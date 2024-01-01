Foodics

Foodics

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: foodics.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Foodics on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Foodics is an All-in-One restaurant management & Point of Sale solution that helps business owners from all sizes and types to run their operations smoothly and with precision. We are the door of the restaurant owners to the ecosystem that allows them to benefit from many 3rd party service integrations, such as delivery aggregators, accounting, finance, loyalty, business intelligence, delivery management, and others. We dedicate ourselves to empowering the F&B community with technology to enable their growth. We took the community support initiatives to the next level with launching 2 financial products. 1. Payment solution that is integrated with Foodics RMS & POS that allows an easier checkout experience & seamless end of day and reconciliation operations. 2. Micro-lending program for small businesses to fund their operations and fuel their growth plans.
Categories:
Business
Restaurant POS Systems

Website: foodics.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Foodics. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Square

Square

squareup.com

Toast POS

Toast POS

pos.toasttab.com

Lightspeed

Lightspeed

lightspeedhq.com

Clover

Clover

clover.com

TouchBistro

TouchBistro

touchbistro.com

SpotOn

SpotOn

spoton.com

Rezku POS

Rezku POS

rezku.com

PosEase

PosEase

posease.com

POSApt

POSApt

posapt.au

IVEPOS

IVEPOS

ivepos.com

Elementary POS

Elementary POS

elementarypos.com

SALIDO

SALIDO

salido.com

You Might Also Like

Restaurant Business

Restaurant Business

restaurantbusinessonline.com

Amalia

Amalia

amalia.io

FeedUs

FeedUs

feedus.io

Bloom Intelligence

Bloom Intelligence

bloomintelligence.com

Sendle

Sendle

sendle.com

MetalZulu

MetalZulu

metalzulu.com

Juniper Square

Juniper Square

junipersquare.com

SALIDO

SALIDO

salido.com

VitaDAO

VitaDAO

vitadao.com

Restora POS

Restora POS

restorapos.com

Sivo

Sivo

sivo.com

Dinesurf

Dinesurf

dinesurf.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy