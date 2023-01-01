WebCatalogWebCatalog
Splashtop is a family of remote-desktop software and remote support software, developed by Splashtop Inc. Splashtop enables users to remotely access or remotely support computers from desktop and mobile devices. Splashtop enables remote computer access for businesses, IT support and help desks, MSPs, and educational institutions.

