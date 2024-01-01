ScholarAI

ScholarAI

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: scholarai.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ScholarAI on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
Categories:
Productivity
Large Language Models Software

Website: scholarai.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ScholarAI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

ChatGPT

ChatGPT

chat.openai.com

Google Gemini

Google Gemini

gemini.google.com

Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft Copilot

copilot.microsoft.com

Claude

Claude

claude.ai

Hugging Face

Hugging Face

huggingface.co

Databricks

Databricks

databricks.com

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

H2O.ai

H2O.ai

h2o.ai

Anode

Anode

codygon.com

Mistral AI

Mistral AI

mistral.ai

Composable Prompts

Composable Prompts

composableprompts.com

Stability AI

Stability AI

stability.ai

You Might Also Like

Hindawi

Hindawi

hindawi.com

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

MDPI

MDPI

mdpi.com

Scopus

Scopus

scopus.com

arXiv.org

arXiv.org

arxiv.org

BMC

BMC

biomedcentral.com

Web of Science

Web of Science

webofscience.com

Keymate.AI Chatbot

Keymate.AI Chatbot

chat.keymate.ai

Pod

Pod

workwithpod.com

Perpend

Perpend

perpend.in

PubMed

PubMed

nih.gov

Bizway

Bizway

bizway.io

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.