Mistral AI
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: mistral.ai
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Mistral AI on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Website: mistral.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mistral AI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.