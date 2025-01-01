Top SplashLearn Alternatives

Canvas Student
instructure.com
Canvas Student is a mobile app that helps students manage coursework, view assignments, and communicate with peers and instructors, accessible on iOS and Android.
GitHub
github.com
GitHub is a platform for hosting and collaborating on software development projects, offering version control, project management, and social coding features.
Desmos Calculator
desmos.com
Desmos Calculator is an interactive tool for graphing functions, analyzing data, and exploring mathematical concepts through various visualizations.
Desmos Scientific Calculator
desmos.com
A free online scientific calculator for evaluating fractions, percentages, trigonometry, statistics, and more, suitable for academic and professional use.
BYJU'S Exam Prep
byjusexamprep.com
BYJU'S Exam Prep is an app for preparing for various competitive exams in India, offering video lessons, live classes, practice tests, and personalized study paths.
BYJU'S
byjus.com
BYJU'S is an educational app offering interactive video lessons, personalized learning, and progress tracking for students preparing for various exams.
Grok Academy
groklearning.com
Grok Academy is an educational platform offering online resources for Digital Technologies, supporting personalized learning and engaging activities for students.
Padlet
padlet.com
Padlet is a digital canvas for creating, sharing, and collaborating on projects by adding various content types like text, images, and videos.
Top Hat
tophat.com
Top Hat is a learner response system that enables instructors to create interactive course content and engage students effectively in and out of the classroom.
Clever
clever.com
Clever provides a single sign-on portal for K–12 schools, allowing quick and secure access to educational resources for students and teachers.
Kognity
kognity.com
Kognity is a digital textbook platform for math subjects, offering interactive learning tools and personalized study experiences to enhance comprehension and academic performance.
Nearpod
nearpod.com
Nearpod is an interactive educational platform that allows teachers to create engaging lessons with multimedia content and real-time assessments for varied learning experiences.
Labster
labster.com
Labster offers immersive virtual labs for STEM education, allowing students to engage with scientific concepts and perform experiments online safely.
ClassLink
classlink.com
ClassLink is a cloud-based platform that provides single sign-on access to educational resources, enhancing connectivity between students, teachers, and learning tools.
BlinkLearning
blinklearning.com
BlinkLearning provides access to digital educational content and tools for schools, supporting both students and educators in managing learning materials and progress.
Edpuzzle
edpuzzle.com
Edpuzzle allows teachers to create interactive video lessons with embedded quizzes and comments, enhancing video-based learning and tracking student engagement.
Veda
veda-app.com
Veda is a cloud-based management information system (MIS) and digital learning platform for schools and colleges.
Baamboozle
baamboozle.com
Baamboozle is a digital platform for creating educational games, enabling interactive learning in various settings for teachers and students.
Factile
playfactile.com
Factile is an online Jeopardy game maker for classrooms and events, allowing users to create games or use public templates with various question formats and interactive features.
Cerego
cerego.com
Cerego is an adaptive learning platform that uses AI to create personalized study plans and enhances knowledge retention through tailored learning materials.
StrongMind
strongmind.com
StrongMind offers digital curricula and tools for schools, helping to enhance student achievement and address educational challenges.
Newsela
newsela.com
Newsela provides curated, leveled content for K-12 students, aligning with curricula and standards to support literacy and learning across multiple subjects.
Codio
codio.com
Codio is a cloud-based platform that provides interactive computer science course materials and assessments, enhancing student engagement and learning outcomes.
DreamBox
dreambox.com
DreamBox is an educational platform that personalizes math and reading instruction using interactive tools and AI to adapt to individual student needs.
ClickView
clickvieweducation.com
ClickView is an educational platform that offers a library of videos and resources to support teaching and learning across various subjects and age groups.
LessonUp
lessonup.com
LessonUp is an online platform that helps teachers create interactive lessons using various multimedia and tools, supporting both in-person and remote teaching.
Hāpara
hapara.com
Hāpara is a classroom management tool for K-12 schools that organizes and supports teaching and learning workflows within Google Workspace.
ClickView Australia
clickview.com.au
The ClickView Australia app provides educational videos and resources aligned with the Australian Curriculum for teachers and students in schools.
Edaptio
edaptio.com
Edaptio LearnU is an online education platform for creating assignments, tracking progress, conducting quizzes, and facilitating discussions among students and teachers.
Kiddom
kiddom.co
Kiddom is a digital platform for K-12 education that integrates curriculum, instruction, and assessment, enabling personalized learning and effective classroom management.
