Top SmartPass Alternatives

Teachmint

Teachmint

teachmint.com

Teachmint is an educational platform providing tools for school management, including attendance, fees, and learning resources for teachers, students, and administrators.

PowerSchool

PowerSchool

powerschool.com

PowerSchool is a student information system for K-12 schools that manages grades, attendance, and communication between teachers, students, and parents.

ClassDojo

ClassDojo

classdojo.com

ClassDojo is an app for classroom management, enabling teachers to track student behavior, communicate with parents, and share class updates securely.

Remind

Remind

remind.com

Remind is a communication platform that connects students and families to support learning and provides online tutoring services.

Top Hat

Top Hat

tophat.com

Top Hat is a learner response system that enables instructors to create interactive course content and engage students effectively in and out of the classroom.

Toddle

Toddle

toddleapp.com

Toddle is an app designed to support teachers by providing tools powered by AI for delivering modern, effective education.

Showbie

Showbie

showbie.com

Showbie is a digital learning platform that enables educators to manage assignments, provide feedback, and facilitate collaboration among students and teachers.

Nearpod

Nearpod

nearpod.com

Nearpod is an interactive educational platform that allows teachers to create engaging lessons with multimedia content and real-time assessments for varied learning experiences.

ClassLink

ClassLink

classlink.com

ClassLink is a cloud-based platform that provides single sign-on access to educational resources, enhancing connectivity between students, teachers, and learning tools.

Classcraft

Classcraft

classcraft.com

Classcraft is an educational app that improves student behavior and engagement by using gamification and personalized learning strategies, supporting diverse classroom environments.

Socrative Student

Socrative Student

socrative.com

Socrative Student is an app for answering assessment questions and participating in interactive educational activities, enabling real-time feedback and collaboration.

Edmentum

Edmentum

edmentum.com

Edmentum is an online learning platform that provides personalized educational support and tools for educators and students to enhance learning experiences.

Pearson Online Classroom

Pearson Online Classroom

pearson.com

Pearson Online Classroom is a digital platform that assists teachers and students in managing educational resources and activities, promoting personalized learning and collaboration.

Classroomscreen

Classroomscreen

classroomscreen.com

Classroomscreen is an app that helps teachers manage classrooms with tools like timers, polls, and name selectors to engage students in learning activities.

Classe365

Classe365

classe365.com

Classe365 is an educational management software that streamlines administration, enrollment, and learning processes for schools and universities.

edumerge

edumerge

edumerge.com

Edumerge is a platform that facilitates communication and collaboration among students, teachers, parents, and management, while supporting classroom management and administrative tasks.

Frontline Education

Frontline Education

frontlineeducation.com

Frontline Education is school administration software for managing hiring, time tracking, absences, professional development, and student data.

Extramarks

Extramarks

extramarks.com

Extramarks is an online learning platform offering interactive educational resources for students and teachers across various educational stages.

Socrative Teacher

Socrative Teacher

socrative.com

Socrative Teacher is an assessment app that allows educators to create quizzes and polls, visualize student understanding, and analyze performance in real-time.

Kinderpedia

Kinderpedia

kinderpedia.co

Kinderpedia is a digital management tool for schools and childcare centers, streamlining administration, communication, attendance tracking, and billing processes.

Teach 'n Go

Teach 'n Go

teachngo.com

Teach 'n Go is a school management software that streamlines scheduling, fee management, attendance, and lesson tracking for educators, students, and parents.

Classter

Classter

classter.com

Classter is a Student Information and Learning Management System that helps manage educational processes and student data efficiently for educational organizations.

Sentral

Sentral

sentral.com.au

Sentral is a school management system designed for educators, offering a comprehensive software solution for managing school operations in Australia.

Studybase

Studybase

studybase.in

Studybase is a B2B platform for educational institutions that digitizes school operations, monitors performance, and supports online learning.

WeVideo

WeVideo

wevideo.com

WeVideo provides tools for educators to create interactive video projects, monitor progress, and enhance learning experiences through multimedia collaboration.

iClicker

iClicker

iclicker.com

iClicker is a classroom response app that enhances student engagement and interaction through real-time feedback and participation tracking.

Securly

Securly

securly.com

Securly is a cloud-based web filtering and monitoring tool that protects students from inappropriate content and helps schools manage online activity effectively.

WeSchool

WeSchool

edu.weschool.com

WeSchool is a learning platform that helps teams and companies create and manage educational content, fostering engagement and providing analytics for improved outcomes.

ClassOwl

ClassOwl

classowl.com

ClassOwl is an app for teachers to manage classroom activities, communicate with students, track progress, and enhance parent engagement.

Acadly

Acadly

acadly.com

Acadly is a classroom tool for interactive learning that includes assessments, multimedia support, and integrates with various learning management systems.

