Website: projectinsight.com

Project Insight is award-winning work & project management software that centralizes all of your work, tasks, and projects into one easy to use online platform. Connect everything from issues, approvals, expenses, scheduling, development, and more to give your stakeholders real-time visibility into your portfolio. PI is offered as a free expandable version or a full-featured and truly customizable enterprise edition. The tool has been used by over 10,000 users in companies of all sizes and industries since 2002. PI is recognized as a leading project and portfolio management (PPM) solution for its intelligent scheduling, powerful resource management, time and budgeting functionalities, real-time project and portfolio reporting, and streamlined agile, waterfall, and Kanban methodologies. PI's PPM solution is flexible, and completely customizable offering out-of-the-box integrations with software applications such as: JIRA, QuickBooks, Azure DevOps, Office 365, Salesforce, Google, and more. PI also offers a robust mobile app and the best customer support in the business.
