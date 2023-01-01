ProntoForms (TSXV: PFM) is a Canadian software and mobile app developer who provides users with a low-code development platform to build apps for enterprise field service management. The application digitizes paperwork to empower workers in the field with the ability to complete complex forms on mobile devices, collect rich data, and send form data directly to management personnel, back office systems, and analytics tools. The company went public in 2005 and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock ticker symbol, PFM. In 2015, Frost & Sullivan honored ProntoForms with the "North American Mobile Forms Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership" Award. In 2019, ProntoForms was recognized in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms as one of 18 LCAP solutions.

Website: live.prontoforms.com

