, rephrase, optimize for SEO, and more. ✓ Translate your localization files (.xml, .strings, .json, .xliff, etc). ✓ Translate with your internal team, freelancers, community, partner agencies, or larger LSPs. ✓ Get immediate results from machine translation engines (Google, DeepL) ✓ Create advanced localization workflows with tasks and custom translation statuses ✓ Collaborate on and manage all your software localization projects in one platform. ✓ Integrate translation into the development and deployment processes. ✓ Set up automated workflows using predefined custom rules, API, and use webhooks or integrate with other services (GitHub, Slack, JIRA, Sketch, etc.). ✓ Add screenshots for automatic text recognition and matching with the text strings in your projects. ✓ Upload Sketch Artboards to Lokalise, or exchange screenshots between Figma or Adobe XD and Lokalise, and allow translators to start work before development begins. ✓ Preview how the translations will look in your web or mobile app in real-time (iOS SDK Live Edit Module). ✓ Centralize your translation content and share the workspace with product and marketing teams who are able to pull the content from various places (GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, WordPress, Contentful, Intercom Articles, and more) Lokalise's main audience consists of developers, project/product/localization managers, marketers, customer service, designers, and translators: * Developers - Lokalise was created for developers, by developers. As a result, tech-savvy teams can see that our API, CLI, documentation, and other tools are quite comprehensive and intuitive. * Managers - manage your localization process and make it continuous. Assign tasks to translators, provide contextual information by adding screenshots or comments for all collaborators. At the same time, track their progress from one dashboard. * Marketers - simplify and speed up your localization process. Create personalized, impactful campaigns and launch your GTM plan in no time. * Customer service - support your customers in their native languages with real-time chat translation and multilingual knowledge base articles. Enable your help desk to go global. * Translators - speed up your work and enhance your abilities with the most innovative translation platform. Take advantage of numerous CAT features: translation memories, in-context editors, glossaries, pre-translate functions, and more. * Designers - can populate and review designs in different languages by employing integrations with Sketch, Figma, and Adobe XD. Spotting and fixing any design errors concerning the fit of translated content early in the process save designers a lot of headaches and significantly shortens product release times.