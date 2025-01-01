App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Association management systems (AMSs) equip membership organizations with tools to engage and manage their members effectively. Key features of an AMS include a centralized database for member information, financial dues management, event organization, and communication platforms. Additionally, AMSs often enable users to create and distribute content, manage certifications, and offer self-service portals for new members to sign up and access information. These systems are suitable for a variety of organizations, such as rotary clubs, parent-teacher associations, and nonprofits. AMSs can also integrate with other software to enhance functionality. Integrations may include content management systems for delivering timely information, CRM platforms for member data storage, or accounting software for tracking financial transactions. Some AMSs are specifically designed for nonprofit organizations or fundraising initiatives.