WebCatalog
Examine

Examine

examine.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Examine on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Examine analyzes and summarizes the latest scientific research to help you be healthier.

Website: examine.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Examine. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Sciencenorway

Sciencenorway

sciencenorway.no

Semantic Scholar

Semantic Scholar

semanticscholar.org

Science

Science

science.org

ScienceDirect

ScienceDirect

sciencedirect.com

Sciwheel

Sciwheel

sciwheel.com

BibSonomy

BibSonomy

bibsonomy.org

Psychology Today

Psychology Today

psychologytoday.com

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Twig

Twig

app.twig.so

Manuscripts

Manuscripts

manuscripts.scienceconnect.io

FlexiSpot

FlexiSpot

flexispot.com

Writefull X

Writefull X

x.writefull.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy