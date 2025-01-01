Top Socket Alternatives

PayCargo
paycargo.com
PayCargo is a digital platform that facilitates secure and efficient payment processing for the logistics and shipping industry, enhancing financial management.
Shipfix
shipfix.com
Shipfix is a collaborative platform for the maritime and trade sectors, enhancing workflows with AI tools and providing market intelligence to improve decision-making.
Driver Technologies
drivertechnologies.com
The Driver Technologies app is a free AI-powered dash cam that provides collision alerts and navigation to help drivers minimize risks.
Cotiss
cotiss.com
Cotiss is an end-to-end procurement software designed for small and medium teams, offering guided processes in a simplified, integrated solution.
GoExpedi
goexpedi.com
GoExpedi is a procurement platform that helps manufacturers manage inventory and streamline supply chain processes for improved efficiency.
Courier Mitra
couriermitra.com
Courier Mitra is a web-based logistics management app for courier and e-commerce businesses, offering multi-carrier shipping solutions and shipment tracking.
Deliverr
deliverr.com
Deliverr is a logistics and delivery management app that streamlines fulfillment, inventory management, and order tracking for sellers to enhance delivery efficiency.
Refund Geeks
refundgeeks.com
Refund Geeks automates the identification and tracking of UPS and FedEx refund opportunities, simplifying the process for users to recover funds.
TrackMage
trackmage.com
TrackMage is a shipment tracking app that provides real-time updates on parcel locations, automates notifications, and improves customer support for e-commerce businesses.
ShipScience
shipscience.com
ShipScience is a parcel audit software that simplifies shipping processes, identifies savings, and improves carrier performance for cost reduction.
Paccurate
paccurate.io
Paccurate is an app that optimizes packing by recommending efficient carton sizes to minimize shipping costs and enhance logistics operations.
Traqo.io
traqo.io
Traqo.io is a no-code SaaS platform that provides visibility and management tools for the freight lifecycle, including procurement, delivery tracking, and invoicing.
Shipamax
shipamax.com
Shipamax automates back-office logistics processes by extracting data from emails and attachments, providing structured information via API to optimize operations.
PrimeRevenue
primerevenue.com
PrimeRevenue is a financial management app that optimizes working capital and cash flow for businesses through supply chain finance solutions.
PackCapture
packcapture.com
PackCapture is a video recording app that captures the order packing process, providing timestamps and easy sharing to reduce disputes and enhance customer trust.
Networcx
networcx.io
Networcx is a cloud-based app for the logistics industry, integrating marketing, sales, and service activities to enhance customer visibility and productivity.
Factorazy
factorazy.com
Factorazy connects users with verified global suppliers by allowing product lookup via URL, ASIN, or photo upload, simplifying the sourcing process.
Dray Alliance
drayalliance.com
Dray Alliance connects users with a network of qualified drayage companies, ensuring timely container delivery without managing multiple providers.
Cabrella
ecabrella.com
Cabrella provides shipping insurance at competitive rates, allowing users to file claims, track losses, and analyze risks through a user-friendly software and API integration.
CargoSteps
cargosteps.com
CargoSteps is a digital tool that improves supply chain efficiency through real-time data tracking, analytics, and process optimization.
