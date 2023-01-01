scite.ai
scite.ai
scite is a tool used to help researchers better discover and understand scientific articles via Smart Citations. Smart Citations allow users to see how a scientific paper has been cited by providing the context of the citation and a classification describing whether it provides supporting or contrasting evidence for the cited claim. Search over 800m Smart Citations.
