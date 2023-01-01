WebCatalog

StoneShot

StoneShot

Website: stoneshot.com

StoneShot is a digital marketing technology and services provider specializing in financial services. StoneShot helps busy financial services marketing teams increase engagement and elevate the client experience whilst minimizing operational inefficiencies. Their technology covers marketing automation, email marketing, event promotion, content automation and fund document distribution. StoneShot works with retail, institutional, and private banks from boutique, fast-growing firms to global leading brands. Founded in in London in 2001, StoneShot has offices in London, New York and Singapore and clients in over 25 countries.

Categories:

Business
Email Marketing Software

