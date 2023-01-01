ruttl is a free website feedback tool for live websites, just like InVision, which is for static websites. You can get feedback from your client and inputs from your team on a live website or staging link. It gives you the ability to edit live websites, share web projects with your teammates, mark them on contextual comments and receive contextual feedback on the same.

Website: ruttl.com

