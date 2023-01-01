WebCatalog
Status Hero

Status Hero

statushero.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Status Hero on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Status Hero is a work communication tool that turns async check-ins and project management data into concise, insightful reports. Status Hero works with project management tools like GitHub, Jira, and Asana, and messaging tools like email, Slack, and Microsoft Teams to compile your team's activity and check-ins into a single report you can review and share.

Website: statushero.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Status Hero. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Makelog

Makelog

app.makelog.com

Jell

Jell

jell.com

Jellyfish

Jellyfish

app.jellyfish.co

Unito

Unito

app.unito.io

Troops

Troops

app.troops.ai

TaskBlast

TaskBlast

app.taskblast.com

Gitter

Gitter

gitter.im

ZenHub

ZenHub

app.zenhub.com

HiveDesk

HiveDesk

office.hivedesk.com

MyReport

MyReport

myreportapp.alaba.ai

Traxit

Traxit

app.traxit.io

StoriesOnBoard

StoriesOnBoard

app.storiesonboard.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy