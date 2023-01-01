Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Semantic Scholar on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Semantic Scholar uses groundbreaking AI and engineering to understand the semantics of scientific literature to help Scholars discover relevant research.

Website: semanticscholar.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Semantic Scholar. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.