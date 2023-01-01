WebCatalogWebCatalog
ProQuest RefWorks

ProQuest RefWorks

refworks.proquest.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the ProQuest RefWorks app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

The RefWorks® reference manager is perfect for institutions that want students and researchers to produce better, more accurate papers. RefWorks simplifies the process of research, collaboration, data organization, and writing by providing an easy-to-use tool for citation, bibliography, and reference management. RefWorks provides round-the-clock support, and empowers library administrators to define institutional reference list styles and analyze usage across the institution.

Website: about.proquest.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ProQuest RefWorks. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Papers

Papers

app.readcube.com

Mendeley

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Citation Gecko

Citation Gecko

citationgecko.com

Kotar

Kotar

kotar.cet.ac.il

Memorigi

Memorigi

memorigi.app

I, Librarian

I, Librarian

i-librarian.net

Agendrix

Agendrix

app.agendrix.com

Connected Papers

Connected Papers

connectedpapers.com

EasyBib

EasyBib

easybib.com

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Abney

Abney

app.abney.ai

OrbitalShift

OrbitalShift

app.orbitalshift.com