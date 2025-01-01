Top Account-Based Marketing Software

Find the right software and services.
Account-based marketing (ABM) software revolutionizes marketing and sales operations by shifting focus from broad branding and lead generation tactics to pinpointing high-value target accounts before deploying personalized marketing campaigns. With ABM software, businesses streamline the arduous task of prospect identification and allocation of resources to cultivate the most promising accounts. By leveraging ABM software, users can not only generate meticulously vetted leads but also tailor unique buying journeys, amplify customer lifetime value, and foster additional opportunities within existing pipelines. The integration of prospect data with cutting-edge customer experience technologies empowers organizations to execute a cohesive account-based marketing strategy. This synchronization between marketing and sales teams ensures alignment with overarching company objectives. ABM software facilitates diverse functionalities such as acquiring new accounts, nurturing existing ones, and expanding enterprise-level relationships. Furthermore, certain ABM solutions offer seamless integration with third-party sales and marketing applications, including marketing automation platforms and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. This interoperability enhances the precision of communication targeting and prioritization, thereby optimizing engagement with key accounts.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush is a digital marketing platform that offers tools for SEO, PPC, content marketing, and competitive analysis to improve online visibility and campaign effectiveness.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs is an SEO toolset that helps with competitor analysis, keyword research, link building, website audits, and monitoring search rankings and mentions.
LinkedIn Sales Navigator
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Sales Navigator aids sales professionals in finding and engaging leads using advanced search, InMail messaging, and CRM integration.
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase is a platform that provides business information on private and public companies, including funding details, leadership, and trends.
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is an SEO toolkit for agencies and teams, providing tools for keyword research, audits, backlink analysis, and reporting to improve search engine rankings.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Similarweb provides data on eCommerce, publishers, and advertisers, helping users analyze digital strategies and engage potential clients effectively.
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is an all-in-one SEO tool for website optimization, offering site audits, keyword analysis, backlink reports, and ranking tracking.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.
G2
g2.com
G2 is a software marketplace that provides user reviews and insights to help businesses make informed software decisions and manage their marketing strategies.
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat is an SEO toolset that analyzes online visibility, competitor strategies, keyword research, backlinks, and content optimization for improved digital marketing.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses streamline marketing tasks, personalize customer interactions, and optimize campaigns for better engagement and growth.
Keyword.com
keyword.com
Keyword.com helps users manage and optimize keywords for SEO through tools for research, analysis, and organization, supporting better content strategies.
WebCatalog
webcatalog.io
WebCatalog allows users to turn websites into desktop apps, managing multiple accounts in a distraction-free interface for improved productivity on Mac and Windows.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is a sales orchestration platform for SMB teams that connects with website visitors ready to convert, using data from various sales tools to identify opportunities.
Marketing Miner
marketingminer.com
Marketing Miner is an SEO tool that provides data analysis, keyword research, SEO audits, and competitor insights to improve website rankings.
Data.ai
data.ai
Data.ai provides mobile insights and analytics to help businesses optimize strategies, track performance, and enhance customer engagement.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI integrates multiple data sources for B2B marketers, providing insights into marketing performance and customer behavior to enhance ROI and streamline analysis.
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
AroundDeal is a B2B data platform providing access to over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies for sales, marketing, and recruitment purposes.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is a tool for converting PDFs into interactive flipbooks, enhancing documents with multimedia and analytics, usable for marketing and communication.
WebCEO
webceo.com
WebCEO is a digital marketing platform with tools for SEO, keyword research, rank tracking, backlink analysis, and social media management, tailored for agencies.
VisualPing
visualping.io
VisualPing monitors website changes by tracking visual and content updates. Users receive alerts for significant changes based on customizable settings.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
RocketReach provides access to a large database of emails and phone numbers for professionals, aiding in lead generation and contact management.
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is a revenue intelligence platform that improves sales processes by integrating AI insights and automation into CRM systems.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence is a platform for analyzing online consumer data, allowing companies to track brand mentions, sentiment, and audience insights across various sources.
WASK
wask.co
WASK is an AI-based SaaS app that helps digital advertisers optimize campaigns, measure visitor behavior, and manage reporting and ad text generation without technical skills.
Drift
drift.com
Drift is a customer communication platform offering live chat and chatbots to improve engagement and support for businesses, enhancing sales and marketing efforts.
Apptopia
apptopia.com
Apptopia provides performance data and analytics for mobile apps, enabling businesses to monitor metrics, competitors, and market trends for informed decision-making.
SalesboxAI
salesbox.ai
SalesboxAI is an AI-driven platform for sales and marketing that helps businesses engage target accounts and optimize marketing campaigns across multiple channels.
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.ai is an app that uses AI to analyze data, automate workflows, and optimize processes for improved decision-making and productivity.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B analytics platform that integrates and analyzes marketing, sales, and product data to improve performance and insights for enterprises.
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is a B2B sales lead search engine that provides verified contact information and insights for effective outreach to prospects.
Intandemly
intandemly.com
Intandemly provides account-based marketing and sales software that helps organizations generate demand and engagement through its CRM and marketing tools.
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
Sensor Tower provides market intelligence on mobile apps, helping businesses analyze app performance, trends, and advertising impact with real-time data and insights.
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Sendoso is a gifting management platform that helps businesses personalize gift campaigns to enhance customer engagement and drive sales throughout the customer lifecycle.
Immagnify
immagnify.com
Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that helps users create targeted customer lists and access contact information for key decision-makers.
LeadAngel
leadangel.com
LeadAngel is a B2B lead management platform that filters, matches, and routes leads to salespeople, integrating with CRM systems for efficient sales processes.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Xoxoday Plum is a digital platform for automating global rewards and incentive programs, integrating with various tools to enhance customer and employee engagement.
&Open
andopen.co
&Open is a gifting platform that automates the sourcing, sending, and logistics of corporate gifts to enhance brand loyalty and retention.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is a B2B analytics platform that integrates data from various sources to measure marketing effectiveness and visualize customer journeys.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit enriches company and contact data with over 100 data points to enhance sales and marketing efforts, integrating with tools like Salesforce and HubSpot.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses manage campaigns, engage customers, and analyze performance across multiple channels.
NetLine
netline.com
NetLine is a B2B marketing platform that provides buyer-level intent data and lead generation tools to help marketers increase revenue.
Selling.com
infotelligent.com
Selling.com is a B2B contact intelligence platform that provides accurate contact information and insights to enhance sales and marketing efforts.
Folloze
folloze.com
Folloze is a platform that enables B2B marketing teams to create personalized content experiences, manage content, and analyze user engagement.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
Demandbase is a platform for account-based marketing that helps businesses identify, engage, and manage target accounts using AI and data insights.
Mutiny
mutinyhq.com
Mutiny helps B2B companies enhance marketing through AI-driven personalized experiences and audience segmentation to improve conversion rates.
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip is a content management platform that enables users to create personalized digital content experiences for marketing and sales purposes.
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata automates manual tasks for B2B marketers, allowing them to concentrate on strategic planning and revenue generation.
Nymblr
nimbler.com
Nymblr is a B2B contact data platform offering real-time email validation and access to high-quality work and personal contact information for users.
N.Rich
nrich.ai
N.Rich helps identify high-potential accounts with buyer intent, engages them through digital ads, and delivers leads to sales while managing budget.
Owler
owler.com
Owler is a business intelligence platform that provides real-time data and insights on over 15 million companies for competitive analysis and sales support.
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
Visual Visitor identifies anonymous website visitors and provides sales intelligence tools, including buyer intent data and a B2B contact database, to help improve lead generation.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
SpotlerUK is a B2B marketing software that tracks user engagement and interactions to enhance email marketing and improve customer targeting.
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room is an app for community management that facilitates user interaction, events, and resource sharing for enhanced collaboration and engagement.
