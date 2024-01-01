IVEPOS is the free POS (point-of-sale) software crafted for your restaurant, retail stores, cafe, bar, bakery, coffee shop, grocery, salon and spa, car wash, food truck and pizzeria by Intuition Systems. Use the IVEPOS point of sale system instead of a cash register, and track sales and inventory in real-time, manage employees and stores, engage with customers and increase your revenue. Mobile POS System - Sell from a smartphone, tablet or POS system - Issue printed or electronic receipts - Accept multiple payments - Apply discounts and issue refunds - Track cash movements - Scan barcodes with the built-in camera - Keep recording sales even while offline - Connect a receipt printer, barcode scanner, and cash drawer - Set privileges to employees - Manage multiple stores and POS devices from a single account Inventory Management - Track inventory in real-time - Set stock levels and receive low stock notifications - Bulk import and export inventory from/to a CSV file - Manage items with variants - Transfer stocks - Manage stocks from vendors Sales Analytics - View revenue, average sales, and profit - Track sales trends and react promptly to changes - Determine best-selling items and categories - Track financials and identify discrepancies - View complete sales history - Browse reports on payment types, modifiers, discounts and taxes - Export sales data to the spreadsheets CRM and Customer Loyalty - Build a customer base - Send promotions to customers to increase sales - Manage customer credits - Get customer feedback and improve business - Run loyalty program to reward customers for their recurring purchases Restaurant and Bar Features - Connect kitchen printers or IVEPOS Kitchen Display app - Use dining options like dine-in, takeaway or delivery - Manage kitchen order tickets - Manage tables - Split bill or merge tables - Send kitchen order tickets to multiple kitchens - Waiters can take orders from the customer on the table and send to kitchen with IVEPOS Waiter app - Accept orders from online food partners Zomato/Uber eats and swiggy - Manage ingredients efficiently and increase profits

Website: ivepos.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to IVEPOS. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.