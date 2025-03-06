Top Billing Software - United States

Paymo

paymoapp.com

Paymo is a project management, time tracking, and invoicing app that allows you to keep track of work on the go or at your workplace while monitoring all your projects. Create your to-do list, plan projects, assign tasks, communicate in context, and use it as a time tracker or as an employee time clock. You can also track receipts and create professional-looking invoices on the go. More than 100.000 users from all over the world rely daily on Paymo for project and time tracking or collaboration. *** TASK MANAGEMENT & COLLABORATION *** Bring the team on the same page: - Create tasks, split them into task lists, or add subtasks to make them more manageable - View tasks by project, due date, or priority as lists or on a Kanban board - Set estimated time budgets for each task and measure your efforts accurately - Comment at a task or project level about the latest project updates - Attach files to tasks, comments, or projects - bring all content together - Use the search function to find the desired item in seconds *** TRACK TIME ON THE GO *** Eliminate guesstimates, increase productivity, and make projects profitable: - Track time via the stopwatch or add it manually - Quickly resume timers with a tap on the play button for recent tasks - See all your time chronologically in the timesheets area, and easily edit existing time entries - Check employee timesheets and see active timers *** PLAN & MANAGE WORK *** Keep an eye on the progress and your team: - Plan milestones ahead for important deliverables - Get an overview of each project’s health - Keep track of clients and their contacts - Receive a push notification when a project update is available *** MOBILE INVOICING *** Run your business on the go: - Turn timesheets into an invoice - Preview invoices before sending them - Accept online payments & add partial payments in advance - Store mobile expenses with a camera snap