WebCatalogWebCatalog
Citation Gecko

Citation Gecko

citationgecko.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Citation Gecko app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Gecko is here to help you find the most relevant papers to your research and give you a more complete sense of the research landscape. Start from a small set of 'seed papers' that define an area you are interested. Gecko will search the citation network for connected papers allowing you to quickly identify important papers you may have missed.

Website: citationgecko.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Citation Gecko. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Scinapse

Scinapse

scinapse.io

Connected Papers

Connected Papers

connectedpapers.com

Litmaps

Litmaps

app.litmaps.co

iCombine

iCombine

my.icombine.net

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

HireBrain

HireBrain

hirebrain.ai

ProQuest RefWorks

ProQuest RefWorks

refworks.proquest.com

Happyforce

Happyforce

dashboard.myhappyforce.com

Consensus

Consensus

consensus.app

PaperBrain

PaperBrain

paperbrain.study

ZoteroBib

ZoteroBib

zbib.org

Scopus

Scopus

scopus.com