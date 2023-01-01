I, Librarian is an online service that will organize your collection of PDF papers and office documents. It provides a lot of extra features for students and research groups both in industry and academia. It is a reference manager, PDF manager and organizer focused on private group collaboration.

Website: i-librarian.net

