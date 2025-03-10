Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Applicant tracking systems (ATS) are software tools used by recruiters, HR teams, and hiring managers to streamline the process of sourcing, screening, and managing job applicants. These systems enable businesses to create and distribute job postings, analyze resumes for pertinent information, schedule interviews, and gather candidate details including cover letters and references. They also automate tasks such as interview scheduling, notifying candidates about the next steps, and sending alerts. ATS solutions play a crucial role in tracking hiring metrics like time-to-hire and cost-to-hire, allowing companies to optimize their recruitment process and enhance the return on investment from recruiting software. Leading applicant tracking software often integrates with broader recruiting functionalities such as job board and career site postings, candidate sourcing, resume parsing, employee referral assessments, applicant screening, recruitment marketing, interview scheduling, candidate relationship management, onboarding, and recruitment data analysis. Some ATS platforms may also include candidate relationship management capabilities, which assist recruiters in proactively identifying and nurturing potential candidates through features like email marketing, scheduling, and ongoing communication.
Submit New App
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is a cloud-based HCM platform for managing HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce tasks, enabling employees and managers to handle HR processes efficiently.
Keka HR
keka.com
Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.
Paycom
paycom.com
Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
JotForm
jotform.com
JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines HR operations, including hiring, payroll, performance tracking, and employee engagement.
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is a human resources software platform for managing employee data, recruitment, onboarding, performance reviews, and time management for small to midsize organizations.
Zoho Recruit
zoho.com
Zoho Recruit is a cloud-based applicant tracking system that streamlines hiring processes for staffing agencies and HR departments.
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr Studio is a no-code platform for building custom applications and tools, integrating with Airtable and Google Sheets for enhanced collaboration and functionality.
Breezy HR
breezy.hr
Breezy HR is a cloud-based recruitment tool that streamlines hiring by automating tasks like resume screening, candidate tracking, and interview scheduling.
Paychex
paychex.com
The Paychex app simplifies payroll and benefits management, providing users access to payroll data, benefits information, and HR support on-the-go.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.
Bob HR
hibob.com
Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.
Manatal
manatal.com
Manatal is a recruitment software that streamlines hiring by managing job openings, candidates, and workflows in one centralized platform.
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an HR-tech platform that automates HR operations including payroll, attendance, performance management, and recruitment for organizations of all sizes.
Factorial
factorialhr.com
Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.
Sesame HR
sesamehr.es
Sesame HR digitizes and automates HR processes, centralizing employee information and streamlining tasks for improved HR efficiency and employee experience.
Teamtailor
teamtailor.com
Teamtailor is a cloud-based recruitment software that streamlines hiring processes, offering tools for candidate management, career site creation, and DEI practices.
Bullhorn
bullhorn.com
Bullhorn is a cloud-based recruitment platform that integrates ATS and CRM functionalities to streamline hiring for staffing agencies.
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is an HR software for managing hiring, onboarding, employee information, and time off, streamlining HR processes for growing businesses.
BrightMove
brightmove.com
BrightMove is an applicant tracking system designed for staffing agencies to streamline recruitment processes, featuring customizable workflows and candidate screening.
SignalHire
signalhire.com
SignalHire is a platform that provides contact info from over 350 million profiles, helping users find candidates or leads through verified emails and phone numbers.
Recruit CRM
recruitcrm.io
Recruit CRM is a cloud-based applicant tracking system for recruitment agencies, offering tools for managing candidates, clients, and job postings efficiently.
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is a Talent Intelligence Platform that integrates recruitment tools for managing the hiring process efficiently in one system.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
ZenHR is a cloud-based HR management software designed for the MENA region, streamlining payroll, attendance, and compliance with local labor laws.
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is an HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform designed for hourly workers, helping businesses manage workforce tasks efficiently.
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is an HR management app that automates HR processes, facilitates employee management, and offers performance tracking tools for organizations.
Recruitee
recruitee.com
Recruitee is an applicant tracking system (ATS) that streamlines hiring by automating job postings, managing applications, and facilitating team collaboration.
GoHire
gohire.io
GoHire is a recruitment platform that helps businesses streamline hiring by managing job postings, candidates, and interviews in one dashboard.
JobAdder
jobadder.com
JobAdder is a cloud-based recruitment management platform that streamlines hiring for agencies and HR teams, offering ATS, CRM tools, and job posting integration.
JobDiva
jobdiva.com
JobDiva is a recruitment management platform that streamlines applicant tracking, onboarding, and candidate information management for organizations.
Workable
workable.com
Workable is an applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment, enhances candidate sourcing, and facilitates team collaboration for businesses.
factoHR
factohr.com
factoHR is a cloud-based HR software that streamlines payroll, recruitment, attendance, and performance management for businesses in India.
Ashby
ashbyhq.com
Ashby is an intuitive ATS that streamlines recruitment with analytics, customizable workflows, and mobile access for efficient hiring processes.
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidCruiter is a video interviewing platform offering pre-recorded and live interviews, customizable workflows, and support for global recruitment.
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse is a recruiting software that streamlines the hiring process, offering tools for job posting, candidate sourcing, and onboarding for businesses of all sizes.
Gem
gem.com
Gem is an AI-powered recruiting platform that streamlines hiring processes for teams, integrating with ATS and offering tools for sourcing, scheduling, and analytics.
JOIN
join.com
Join.com is a free applicant tracking and talent attraction software for small to medium businesses, aiding in job ad creation and hiring management.
WebHR
web.hr
WebHR is a cloud-based HR software that streamlines employee management from hiring to retirement, offering tools for tracking attendance, tasks, and productivity.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.
Harri
harri.com
Harri is a platform that helps hospitality businesses manage recruitment, employee scheduling, and team communication efficiently.
Recruiterflow
recruiterflow.com
Recruiterflow is a candidate tracking software and recruitment CRM for staffing agencies, offering features for sourcing, automation, and collaboration in recruitment.
Queros
app.qureos.com
Queros is an app that generates customizable job descriptions to accurately reflect job responsibilities, helping organizations attract suitable candidates.
Access
theaccessgroup.com
Access is a business management software that empowers over 100,000 customers to improve their software usage and efficiency in their operations.
Oorwin
oorwin.com
Oorwin is an AI-enabled platform for managing customer relationships, recruitment, and HR, focusing on enhancing efficiency and providing real-time analytics.
Comeet
comeet.co
Comeet is a cloud-based applicant tracking system for small and medium businesses, facilitating hiring processes through collaboration, scheduling, and reporting tools.
Eddy
eddy.com
Eddy is an all-in-one HR and payroll platform for small businesses, enabling hiring, onboarding, management, and payment of employees in a single system.
Snaphunt
snaphunt.com
Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that automates candidate matching and recruitment processes for companies, enhancing efficiency in sourcing and managing talent.
PeopleForce
peopleforce.io
PeopleForce is an HR platform that manages employee experiences and streamlines HR processes across recruitment, performance, time tracking, and more.
Teamable
teamable.com
Teamable is an employee referral platform that enhances recruitment by leveraging employee networks for candidate sourcing and engagement.
JazzHR
jazzhr.com
JazzHR is a recruitment software that streamlines hiring processes through candidate tracking, collaboration tools, and customizable job listings for businesses.
SpringRecruit
springrecruit.com
SpringRecruit is a free applicant tracking system that streamlines recruitment by managing job postings, candidate applications, and hiring workflows.
100Hires
100hires.com
100Hires is an applicant tracking system that helps businesses manage recruitment processes, including candidate sourcing, interviews, and collaboration tools.
Talent Clue
talentclue.com
Talent Clue is a recruiting software that automates selection processes, manages job postings, and maintains a talent database with comprehensive reporting.
flair HR
flair.hr
flair HR is an all-in-one solution for managing HR and recruitment processes, including onboarding, absence management, and payroll, with customizable features.
hireEZ
hireez.com
hireEZ is an AI-driven recruitment platform that helps hiring teams source, manage, and engage candidates from various online profiles and integrate with ATS.
Built for Teams
builtforteams.com
Built for Teams is an HR software that provides tools for planning, hiring, managing, and retaining employees effectively.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.