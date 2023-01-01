ProjeQtOr is an open source project management software grouping in a single tool all the features needed to organize your projects. It is simple, easy to use while covering a maximum of project management features. Its particularity, in addition to its completeness, is to be quality oriented. This means that you can record all the events on your projects, and thereby simplify compliance with leading standards of quality management, whether ISO, CMMI, ITIL or other.

Website: projeqtor.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ProjeQtOr. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.