Sage HR
sage.hr
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Sage HR app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
An award-winning HR technology company that provides attendance, performance & recruitment management for customers worldwide. Free 14-day trial! Easy Setup! Cancel any time!
Website: sage.hr
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sage HR. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.