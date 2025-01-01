Top Submittable Alternatives

Teachmint

Teachmint

teachmint.com

Teachmint is an educational platform providing tools for school management, including attendance, fees, and learning resources for teachers, students, and administrators.

PowerSchool

PowerSchool

powerschool.com

PowerSchool is a student information system for K-12 schools that manages grades, attendance, and communication between teachers, students, and parents.

Classe365

Classe365

classe365.com

Classe365 is an educational management software that streamlines administration, enrollment, and learning processes for schools and universities.

Kinobi

Kinobi

kinobi.asia

Kinobi is a career platform for universities, offering features like a resume builder, job portals, virtual career fair tools, and alumni tracking.

Bloomerang

Bloomerang

bloomerang.co

Bloomerang is donor management software for nonprofits, facilitating donor relationship management, fundraising, and communication.

Classter

Classter

classter.com

Classter is a Student Information and Learning Management System that helps manage educational processes and student data efficiently for educational organizations.

Instrumentl

Instrumentl

instrumentl.com

Instrumentl is a grant management platform that helps nonprofits discover, research, and track grants, streamlining the process of funding applications.

Kira Talent

Kira Talent

kiratalent.com

Kira Talent is an online platform for admissions interviews, allowing candidates to complete timed video and written assessments remotely.

OpenEduCat

OpenEduCat

openeducat.org

OpenEduCat is an open-source ERP system for educational institutions that manages students, faculty, courses, and administrative processes efficiently.

ZoomGrants

ZoomGrants

zoomgrants.com

ZoomGrants is an online grant management system that simplifies application processing, reviews, and reporting for organizations of all sizes.

Good Grants

Good Grants

goodgrants.com

Good Grants is a platform for small to medium grantmakers to manage and fund applications efficiently, supporting customization and streamlining the grant lifecycle.

SmarterSelect

SmarterSelect

smarterselect.com

SmarterSelect is an online platform for managing scholarships and grants, allowing users to create applications, review submissions, and track applicants efficiently.

Blackbaud

Blackbaud

blackbaud.com

Blackbaud is a CRM platform for nonprofits that manages fundraising, events, memberships, and grants while integrating with Microsoft Power Platform.

Pebble

Pebble

pebbleimpact.com

Pebble is a grant management app that uses AI for budgeting, reporting, and analytics, offering integration and automation to enhance organizational impact.

Evalato

Evalato

evalato.com

Evalato is an awards management software that simplifies application collection, evaluation, and winner selection for various programs.

Giveffect

Giveffect

giveffect.com

Giveffect is a nonprofit software platform that consolidates fundraising, event management, volunteer coordination, and donor engagement tools in one system.

TUIO

TUIO

tuiopay.com

TUIO is a cloud-based tuition management system that automates billing, enrollment, and student information management for educational institutions.

Clarity AI

Clarity AI

clarity.ai

Clarity AI is a platform that analyzes environmental and social data for investors and consumers, covering a vast range of companies and funds globally.

SchoolMint

SchoolMint

schoolmint.com

Hero by SchoolMint helps schools manage behavior initiatives, improve discipline communications, and involve families in student behavior and success through a mobile app and web access.

Sawyer

Sawyer

hisawyer.com

Sawyer is an all-in-one app for educators to manage schedules, online registration, payments, and communications efficiently.

GivePulse

GivePulse

learn.givepulse.com

GivePulse is a platform for managing community engagement and volunteer coordination, enabling organizations to organize events, track participation, and measure social impact.

Handprint

Handprint

handprint.tech

Handprint connects companies with verified ecosystem restoration projects, enabling funding and supporting sustainability efforts through a digital platform.

Vee Volunteers

Vee Volunteers

vee.com

Vee Volunteers connects corporate teams with nonprofits for volunteer opportunities, streamlining event planning and participant management.

SurveyMonkey Apply

SurveyMonkey Apply

surveymonkey.com

SurveyMonkey Apply streamlines the collection and review of applications for grants, scholarships, and other programs, simplifying workflows and decision-making.

MonkeyPod

MonkeyPod

monkeypod.io

MonkeyPod is a unified platform for nonprofits, offering tools for accounting, donor management, email marketing, fundraising, and more for efficient operations.

Millie

Millie

milliegiving.com

Millie is a workplace giving platform that facilitates charitable giving and volunteering, helping businesses create impactful social programs.

Keela

Keela

keela.co

Keela is a CRM software for nonprofits that helps manage donors, fundraising campaigns, and volunteer efforts, streamlining operations and enhancing donor engagement.

InEvent

InEvent

inevent.com

InEvent is an event management platform that enables organizations to create in-person, virtual, and hybrid events with features like attendee tracking and customizable check-in.

Untap

Untap

untapcompete.com

Untap is a platform for managing innovation and talent discovery, facilitating competitions and collaborative challenges for user engagement and growth.

Borealis

Borealis

boreal-is.com

Borealis is a cloud-based stakeholder engagement software that enables organizations to manage and report on stakeholder interactions and data effectively.

