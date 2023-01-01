Status Hero is a work communication tool that turns async check-ins and project management data into concise, insightful reports. Status Hero works with project management tools like GitHub, Jira, and Asana, and messaging tools like email, Slack, and Microsoft Teams to compile your team's activity and check-ins into a single report you can review and share.

Website: statushero.com

