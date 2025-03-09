App store for web apps

Top Bookmark Manager Software - Vatican City

Bookmark manager software helps users save and organize web content and websites for easy future access. These tools integrate with or operate within web browsers, enabling users to bookmark and revisit content without needing a separate application. Bookmarks are typically displayed prominently in the browser to prevent saved items from being overlooked or lost. Professionals across various fields rely on bookmark managers to store and quickly access important content whenever needed.

Raindrop.io

Raindrop.io

raindrop.io

Raindrop.io is a bookmark manager that saves and organizes web content, allowing users to create collections, collaborate, and access material across devices securely.

Bookmark Llama

Bookmark Llama

bookmarkllama.com

Bookmark Llama is a tool for managing and sharing bookmarks across Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, allowing users to organize and access their favorite reading materials.

GoLinks

GoLinks

golinks.io

GoLinks simplifies access to resources by converting long URLs into memorable shortcuts, facilitating faster information sharing and collaboration within teams.

Atavi

Atavi

atavi.com

Atavi.com securely hosts your bookmarks and provides quick access from any PC, smartphone or tablet once you perform syncing.

Zoho Mail

Zoho Mail

zoho.com

Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses with collaboration tools for efficient communication and integration with other Zoho applications.

Toby

Toby

gettoby.com

Bookmarks are for books, not browsers. Organize your browser tabs into Toby so you can access key resources in one click instead of seven.

Tefter

Tefter

tefter.io

Tefter is a digital platform that helps users organize and manage links and content efficiently across devices, enhancing productivity and simplifying workflows.

Superdense

Superdense

superdense.com

The most compact bookmark manager for all your browsers and devices

start.me

start.me

start.me

start.me is a link management platform that allows users to create personalized pages to organize bookmarks, notes, and resources for improved productivity.

Bookmark Ninja

Bookmark Ninja

bookmarkninja.com

Bookmark Ninja is a bookmark management app that allows users to access and organize bookmarks across devices, featuring advanced search and tagging functions.

Pocket

Pocket

getpocket.com

Pocket is an app for saving and organizing articles and videos from the web for later viewing, available on multiple devices.

Linkish

Linkish

linkish.io

Linkish is an app that lets users watch videos, listen to audio, view images, read articles, and save links securely from one dashboard.

Hypershoot

Hypershoot

hypershoot.com

Screenshot & organize your favorite websites, easily.

Dropmark

Dropmark

dropmark.com

The smart way to organize all your links, files, and notes into visual collections. Completely private and ad-free, as always.

Toast

Toast

dotoast.com

Save, sync, or share sets of links between all your browsers, devices, and team members. Manage tabs in the browser window, save and reopen them in one click or one-by-one.

Diigo

Diigo

diigo.com

Diigo is a social bookmarking app that lets users save, annotate, and organize web pages, highlight text, and collaborate with others.

Bookmark OS

Bookmark OS

bookmarkos.com

Bookmark OS is a customizable app for managing bookmarks, tasks, notes, and files, allowing users to organize and access online resources across devices.

