lementary POS is your mobile cash register or a complex point-of-sale system, tailored to meet your specific requirements. For a single, fair price, you gain access to countless features designed to simplify and speed up your business processes, and an unlimited number of users and connected devices. With Elementary POS, you can access a flexible sales module and a virtual office, providing you with on-the-go access to sales statistics, stock management and much more. Elementary POS is ideal for small and medium-sized companies, freelancers, as well as those starting a new business. It is a user-friendly, comprehensive system designed to grow with your company. Whether you require a single mobile cash register or a more complex system, Elementary POS can be tailored precisely to your needs. You can picture it like a construction game that you can shape exactly to the requirements of your business model. Within minutes, you can connect Elementary POS with external devices like customer displays, kitchen displays, barcode readers, or payment terminals—all in the form of tablets or mobile phones with Android, or specialized devices. The app provides a wide range of features, including sales, remote ordering, stock management, advanced sales statistics and reports, and a virtual office that enables you to manage your business from anywhere. You can add an unlimited number of users and cash registers to your account. Elementary POS operates on any mobile or tablet with Android, saving you from investing in costly hardware.

