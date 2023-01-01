SmartSender
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: smartsender.io
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for SmartSender on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Forget synchronization nightmares * Customer Data Centralized and Actionable * Behavioral Audience Segmentation Send only hyper-personalized messages * Conditional Content * Personalized Placeholders * Dynamic 1-to-1 Content * Personalization based on personal data and behavior Easily & customizable automations * We have drag-and-drop builders for creating stunning templates and ready-to-use trigger scenarios for your * Email, SMS, Push, Telegram * Transactional messages * Promotional campaigns * Drip Campaigns * 360 Automation Timely + targeted + personalized communication * Behavior triggers * Personalization & localization * Delivery by time zone * Custom tagging & segmentation * Dynamic content * AB & multivariate testing
Categories:
Website: smartsender.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SmartSender. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.