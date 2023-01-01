WebCatalog
Pronto

Pronto

pronto.io

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Pronto on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Every Enrollment Matters. Pronto’s mission is to help institutions recruit and retain students by connecting and engaging students throughout their journey— from matriculation to graduation and beyond. Pronto connects your entire campus, giving students unprecedented access to faculty, classmates, and institutional support services right from their mobile device. Convert your campus into a community today with Pronto.

Website: pronto.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Pronto. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Dfavo

Dfavo

dfavo.com

Subsplash

Subsplash

subsplash.com

Jenzabar

Jenzabar

myjenzabar.net

Superset

Superset

joinsuperset.com

Sendoso

Sendoso

sendoso.com

Fin

Fin

fin.com

edX

edX

edx.org

Woopra

Woopra

woopra.com

Splashtop

Splashtop


Online Giving

Online Giving

onlinegiving.org

Blackbaud

Blackbaud

blackbaud.com

Sandboxx

Sandboxx

sandboxx.us

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy