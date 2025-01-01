Top Supplyit Alternatives

MarketMan

marketman.com

MarketMan is a collaboration software for foodservice operators to manage procurement, inventory, and invoicing, improving efficiency and cost control.

FoodDocs

fooddocs.com

FoodDocs is a food safety management app that helps businesses comply with safety standards, streamline monitoring, and improve traceability in food production.

GrubMarket

grubmarket.com

GrubMarket app streamlines the American food supply chain by providing eCommerce and software solutions to modernize operations and improve efficiency.

FoodNotify

foodnotify.com

FoodNotify is an F&B management platform that streamlines ordering, recipe management, and event planning for hospitality businesses, while reducing food waste.

Craftable

craftable.com

Craftable is a profit management software for the hospitality industry, streamlining purchases, labor, recipes, and sales to improve operational efficiency.

UnifyOrdering

unifyordering.com

UnifyOrdering is a SaaS platform that streamlines order management in the food industry, allowing buyers and suppliers to connect and manage orders efficiently in one app.

Procurant

procurant.com

Procurant is a mobile app that helps manage food safety programs, enabling users to perform compliance tasks and monitor temperatures for HACCP adherence.

Recipal

recipal.com

Recipal is a nutrition analysis software for creating nutrition labels, calculating recipe costs, and managing inventory efficiently.

Nutrislice

nutrislice.com

Nutrislice is an app that provides school meal menus, nutrition information, and allergen filtering to help students and parents make informed dining choices.

Eclarion

eclarion.com

Eclarion provides easy recipe management and on-demand access to product specifications.

Meal Ticket

mealticket.com

Meal Ticket is software for the foodservice industry, offering inventory, menu management, supplier tracking, business intelligence, and trade show management solutions.

Klarys

klarys.io

Klarys app supports the fresh food sector by modernizing processes, improving margins, ensuring product traceability, and enhancing sustainability in the supply chain.

