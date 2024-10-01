App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Absence Management Software - Faroe Islands
Absence management software enables organizations to plan, manage, and track employee absences, such as vacation and sick leave. This software allows companies to define absences, manage requests, and handle approvals. It often includes features that incorporate local regulations, laws, and policies to help businesses stay compliant and reduce costs. Typically used by HR departments, some standalone absence management solutions are also suitable for companies without a traditional HR department. This software can be part of an integrated HR management suite or function as a standalone solution. It frequently integrates with third-party HR applications, with core HR systems often serving as a central repository for workforce data.
Submit New App
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, t...
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive effi...
Calamari
calamari.io
Calamari helps you in leave management and tracking attendance. It automates PTO calculation. Many ways to clock in/out. Integrated with Google Apps, Slack, Jira and Office 365
Hubstaff
hubstaff.com
Hubstaff is a cutting-edge workforce analytics software solution designed to enhance productivity across remote, hybrid, and in-house teams while ensuring a positive employee experience. Hubstaff integrates with over 30 apps so your business can run more efficiently. You can see how work happens wit...
Factorial HR
factorialhr.com
Factorial is the all-in-one software that helps you manage time, talent, and documents in one centralized system saving you time, eliminating mistakes, and leading you to success. Factorial cloud-based HR Software is designed for Small and Medium businesses (SMBs), you will forget spreadsheets by so...
PayFit
payfit.com
PayFit is a cloud-based, integrated payroll and HR management platform, offering you the best of payroll outsourcing and the use of payroll software, in one solution. It's an automated solution that saves a lot of time and eliminates payroll-related mistakes; it automatically generates your employee...
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is the smart HR software for growing businesses. With Freshteam, you can attract, hire and onboard new hires, offboard exiting employees, manage employee information, and time off - all in one place. Freshteam helps attract and source top talent through various channels - a quickly customi...
Breathe
breathehr.com
Breathe is a multi-award-winning simple and secure people software that helps UK SMEs move their core people processes online – saving time, giving peace of mind, and enabling businesses wherever they are working. Breathe is the trusted by more than 15,000 UK-based small businesses and charities to ...
Pocket HRMS
pockethrms.com
Pocket HRMS is the leading HR Payroll Software in India. Automate your payroll, PF, TDS calculations with our easy-to-use HR Payroll System. Avail Free Trial Now!
greytHR
greythr.com
The greytHR Platform is a suite of cloud HR solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It offers productivity tools for better people management, simpler HR processes, and professional delivery of HR services. The Employee Portal for the manager and employee self-service leads to better empl...
GreatDay HR
greatdayhr.com
GreatDay HR is your smart and modern all-in-one HR and Payroll software platform for attendance, timekeeping, payroll, and employee data management. Tell us what you need and we will take care of the rest. Access all the information you need anytime and anywhere. SunFish DataOn Philippines, Inc. and...
ZenHR
zenhr.com
At ZenHR, we are all about giving our users peace of mind. ZenHR is not just another HR software; it is a transformative HR experience created to help HR departments and employees reach a state of Zen. With our localized features and interface, including labor laws, expat regulations, social insuran...
Skello
skello.io
Skello is a European company with one mission: to reinvent shifted work through a collaborative solution which enables the whole team to better anticipate, organize and communicate. In short, Skello is a workforce management solution for shift based workplaces that enables teams to tackle the hassle...
Bizneo
bizneo.com
Simple HR software. for demanding companies. No matter how big or small your company, Bizneo HR will take your talent management to the next level.
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your...
Time Champ
timechamp.io
Time Champ helps companies unlock productivity potential with feature rich automatic time tracking and productivity measurement software. It can help boost your productivity by 20% to 30% and improve employee morale like never before. Time Champ is more than just a time tracker and with the rich fea...
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is a future-ready HCM suite that automates HR processes, simplifies human interactions and delivers actionable insights to build better workplaces. In our pursuit to set everything HR on autopilot, we have successfully streamlined HR functions across the entire employee lifecycle, saving milli...
Trackabi
trackabi.com
Trackabi is excellent software for time tracking, employee monitoring, screenshot capturing and URL tracking, employee leave scheduling, GPR route tracking, time report preparation, project planning and estimating, invoicing, and payment management. Trackabi focuses on small and medium-sized enterpr...
Papershift
papershift.com
Papershift helps you manage & automate employee rota planning, leave management, and staff time tracking on the cloud. With over 200,000+ users, Papershift is Europe's most loved workforce planning software.
BrioHR
briohr.com
All-in-one HR management platform for SMEs. Our HR management platform helps companies instantly digitize all HR functions across the full employee journey, all in one place: - talent acquisition: digitize and collaborate over recruitments with our ATS (applicant tracking system), then onboard you...
flair HR
flair.hr
flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee j...
Craze
crazehq.com
All-in-one HR, Payroll & Compliance for Startups. Ambitious founders use Craze to run their companies stress-free. We automagically take care of HR, payroll and compliance so you can focus on growing your business.
Cocoon
cocoon.com
Cocoon is a leave management platform that simplifies the complexities of compliance, claims, and payroll for a seamless, more empathetic employee leave experience. Welcome to the modern era of employee leave. Leave management software that automates the complexities of compliance, claims, and payr...
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. Th...
Superworks
superworks.com
We at SUPERWORKS specialize in revolutionizing enterprises, helping them create dynamic workplaces that foster enhanced productivity. Our approach is centered around prioritizing people, ensuring that every individual feels motivated, valued, and fulfilled in their professional environment. At our c...
DreamTeam
dreamteam.io
An all-in-one people hub for SMBs to simplify complex people processes with the fastest, most flexible, and limitless HR platform. DreamTeam allows you to regain full control and visibility over incrementing people processes with disjointed data. We liberate your team from overwhelming manual work w...
Onfolk
onfolk.com
UK Payroll, automated to save time. The simple, efficient and error-free way to pay your team. Payruns in minutes, simple pricing, expert support.
HealthBoxHR
healthboxhr.com
Simplify your HR management with HealthBoxHR. Our platform lets you manage payroll, sick leave, timesheets, and more, all in one convenient location. Join over 1 million satisfied users and see how HealthBoxHR can help you save time, reduce costs, and improve your HR processes.
PieTrack
pietrack.com
Pietrack is a web & desktop application for small and mid-size businesses. The platform includes HR(leave management, payroll, meeting, etc.), Project management(Task Management, tracker application to install and run on projects, project meetings, project documents, etc), Sales(lead tracking, conta...
Vacation Tracker
vacationtracker.io
Vacation Tracker is a streamlined leave management solution that integrates seamlessly with popular collaboration tools such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Workspace, or can be accessed directly through your work email. It simplifies the process of tracking paid time off (PTO) into just a few...
Timetastic
timetastic.co.uk
Timetastic is the super-simple staff leave planner used by over 150,000 people to organise their time off work. It’s the online, mobile and paperless way to manage staff leave which gets rid of holiday forms and spreadsheets.
Timeular
timeular.com
Wouldn't it be great to have accurate timesheets with little effort and without having to be constantly reminded? Timeular makes it possible by bundling the most effortless time tracking methods into one. 10,000+ teams across the globe leverage Timeular to improve estimations, track budgets, bill mo...
Sloneek
sloneek.com
Sloneek is a modern HR system that contains everything you need to manage the entire journey of your employees. Try it for 14 days for free!
Omni HR
omnihr.co
Omni is an all-in-one HR management software that redefines the way businesses approach employee management. Their mission is clear: to empower modern companies in their journey to cultivate engaged and high-performing teams.Built to holistically support your entire end-to-end employee lifecycle, Om...
Worknice
worknice.com
Delightful HR software - 100% designed, made & supported in Australia. Harness a flexible and intuitive HR platform to streamline your HR systems & structure data to achieve great things. Worknice boasts a market leading user experience across core HR; streamlined onboarding, smart documents and com...
Mirro
mirro.io
Mirro.io enables high-growth SMEs to build transparent and thriving workplace cultures that foster employee wellbeing and improve talent retention. Our performance management platform helps organizations overcome hybrid workplace disengagement by encouraging a sense of purpose and stimulating social...
Leave Dates
leavedates.com
Leave Dates is the ultimate staff leave planner for small and medium-sized businesses, streamlining leave management processes with minimum fuss, freeing up time and improving office culture in one fell swoop.
Leavetrack
leavetrackapp.com
Leavetrack allows small and growing businesses to get on top of staff absence, PTO and holidays. Offering deep customisation, Leavetrack will remove the burden of manually managing staff leave and provide visibility across your organisation. Leavetrack allows customisable leave types across multiple...
Keeple
keeple.com
In SMEs, managing leave and absences can quickly become a tedious headache for employees, managers, and the HR department. Keeple is a modern leave and absence management software package that allows you to efficiently manage all types of leave: vacations, sick leave, special leave, parental leave, ...
Planleave
planleave.com
The most simple and easy way to manage your teams time-off through automation with your existing tools and workflow. The best user experience for PTO Tracking and Vacation Tracking with no learning involved. There is not a better user experience in a Leave Management offering.
LeavePro
leavepro.co.za
LeavePro is an online leave management system that manages all aspects of your employee's leave. The system will automatically track the leave balances, eliminating the need to use spreadsheets or paper. Managers can check the leave balances for all staff and easily approve and decline leave applica...
WorkAxle
workaxle.com
WorkAxle is an end-to-end Workforce Management System designed to make managing your deskless and workers easy and efficient. It is a high-level multifaceted system that can handle complex workforce management challenges, at any scale.
PurelyHR
purelyhr.com
PurelyHR is powerful modular HR software for small to medium-sized businesses. Since 2010, we've helped thousands of companies worldwide save hours a week on everyday HR tasks like leave management, employee file management and onboarding, time tracking, performance management, infraction tracking, ...
TeamSense
teamsense.com
TeamSense is a text-based attendance management and mass communication platform purpose built for front-line workers in manufacturing, construction, warehousing, and logistics. -Reduce No-Call No-Shows by up to 70% by removing the anxiety from the process -Reduce Absenteeism by up to 20% by showing ...
Humaans
humaans.io
Humaans is an HRIS built ground up to be the foundation layer of the organisation’s HR tech stack. It helps modern HR teams at fast growing companies to onboard, manage and grow their employees through fast workflows, automation and quick access to data. Humaans was conceived to address the pain poi...