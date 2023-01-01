Semantic Scholar
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Website: semanticscholar.org
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Semantic Scholar on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Semantic Scholar uses groundbreaking AI and engineering to understand the semantics of scientific literature to help Scholars discover relevant research.
Website: semanticscholar.org
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Semantic Scholar. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.