Quixy is a cloud-based No Code digital transformation platform for business process management (BPM) and workflow automation. Quixy empowers business users with no coding skills to build unlimited enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster consequently enhancing organisation wide efficiency, transparency and productivity.

Website: quixy.com

