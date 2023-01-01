WebCatalog
Clover

Clover

clover.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Clover on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Our POS systems & credit card processing let you accept payments and run your business.

Website: clover.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Clover. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Authorize.net

Authorize.net

authorize.net

2Checkout

2Checkout

2checkout.com

Vend

Vend


Kopo Kopo

Kopo Kopo

kopokopo.co.ke

Solidgate

Solidgate

solidgate.com

Xendit

Xendit


Paymaya

Paymaya

maya.ph

Checkout.com

Checkout.com

checkout.com

Invoice2go

Invoice2go


Mollie

Mollie

mollie.com

MoonClerk

MoonClerk

moonclerk.com

MultiSafepay

MultiSafepay

multisafepay.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy