Website: rezku.com

Rezku is today's most powerful restaurant point of sale system and more. Rezku comes with everything food and beverage service concepts need to develop their business including white-label online ordering, advanced reporting, inventory management, 3rd party online integrations and centralized order management. Rezku is featured-packed, including promotional tools proven to supercharge your bottom line. With advanced couponing, loyalty perks and rewards points, gift card program and an optional custom ordering app for smartphones. The secret weapon of experienced restaurateurs, Rezku is build to meet the real wold challenges of running any kind of bar and restaurant concept. Rezku gives you unprecedented power and control that you just have to see and experience for yourself.
Categories:
Business
Restaurant POS Systems

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Rezku POS. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

