Powerful Tools for Your Research. We have built a world-leading AI engine for scientific text understanding. Applied to literature reviews, data extraction, post-market surveillance or any other task involving thousands of documents like papers or patents, this engine will make your life a whole lot easier.

Website: iris.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Iris.ai. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.