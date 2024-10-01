App store for web apps
Top AI Writing Assistants - Germany
AI writing assistants leverage machine learning to streamline the writing process, encompassing tasks like research, grammar and tone checking, and localization. These tools harness natural language processing (NLP) to scrutinize text and offer suggestions or related material. By doing so, they expedite content creation, empowering users to write with speed and confidence. Augmented writing finds utility across various professions, catering to content marketers aiming for more engaging material or HR personnel refining job postings. The landscape of AI writing assistants is diverse, ranging from comprehensive platforms where users craft all content to simpler bots offering post-writing recommendations. While some focus on specific functions like form building or tailored writing suggestions, many others provide broad assistance. For a product to be categorized as an AI Writing Assistant, it must: * Employ artificial intelligence to aid in writing tasks * Furnish insights or recommendations to enhance written content * Supply additional, pertinent resources to enrich the writer's knowledge * Rectify grammatical errors within written works
Grammarly
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without...
Mailchimp
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's...
QuillBot
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
Copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, ...
Jasper
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhe...
ContextMinds
ContextMinds is a free tool which helps you to brainstorm, research and plan content projects in one place. You can create content outlines, briefs or even a whole strategy with its powerfull AI database ensuring you never run out of ideas and always find the right keywords for your content. Contex...
Frase
Frase is an AI writing and SEO tool that can help with a variety of tasks related to content creation. It is free to use and does not require any coding knowledge. The AI writing tools include an AI Content Generator, Introduction Generator, Outline Generator, Paraphrasing Tool, Paragraph Rewriter,...
nichesss
nichesss is an AI-powered content generator and idea generator that aims to help entrepreneurs, marketers, bloggers and agencies create high-converting marketing copy and content. With over 150+ AI tools, nichesss can generate blog posts, social media posts, marketing copy, and even profitable busi...
Upword
Upword AI is an advanced AI research and knowledge management platform built to supercharge the workflows of individuals, teams, and organizations. Upword seamlessly integrates a suite of powerful AI tools to help users: * Effortlessly collect, organize, and manage all their professional content an...
Writesonic
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Our platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content ...
HelloScribe
HelloScribe is an artificial intelligence(AI) tool designed to assist with detailed planning and strategy development. Aimed at a broad range of users, this tool features applications in diverse fields including sales and business development, marketing and advertising, teaching and learning, resear...
Rytr
Rytr is a platform providing AI-assisted writing solutions, designed for various content production needs. The tool facilitates both individual copywriters and businesses by aiding them in generating original, high-quality content more efficiently. It offers a range of use cases including creating ...
ChibiAI
Finally. An AI writing tool actually focused on writing. Think of Chibi as your creative writing partner. He finishes your thoughts, gives you new ideas, and nudges you when writer's block hits.
Team-GPT
Team-GPT is a collaborative platform where teams of between 2 and 2000 people can adopt AI for their work. Learn, collaborate, and master AI in one shared workspace. Imagine a world where your team's collective intelligence is amplified by AI, sparking creativity, driving productivity, and fosteri...
WriterZen
WriterZen is an SEO content workflow software that simplifies the entire process from keyword research to content writing. It is designed for users of all SEO levels. The tool includes a variety of features, such as a Topic Discovery tool to find engaging content ideas and new topics, a Keyword Exp...
Bramework
Bramework is an AI writing assistant designed to help bloggers, freelancers, and agencies save hours of time writing blogs. With Bramework, you can: * Overcome writer's block * Perform keyword research * Write blog titles * Create blog outlines and intros * Generate paragraphs * Find photos for blo...
Fibery
Fibery is a product discovery and development platform. Most product strategies are built on random scattered data and opinions. Fibery helps you analyze user feedback or market signals and identify top insights — so that you know what to work on next. 💡 Start your free 14-day trial on fibery.io.
Headline Studio
Create Click-Worthy Headlines For Every Type Of Content You Create. Get feedback that's specifically tailored to meet best practices for various platforms, with suggestions based on word balance, word count, character balance, and more. * Generate Dozens Of Headline Ideas In Seconds With AI: Save t...
AI Writer
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.
Writecream
Writecream is an innovative AI-powered marketing tool that uses advanced machine learning to write copy for you - for Google ads, landing pages, product descriptions, blog posts, social media and more. In addition, you can use Writecream to generate compelling, personalized introductions for outboun...
NovelAI
NovelAI is an artificial intelligence-driven tool designed to aid in the creation of written content. Whether you're drafting a novel, generating game narratives, or just playing around with storytelling, NovelAI offers a unique blend of creativity and technology to help bring your ideas to life. Un...
Simplified
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers ...
Craft
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blocker...
neuroflash
neuroflash generates the best German texts in the DACH region. The goal is for our AI technology to fully automatically generate 5 professional text suggestions on a given topic in just 5 seconds. neuroflash uses multilingual modern language models (auto-regressive language transformers; GPT-3) to ...
Sudowrite
Sudowrite is an AI-powered writing assistant that can help writers master the art of storytelling and speed up their creative writing process. One of the best AI story generators, the tool does more than fix grammar and spelling mistakes. It goes beyond that by suggesting ways to improve your writin...
Apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Jenni AI
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. J...
Murf AI
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speec...
SEMrush
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Wordtune
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing whil...
Paperpal
Paperpal is a comprehensive AI academic writing assistant that provides generative AI support, real-time language suggestions, and plagiarism checks to help you write better, faster with a higher chance of success. Tailored to academic writing and trained on millions of language corrections by profe...
Smodin
Smodin is an AI-powered writing assistant that provides various tools to help with all aspects of writing and research. It offers plagiarism checking, citations, grammar corrections, translations, text generation, and more. Smodin utilizes advanced AI models and algorithms to power its writing feat...
1min.AI
Boosting productivity with AI is a good way to improve your work and life. However, switching or learning new tools for different use cases is not fun, and it is expensive, too! 1min.AI is an all-in-one AI app that unlock all AI features. You pay only for what you use at 1min.AI, with no hidden cos...
Bitrix24
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-...
NeuronWriter
NeuronWriter is like a smart assistant for anyone who creates content for the web. It’s an AI-powered tool, which means it uses artificial intelligence to help you write better and rank higher on search engines like Google. Think of it as a savvy guide that knows what the internet likes and helps y...
Spike
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
Krater AI
Krater.ai is your all-in-one platform for Artificial Intelligence apps. Krater.ai enables you to effortlessly create content and copy in seconds by utilizing the power of AI. Take your ventures to the next level with Krater AI. Our all-in-one SuperApp unlocks the power of Artificial Intelligence te...
Yoodli
Yoodli is an AI powered communication coach (think Grammarly but for speech). Yoodli helps you ace your next speech, interview, conversation, or online meeting by providing private, real-time and judgement-free feedback on how you communicate. Yoodli is being rolled out by Toastmasters International...
Creaitor.ai
Creaitor.ai is an all-in-one generative AI platform that enables marketers to create optimized content 10x faster at less than half the cost. Creaitor.ai's features cover the entire content marketing lifecycle from Keyword Planning, SERP Analysis, SEO Article Writing , Advanced SEO Scoring, Content...
Scholarcy
Scholarcy is your digital research assistant that reads papers for you and gives you the highlights! Scholarcy converts your documents into searchable, shareable libraries of summary flashcards, accessible on any device, with collaborative note-taking and annotation. Create summary cards from PDF, ...
Cohesive AI
Say goodbye to struggling with ChatGPT prompts! Cohesive combines AI brilliance with your creativity, enabling you to effortlessly create world-class content. Refine, edit, and publish seamlessly with a powerful editor. Say hello to magical content creation!
Writeseed
Writeseed is an AI writer and an alternative to Jasper.ai Copy.ai Rytr or Writesonic. With our AI copywriting tool you can create ad copy, blog posts or SEO content with one click. You can choose from over 70+ templates, which our AI writer offers for your writing. One of them is an AI article writ...
WriteMe
WriteMe AI Writing Tool is your AI-powered content writing assistant to write high-quality content in a few clicks at only a fraction of the cost! Simply Input your ideas and generate as many output versions as you like till you are happy with the final result. No Extra Effort, No Extra Cost! Becom...
Magical
Magical is a productivity app that speeds up repetitive tasks as you work - no APIs or integrations required. Just an browser extension. With a simple keystroke, Magical automates mundane tasks like messaging, data entry, sourcing, and prospecting workflows. Unlike existing automation solutions t...
AIWRITER
AIWriter is a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform that uses sophisticated OpenAI Artificial Intelligence technology GPT4 to generate various Text Contents, such as articles, blogs, ads, media, and so on in 33 languages. Users can also generate AI Images just by describing the image via OpenAI DALL...
Ludwig
Ludwig is the killer solution to improve English writing. It helps you to move your ideas from inspiration to completion by giving you an infrastructure to support your writing. Ludwig is neither a translator nor a proofreader, but a linguistic search engine that exploits the most powerful learning ...
Anyword
Anyword is an AI-driven Copy Intelligence and Gen AI Platform used by over 1 million marketers at companies like Amazon, Greenhouse, and IBM, that empowers marketers to create scalable, on-brand content that converts and drives sales. Trained on billions of marketing data points, Anyword offers mark...
ChatUp
ChatUp AI, the ultimate multifunctional AI companion that revolutionizes your digital interactions with cutting-edge technology. Embracing the power of GPT 3.5 and GPT 4.0, ChatUp AI introduces a new era of artificial intelligence, designed to enrich your daily digital life with a blend of creativit...
Flowrite
Flowrite is an AI-powered writing assistant that helps you write emails, messages, and other communications faster and more efficiently. It works as a Chrome extension or web app and integrates with your inbox in Gmail, Outlook, LinkedIn, and other platforms. Flowrite uses advanced natural language...
TextCortex
TextCortex combines advanced NLG alghoritms with proven marketing practices to create the best AI software for copywriting. Our AI algorithms, trained with billions of lines of text, help marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs and copywriters do more with their content every day. According to DT2 Inv...
GravityWrite
GravityWrite is an innovative content generation tool that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to assist users in creating high-quality written content. With its advanced algorithms, customizable options, and user-friendly interface, GravityWrite aims to simplify the content creation proc...
Hypotenuse AI
Hypotenuse is a platform that uses AI to write content, including product descriptions, blog articles and advertising captions. We're taking what takes weeks to do, and turning it into days.
WordHero
WordHero is an AI writing assistant designed for writers, marketers, and business owners. It literally takes a few seconds to generate different forms of content: blogs, emails, social media posts, product descriptions, and a lot more in just one click. Isn’t it amazing to have a tool to create a ...
Monica
Monica is a chrome extension powered by ChatGPT APl, designed to be your personal Al assistant for effortless chatting and copywriting. Simply hit Cmd+M or Ctrl+M and start chatting with her. Or let Monica help you compose and insert text intoany web page. Choose from over 80 templates to quickly ge...
Friday AI
Friday AI, a natural language writing tool helping create custom content for all your needs. Whether you are writing a blog, advertisements, essays, or short stories, Friday AI can help you design the written material you need to get your message out there. Friday AI is a next-generation AI writing...
Humbot
Humbot is an AI humanizer that can help you bypass AI detection. Humanize AI text and write with confidence with Humbot. Humbot offers cutting-edge technology to humanize AI text and achieve a 100% human score by bypassing AI detection. It ensures that AI-generated content is authentic, original, a...
Reword
Reword is an AI-powered writing editor that helps teams collaboratively produce outstanding articles for their readers. It offers a range of features, such as research capabilities that bring relevant information directly to the editor, collaboration tools and the ability to diagnose weak spots in w...
BingBang.ai
BingBang.ai is an all-in-one AI platform. It helps content creators and businesses use generative AI to overcome white page syndrome, create original images and adapt content to different formats, tones and languages. Over 10,000 people are already using BingBang.ai. Why not you?
LongShot
LongShot is an advanced AI tool designed to support content creation and optimization. It offers a range of features to streamline the content workflow, from planning to publishing. Its Content Planner implements real data to generate tailored content ideas suitable for a target audience and specif...