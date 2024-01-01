Enhance your experience with the desktop app for SOLIDWORKS on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

SOLIDWORKS offers complete 3D software tools that let you create, simulate, publish, and manage your data. SOLIDWORKS products are easy to learn and use, and help you design products better.

Website: solidworks.com

