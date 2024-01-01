Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Projectworks on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Projectworks is a business management platform designed to help professional & creative services businesses better manage their organizations in the areas of project management, project financials, and people management. Our core features include Resourcing, Forecasting, Invoicing, Timesheets, Expenses, Project Management, Project Burn, and Leave Booking. Projectworks is specifically designed for software firms, architects, engineers, and management consultants.

Website: projectworks.io

