Ad networks link advertisers with web and app publishers, consolidating ad inventory from these platforms and aligning it with advertiser demand to streamline the digital advertising purchasing process. This offers advertisers a single source for potential ad placements and provides publishers with a monetization option for their websites. For advertisers, ad networks display the available inventory for purchase. For publishers, they package the inventory to maximize its appeal and profitability for advertisers. Acting as intermediaries, ad networks connect advertiser campaign management with publisher ad management software, ensuring both systems are integrated with the ad network.
Beehiiv
beehiiv.com
Beehiiv is a platform for creating and managing newsletters, offering tools for audience management, content creation, and monetization.
MaxBounty
maxbounty.com
MaxBounty connects advertisers with affiliates, offering tools for managing CPA campaigns, tracking performance, and optimizing marketing strategies.
Flashtalking
flashtalking.com
Flashtalking is an ad-serving platform that personalizes advertising across channels, offering tools for campaign management, creative personalization, and analytics.
EX.CO
ex.co
EX.CO is a content experience platform that allows publishers and businesses to create interactive website experiences easily, without needing technical resources.
PubScale
pubscale.com
PubScale is a dashboard for mobile publishers to acquire users and monetize apps or games with various ad solutions and tools.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry is an ABM platform that manages marketing and sales campaigns, utilizing AI for targeting and personalization across multiple channels.
Performcb
performcb.com
Performcb is an affiliate marketing platform that connects publishers with advertisers, enabling performance-based marketing across various online verticals.
Adapex
adapex.io
Adapex is a platform that helps publishers effectively monetize ads by providing tools for revenue management, performance monitoring, and compliance with data privacy standards.
ADxAD.COM
adxad.com
ADxAD is an advertising network that provides various ad formats and targeting options to effectively reach audiences and optimize online marketing campaigns.
AdPushup
adpushup.com
AdPushup is a revenue optimization platform that helps web publishers increase advertising income through AI-powered tools, ad layout optimization, and performance analytics.
ClickAdilla
clickadilla.com
ClickAdilla is a high-technology self-serve ad network platform that provides quality traffic with anti-fraud and anti-spam systems. The network grants services to advertisers and publishers. Creating an ad campaign takes only a few clicks - a user-friendly interface is very intuitive, campaign moderation takes up to 10 minutes and the support team works 24/7 to solve any issues. Every day ClickAdilla brings more than 4,5 BLN impressions to its users covering 240+ GEOs including Tier 1. We provide traffic to more than 15 000 clients daily. Traffic DSP is a service that allows advertisers to integrate third-party traffic sources and manage their advertising accounts through ClickAdilla’s interface. One user-friendly interface of ClickAdilla allows you to see transparent statistics, optimize, and receive all information about campaign performance. Using Traffic DSP you get traffic straight from the sources without overpaying the margin.
Publift
publift.com
Your Website is Unique. Your Ad Strategy and Technology Should Be Too. With Publift, trade the same cookie-cutter approaches for deep and personalized ad strategy, tailored specifically to your site. Your website is unique. Your ad strategy and technology should be too. Trade cookie-cutter approaches and self-managing for deep and personalized ad strategy. Tailored to your users, channels, growth, and plans.
Viztrade
viztrade.com
Viztrade makes complex digital advertising simple. Our fully customisable, white label, self-serve advertising platform makes selling ad inventory easy. We work with media owners across the world to simplify the ad selling process. We automate the creation of ad orders in a media owners ad-server, we enable advertisers to build their own creative assets, we provide detailed analytics for each campaign and we reduce the amount of resources required for ad operations. Viztrade removes all the cumbersome tasks associated with creating digital campaigns so media owners can focus on building revenue.
