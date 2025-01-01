Top Simply.Coach Alternatives

Acuity Scheduling

acuityscheduling.com

Acuity Scheduling is a cloud-based tool for managing appointments online, allowing clients to book and automate scheduling tasks for businesses.

SimplePractice

simplepractice.com

SimplePractice is an EHR and practice management software for health and wellness providers, offering tools for scheduling, billing, telehealth, and client communication.

Happify

happify.com

Happify is a mental health app that offers activities and games based on positive psychology to help users manage stress and improve emotional well-being.

Valant

valant.io

Valant is a cloud-based EHR and PM system tailored for behavioral health, streamlining administration, patient management, and telehealth services.

TherapyNotes

therapynotes.com

TherapyNotes is an EHR and practice management app for mental health professionals, offering scheduling, billing, notes, and secure client communication tools.

Vagaro

vagaro.com

Vagaro is an app for finding and booking appointments with salons, spas, and fitness professionals, allowing reviews and online scheduling 24/7.

Simplero

simplero.com

Simplero is an all-in-one platform for coaches and course creators to build, manage, and sell online courses, run email marketing, and engage with customers.

Wonsulting

wonsulting.com

Wonsulting provides AI tools for job searching, including resume assistance and networking features, to help users find jobs more efficiently.

Quenza

quenza.com

Quenza is an app for coaches and mental health practitioners to engage clients through exercises, assessments, and progress tracking.

Nabla

nabla.com

Nabla is an AI assistant for healthcare professionals that streamlines clinical documentation and reduces administrative tasks, improving efficiency and patient care.

TheraNest

theranest.com

TheraNest is EHR software for mental health professionals, offering scheduling, billing, telehealth, and secure client portals to streamline practice management.

Jane

jane.app

Jane is a health and wellness practice management platform that offers tools for scheduling, billing, client records, and telehealth in one secure system.

Lyra

lyrahealth.com

Lyra is a mental health app providing confidential support, resources for managing stress, and access to mental health providers, often through employers.

GrowthMentor

growthmentor.com

GrowthMentor connects users with experienced mentors for unlimited one-on-one sessions, providing personalized guidance on growth, marketing, and product development.

CentralReach

centralreach.com

CentralReach is a web-based platform for ABA practices that integrates EMR, practice management, and clinical tools to streamline care delivery and administrative tasks.

BetterUp

betterup.com

BetterUp is a coaching platform that offers personalized support for personal and professional growth, using a combination of human coaching and AI technology.

Supanote

supanote.ai

Supanote is an AI scribe for therapists that automates progress note generation from session audio, ensuring HIPAA compliance and offering various input and output formats.

Paperbell

paperbell.com

Paperbell is a client management platform for coaches, handling payments, contracts, scheduling, and administration in one place.

Valence

valence.co

Valence is a platform that helps managers improve team health, connectivity, and performance with real-time insights and guided conversations.

Healthie

legion.health

Healthie is a comprehensive EMR and practice management platform for healthcare, offering tools for scheduling, billing, charting, and telehealth communication.

MicroMentor

micromentor.org

MicroMentor connects mentors with individuals seeking guidance through a customizable online mentoring platform for personalized learning and support.

Speexx

speexx.com

Speexx is a language training platform for organizations, providing personalized learning and business coaching to enhance employee communication skills in a digital workplace.

Poised

poised.com

Poised is an AI communication coach that provides real-time feedback and analysis for improving online speech and presentation skills.

Vibly

vibly.io

Vibly is a personalized platform that uses AI and human expertise to support individual well-being and growth, while helping coaches manage their practices and connect with clients.

MemberPress

memberpress.com

MemberPress is a WordPress plugin that enables users to create and manage membership sites, control content access, and integrate learning management features.

EasyPractice

easypractice.net

EasyPractice is a platform for therapists and clinicians to manage SMS reminders, online bookings, and journals.

Practice

practice.do

Practice helps client-based businesses simplify scheduling and client management by centralizing activities and tools for better efficiency.

Nudge Coach

nudgecoach.com

Nudge Coach is a digital platform for wellness professionals that helps manage client programs, track health data, and enhance engagement through messaging and progress features.

RYPT

rypt.app

RYPT is a performance coaching platform that helps teams manage training plans, monitor athletes, and communicate efficiently across various sporting levels.

Profi

profi.io

Profi is a platform for professional service providers, streamlining scheduling, client management, and billing in one place.

