Top Simply.Coach Alternatives

Acuity Scheduling
acuityscheduling.com
Acuity Scheduling is a cloud-based tool for managing appointments online, allowing clients to book and automate scheduling tasks for businesses.
SimplePractice
simplepractice.com
SimplePractice is an EHR and practice management software for health and wellness providers, offering tools for scheduling, billing, telehealth, and client communication.
Happify
happify.com
Happify is a mental health app that offers activities and games based on positive psychology to help users manage stress and improve emotional well-being.
Valant
valant.io
Valant is a cloud-based EHR and PM system tailored for behavioral health, streamlining administration, patient management, and telehealth services.
TherapyNotes
therapynotes.com
TherapyNotes is an EHR and practice management app for mental health professionals, offering scheduling, billing, notes, and secure client communication tools.
Vagaro
vagaro.com
Vagaro is an app for finding and booking appointments with salons, spas, and fitness professionals, allowing reviews and online scheduling 24/7.
Simplero
simplero.com
Simplero is an all-in-one platform for coaches and course creators to build, manage, and sell online courses, run email marketing, and engage with customers.
Wonsulting
wonsulting.com
Wonsulting provides AI tools for job searching, including resume assistance and networking features, to help users find jobs more efficiently.
Quenza
quenza.com
Quenza is an app for coaches and mental health practitioners to engage clients through exercises, assessments, and progress tracking.
Nabla
nabla.com
Nabla is an AI assistant for healthcare professionals that streamlines clinical documentation and reduces administrative tasks, improving efficiency and patient care.
TheraNest
theranest.com
TheraNest is EHR software for mental health professionals, offering scheduling, billing, telehealth, and secure client portals to streamline practice management.
Jane
jane.app
Jane is a health and wellness practice management platform that offers tools for scheduling, billing, client records, and telehealth in one secure system.
Lyra
lyrahealth.com
Lyra is a mental health app providing confidential support, resources for managing stress, and access to mental health providers, often through employers.
GrowthMentor
growthmentor.com
GrowthMentor connects users with experienced mentors for unlimited one-on-one sessions, providing personalized guidance on growth, marketing, and product development.
CentralReach
centralreach.com
CentralReach is a web-based platform for ABA practices that integrates EMR, practice management, and clinical tools to streamline care delivery and administrative tasks.
BetterUp
betterup.com
BetterUp is a coaching platform that offers personalized support for personal and professional growth, using a combination of human coaching and AI technology.
Supanote
supanote.ai
Supanote is an AI scribe for therapists that automates progress note generation from session audio, ensuring HIPAA compliance and offering various input and output formats.
Paperbell
paperbell.com
Paperbell is a client management platform for coaches, handling payments, contracts, scheduling, and administration in one place.
Valence
valence.co
Valence is a platform that helps managers improve team health, connectivity, and performance with real-time insights and guided conversations.
Healthie
legion.health
Healthie is a comprehensive EMR and practice management platform for healthcare, offering tools for scheduling, billing, charting, and telehealth communication.
MicroMentor
micromentor.org
MicroMentor connects mentors with individuals seeking guidance through a customizable online mentoring platform for personalized learning and support.
Speexx
speexx.com
Speexx is a language training platform for organizations, providing personalized learning and business coaching to enhance employee communication skills in a digital workplace.
Poised
poised.com
Poised is an AI communication coach that provides real-time feedback and analysis for improving online speech and presentation skills.
Vibly
vibly.io
Vibly is a personalized platform that uses AI and human expertise to support individual well-being and growth, while helping coaches manage their practices and connect with clients.
MemberPress
memberpress.com
MemberPress is a WordPress plugin that enables users to create and manage membership sites, control content access, and integrate learning management features.
EasyPractice
easypractice.net
EasyPractice is a platform for therapists and clinicians to manage SMS reminders, online bookings, and journals.
Practice
practice.do
Practice helps client-based businesses simplify scheduling and client management by centralizing activities and tools for better efficiency.
Nudge Coach
nudgecoach.com
Nudge Coach is a digital platform for wellness professionals that helps manage client programs, track health data, and enhance engagement through messaging and progress features.
RYPT
rypt.app
RYPT is a performance coaching platform that helps teams manage training plans, monitor athletes, and communicate efficiently across various sporting levels.
Profi
profi.io
Profi is a platform for professional service providers, streamlining scheduling, client management, and billing in one place.
