Skovik makes expense management effortless for both employees and finance teams. Our platform reduces the average time to complete an expense report to just 3 minutes and automates up to 80% of accounting operation work with the help of smart workflows and global tax rule compliance. The solution is ideal for midsize companies and enterprises, as well as rapidly growing businesses that require an expense management solution that can scale with them. Serving as a testament to that, we have over 1,000 such customers across 50+ countries.
Categories:
Finance
Expense Management Software

