Top Submittable Alternatives

Teachmint
teachmint.com
Teachmint is an educational platform providing tools for school management, including attendance, fees, and learning resources for teachers, students, and administrators.
PowerSchool
powerschool.com
PowerSchool is a student information system for K-12 schools that manages grades, attendance, and communication between teachers, students, and parents.
Classe365
classe365.com
Classe365 is an educational management software that streamlines administration, enrollment, and learning processes for schools and universities.
Kinobi
kinobi.asia
Kinobi is a career platform for universities, offering features like a resume builder, job portals, virtual career fair tools, and alumni tracking.
Bloomerang
bloomerang.co
Bloomerang is donor management software for nonprofits, facilitating donor relationship management, fundraising, and communication.
Classter
classter.com
Classter is a Student Information and Learning Management System that helps manage educational processes and student data efficiently for educational organizations.
Instrumentl
instrumentl.com
Instrumentl is a grant management platform that helps nonprofits discover, research, and track grants, streamlining the process of funding applications.
Kira Talent
kiratalent.com
Kira Talent is an online platform for admissions interviews, allowing candidates to complete timed video and written assessments remotely.
OpenEduCat
openeducat.org
OpenEduCat is an open-source ERP system for educational institutions that manages students, faculty, courses, and administrative processes efficiently.
ZoomGrants
zoomgrants.com
ZoomGrants is an online grant management system that simplifies application processing, reviews, and reporting for organizations of all sizes.
Good Grants
goodgrants.com
Good Grants is a platform for small to medium grantmakers to manage and fund applications efficiently, supporting customization and streamlining the grant lifecycle.
SmarterSelect
smarterselect.com
SmarterSelect is an online platform for managing scholarships and grants, allowing users to create applications, review submissions, and track applicants efficiently.
Blackbaud
blackbaud.com
Blackbaud is a CRM platform for nonprofits that manages fundraising, events, memberships, and grants while integrating with Microsoft Power Platform.
Pebble
pebbleimpact.com
Pebble is a grant management app that uses AI for budgeting, reporting, and analytics, offering integration and automation to enhance organizational impact.
Evalato
evalato.com
Evalato is an awards management software that simplifies application collection, evaluation, and winner selection for various programs.
Giveffect
giveffect.com
Giveffect is a nonprofit software platform that consolidates fundraising, event management, volunteer coordination, and donor engagement tools in one system.
TUIO
tuiopay.com
TUIO is a cloud-based tuition management system that automates billing, enrollment, and student information management for educational institutions.
Clarity AI
clarity.ai
Clarity AI is a platform that analyzes environmental and social data for investors and consumers, covering a vast range of companies and funds globally.
SchoolMint
schoolmint.com
Hero by SchoolMint helps schools manage behavior initiatives, improve discipline communications, and involve families in student behavior and success through a mobile app and web access.
Sawyer
hisawyer.com
Sawyer is an all-in-one app for educators to manage schedules, online registration, payments, and communications efficiently.
GivePulse
learn.givepulse.com
GivePulse is a platform for managing community engagement and volunteer coordination, enabling organizations to organize events, track participation, and measure social impact.
Handprint
handprint.tech
Handprint connects companies with verified ecosystem restoration projects, enabling funding and supporting sustainability efforts through a digital platform.
Vee Volunteers
vee.com
Vee Volunteers connects corporate teams with nonprofits for volunteer opportunities, streamlining event planning and participant management.
SurveyMonkey Apply
surveymonkey.com
SurveyMonkey Apply streamlines the collection and review of applications for grants, scholarships, and other programs, simplifying workflows and decision-making.
MonkeyPod
monkeypod.io
MonkeyPod is a unified platform for nonprofits, offering tools for accounting, donor management, email marketing, fundraising, and more for efficient operations.
Millie
milliegiving.com
Millie is a workplace giving platform that facilitates charitable giving and volunteering, helping businesses create impactful social programs.
Keela
keela.co
Keela is a CRM software for nonprofits that helps manage donors, fundraising campaigns, and volunteer efforts, streamlining operations and enhancing donor engagement.
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent is an event management platform that enables organizations to create in-person, virtual, and hybrid events with features like attendee tracking and customizable check-in.
Untap
untapcompete.com
Untap is a platform for managing innovation and talent discovery, facilitating competitions and collaborative challenges for user engagement and growth.
Borealis
boreal-is.com
Borealis is a cloud-based stakeholder engagement software that enables organizations to manage and report on stakeholder interactions and data effectively.
