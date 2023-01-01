Quixy
ids.quixy.com
Quixy is a cloud-based No Code digital transformation platform for business process management (BPM) and workflow automation. Quixy empowers business users with no coding skills to build unlimited enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster consequently enhancing organisation wide efficiency, transparency and productivity.
